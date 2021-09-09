Log in
    SHB A   SE0007100599

SVENSKA HANDELSBANKEN AB

(SHB A)
Svenska Handelsbanken : Small enterprises' favourite bank ten years running – thanks to close customer relationships

09/09/2021 | 05:12am EDT
2021-09-09
Small enterprises' favourite bank ten years running - thanks to close customer relationships

Handelsbanken has once again been named Sweden's Small Enterprise Bank. Close customer relationships result in satisfied customers. This is the conclusion to be reached from the results of this year's Finance Barometer, which give the Bank top marks for service and customer treatment.

Every year, the independent Finance Barometer survey asks customers with fewer than 20 employees to rate their business's bank in a variety of areas. Handelsbanken not only stands out for its service and customer treatment, but also received the highest marks for its advisory services and its range of products and services.

'Handelsbanken takes the top spot as a result of its model, which seems to really resonate with customers. This includes the combination of a local presence, personal service and a decentralised way of working,' says Kristian Sundberg, CEO of Eastbrook - the company behind the Finance Barometer.

Handelsbanken's top performance for ten consecutive years is, in his opinion, due to the fact that consideration and care for the smallest companies are deeply rooted in the Bank's culture.

Small enterprises appreciate the high level of service, and that they can always deal with same person. In addition, the survey shows that the customers are pleased with the Bank's digital services.

Svenska Handelsbanken AB published this content on 09 September 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 09 September 2021 09:11:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials
Sales 2021 45 779 M 5 298 M 5 298 M
Net income 2021 17 761 M 2 056 M 2 056 M
Net Debt 2021 - - -
P/E ratio 2021 10,9x
Yield 2021 6,67%
Capitalization 194 B 22 485 M 22 453 M
Capi. / Sales 2021 4,24x
Capi. / Sales 2022 4,14x
Nbr of Employees 12 334
Free-Float 89,2%
Chart SVENSKA HANDELSBANKEN AB
Duration : Period :
Svenska Handelsbanken AB Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SVENSKA HANDELSBANKEN AB
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 22
Last Close Price 97,86 SEK
Average target price 109,10 SEK
Spread / Average Target 11,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Carina Åkerström President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Carl Cederschiöld Chief Financial Officer & Deputy CEO
Pär Boman Chairman
Katarina Berner Frösdal Chief Operating Officer
Maria Tornell Head-Compliance
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SVENSKA HANDELSBANKEN AB18.47%22 485
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.25.29%475 744
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION34.54%347 704
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED-11.73%247 834
CHINA MERCHANTS BANK CO., LTD.19.25%208 062
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION-3.74%185 596