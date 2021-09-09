Svenska Handelsbanken : Small enterprises' favourite bank ten years running – thanks to close customer relationships

2021-09-09

Small enterprises' favourite bank ten years running - thanks to close customer relationships

Handelsbanken has once again been named Sweden's Small Enterprise Bank. Close customer relationships result in satisfied customers. This is the conclusion to be reached from the results of this year's Finance Barometer, which give the Bank top marks for service and customer treatment.

Every year, the independent Finance Barometer survey asks customers with fewer than 20 employees to rate their business's bank in a variety of areas. Handelsbanken not only stands out for its service and customer treatment, but also received the highest marks for its advisory services and its range of products and services.

'Handelsbanken takes the top spot as a result of its model, which seems to really resonate with customers. This includes the combination of a local presence, personal service and a decentralised way of working,' says Kristian Sundberg, CEO of Eastbrook - the company behind the Finance Barometer.

Handelsbanken's top performance for ten consecutive years is, in his opinion, due to the fact that consideration and care for the smallest companies are deeply rooted in the Bank's culture.

Small enterprises appreciate the high level of service, and that they can always deal with same person. In addition, the survey shows that the customers are pleased with the Bank's digital services.

