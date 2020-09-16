Svenska Handelsbanken : The Board of Directors has resolved against calling an extraordinary general meeting

2020-09-16

The Board of Directors has resolved against calling an extraordinary general meeting

The Board of Directors of Handelsbanken has previously considered whether or not to propose an extraordinary general meeting of shareholders at a later date in 2020, in order to resolve on the matter of dividends. Considering the high levels of uncertainty caused by the ongoing pandemic, the Board of Directors has decided against calling an extraordinary general meeting during the current year.

In keeping with normal practice, the Board of Directors intends to present a dividend proposal in conjunction with the publication of the highlights of the annual report for 2020.

