SVENSKA HANDELSBANKEN AB

SVENSKA HANDELSBANKEN AB

(SHB A)
  Report
Summary 
Summary

Svenska Handelsbanken : The Board of Directors has resolved against calling an extraordinary general meeting

09/16/2020 | 01:40am EDT

2020-09-16
The Board of Directors has resolved against calling an extraordinary general meeting

The Board of Directors of Handelsbanken has previously considered whether or not to propose an extraordinary general meeting of shareholders at a later date in 2020, in order to resolve on the matter of dividends. Considering the high levels of uncertainty caused by the ongoing pandemic, the Board of Directors has decided against calling an extraordinary general meeting during the current year.

In keeping with normal practice, the Board of Directors intends to present a dividend proposal in conjunction with the publication of the highlights of the annual report for 2020.

For further information, please contact:
Lars Höglund, Head of Investor Relations, +46 70 345 51 70
Viktoria Aastrup, Head of Group Media Relations, +46 73 043 51 59

This information is of the type that Handelsbanken is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation, the Swedish Securities Markets Act and the Swedish Financial Instruments Trading Act. The information was submitted for publication through the agency of the contact person set out above, at 07:30 CET on 16 September 2020. For more information about Handelsbanken, see: www.handelsbanken.com

[Link] Pressrelease in PDF format

Close

Disclaimer

Svenska Handelsbanken AB published this content on 16 September 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 16 September 2020 05:39:04 UTC
Financials
Sales 2020 43 949 M 5 003 M 5 003 M
Net income 2020 14 837 M 1 689 M 1 689 M
Net Debt 2020 - - -
P/E ratio 2020 10,7x
Yield 2020 5,44%
Capitalization 162 B 18 476 M 18 495 M
Capi. / Sales 2020 3,70x
Capi. / Sales 2021 3,57x
Nbr of Employees 12 524
Free-Float 89,2%
Chart SVENSKA HANDELSBANKEN AB
Duration : Period :
Svenska Handelsbanken AB Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SVENSKA HANDELSBANKEN AB
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 19
Average target price 96,35 SEK
Last Close Price 81,88 SEK
Spread / Highest target 47,8%
Spread / Average Target 17,7%
Spread / Lowest Target -4,74%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Carina Åkerström President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Pär Boman Chairman
Katarina Berner Frösdal Chief Operating Officer
Carl Cederschiöld Chief Financial Officer
Lars Fredrik Elis Lundberg Deputy Chairman
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SVENSKA HANDELSBANKEN AB-18.85%18 476
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.-26.49%312 288
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED-28.50%243 017
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION-28.22%223 101
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION-20.36%174 601
CHINA MERCHANTS BANK CO.. LTD.0.85%135 689
