Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Sweden
  4. Nasdaq Stockholm
  5. Svenska Handelsbanken AB
  6. News
  7. Summary
    SHB A   SE0007100599

SVENSKA HANDELSBANKEN AB

(SHB A)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Svenska Handelsbanken : Handelsbanken's Interim Report January – March 2021

04/21/2021 | 01:06am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

2021-04-21
Handelsbanken's Interim Report January - March 2021

January - March 2021
- compared with January - March 2020
  • Operating profit increased by 9% to SEK 5,612m (5,142). Adjusted for foreign exchange effects and the year's provision for Oktogonen, operating profit increased by 15%.
  • Return on equity inreased to 10.6% (10.3).
  • Earnings per share increased to SEK 2.21 (1.99).
  • The common equity tier 1 ratio increased to 20.2% (17.6).
  • The credit loss ratio was 0.01% (0.08).
  • Income increased by 1% to SEK 11,292m (11,178). Adjusted for foreign exchange effects, income increased by 3%.
  • Continued large inflows to the Bank's mutual funds. Net inflows amounted to SEK 25bn (-6) during the period. The managed fund volume increased by 46% to SEK 848bn (582).
  • Of the total net flows in the Swedish mutual fund market, 40% was to Handelsbanken's funds.
  • The underlying increase in expenses, adjusted for Oktogonen and foreign exchange effects, was SEK 115m, or 2%, with the entire increase and more being attributable to increased development costs. Including Oktogonen and foreign exchange effects, expenses grew by 3% to SEK -5,683m (-5,506).
  • The C/I ratio was 50.3% (49.3).

Q1 2021
- compared with Q4 2020

  • Credit quality remains very good and credit losses consisted of net recoveries of SEK +8m (-97). Expected credit losses in Stage 3 totalled SEK -24m (-145).
  • The cost-cutting programme is proceeding according to plan, and thus far, measures corresponding to SEK 1bn have been decided on/initiated since Q3 2020, with achieved positive effects on profit of SEK 200m.
  • Operating profit decreased by 2% to SEK 5,612m (5,712).
  • Return on equity was 10.6% (10.9).
  • Earnings per share amounted to SEK 2.21 (2.21).
  • Income decreased by 1% to SEK 11,292m (11,431).
  • Expenses increased by 1% to SEK -5,683m (-5,616).
  • The C/I ratio was 50.3% (49.1).
  • The Bank presented measurable sustainability goals for its core business, including one specific climate goal: Net zero emissions of greenhouse gases as soon as possible, and by 2040 at the latest.
  • An additional sustainability goal is that the Bank aims to reduce the wealth gap that exists today between men and women. To this end, the Bank's ambition is to create better conditions for women to achieve higher returns on their savings.


As in the fourth quarter of 2020, a provision of SEK -213m was made for the Oktogonen profit-sharing scheme in the first quarter.


The slide presentation for today's press conference will be available at 7:00 a.m. CET at handelsbanken.com/ir

For further information, please contact:
Carina Åkerström, President and Group Chief Executive
Tel: +46 (0)8 22 92 20

Carl Cederschiöld, CFO
Tel: +46 (0)8 22 92 20

Lars Höglund, Head of Investor Relations
Tel: +46 (0)8 701 51 70, laho01@handelsbanken.se


This information is of the type that Handelsbanken is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation and the Swedish Securities Markets Act. The information was submitted for publication through the agency of the contact person set out above, at7:00a.m. CET on 21 April 2021.

For more information about Handelsbanken, please go to: handelsbanken.com

[Link] Pressrelease in PDF format

Close

Disclaimer

Svenska Handelsbanken AB published this content on 21 April 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 April 2021 05:05:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about SVENSKA HANDELSBANKEN AB
01:06aSVENSKA HANDELSBANKEN  : Handelsbanken's Interim Report January – March 20..
PU
01:01aSVENSKA HANDELSBANKEN  : Handelsbanken's Interim Report January - March 2021
AQ
04/20SVENSKA HANDELSBANKEN  : Greater security for Handelsbanken's mortgage loan cust..
PU
04/19SVENSKA HANDELSBANKEN  : Handelsbanken's interim report for January – Marc..
PU
04/16SVENSKA HANDELSBANKEN  : Adjusted comparative figures due to changes in business..
AQ
04/15Battery Developer Nilar Seeks to Go Public in Sweden
MT
04/14EU Extends Deadline For Aon's $30 Billion Takeover Of Willis Tower Watson
MT
04/14Environmental Tech Firm Desert Control Debuts on Euronext Growth Oslo
MT
04/14Nordic Banks Team Up to Fight Financial Crime in Construction Industry
DJ
04/14SVENSKA HANDELSBANKEN  : Banking sector initiative for a more sustainable constr..
AQ
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 44 910 M 5 323 M 5 323 M
Net income 2021 16 062 M 1 904 M 1 904 M
Net Debt 2021 - - -
P/E ratio 2021 11,5x
Yield 2021 6,57%
Capitalization 186 B 22 034 M 22 031 M
Capi. / Sales 2021 4,14x
Capi. / Sales 2022 4,04x
Nbr of Employees 12 474
Free-Float 89,8%
Chart SVENSKA HANDELSBANKEN AB
Duration : Period :
Svenska Handelsbanken AB Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SVENSKA HANDELSBANKEN AB
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 21
Average target price 103,16 SEK
Last Close Price 93,70 SEK
Spread / Highest target 27,0%
Spread / Average Target 10,1%
Spread / Lowest Target -14,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Carina Åkerström President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Carl Cederschiöld Chief Financial Officer
Pär Boman Chairman
Katarina Berner Frösdal Chief Operating Officer
Maria Tornell Head-Compliance
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SVENSKA HANDELSBANKEN AB13.44%22 034
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.17.47%462 851
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION25.64%336 460
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED9.34%286 466
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION11.21%213 487
CHINA MERCHANTS BANK CO., LTD.18.29%200 342
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ