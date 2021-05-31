Wind reliance could hamper Sweden's winter power supplies

OSLO, May 31 (Reuters) - The rising share of intermittent
wind power in Europe's energy supplies and grid constraints
could make it harder for Sweden to source power imports at peak
demand times in winter, grid company Svenska kraftnaet said on
Monday.
Sweden may need to import up to 1,600 megawatts (MW) of
electricity to cover peak consumption during a normal winter,
roughly 6% of last winter's peak demand of 25,500 MW, the
transmission system operator (TSO) said in an annual review.
This projection was little changed from the previous winter,
it added.
"However, Svenska kraftnaet's analyses show that the import
possibilities for dealing with such a deficit may be limited if
the same wind and temperature conditions also prevail in our
neighboring countries, or if the import possibilities are
reduced by network restrictions or other reasons," it said.
Sweden is expected to add 2,900 MW of new wind power
capacity this year, but output is typically low at times of
extreme cold, it added.
Across Europe, countries are also building out wind power to
replace fossil fuels and cut emissions of carbon dioxide.
The majority of Sweden's wind power is situated in the
north, while the populous south could see a power deficit of
9,200 MW during the winter peak, Svenska kraftnaet's report
showed.
Maximum grid transmission capacity between north and south
would range between 6,300-7,300 MW, it forecast.
Svenska kraftnaet said it saw little progress in increasing
the share of controllable electricity sources and flexibility
among consumers, which could help curb imports.
Meanwhile, the TSO said it did not anticipate any need to
secure back-up power contracts this summer to cover maintenance
outages at power plants and on the grid.
Last year, it concluded such deals with operators of the
since closed Ringhals 1 nuclear reactor, the oil-fired station
Karlshamsverket and the gas-fired Rya district heating plant.
In 2020, Sweden's electricity generation mix was dominated
by hydropower (45%), nuclear (30%) and wind power (17%),
according to industry figures.
