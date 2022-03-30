Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. SVF Investment Corp.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    SVFA   KYG8601L1023

SVF INVESTMENT CORP.

(SVFA)
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

SVF Investment : 2021 PFIC Information Statement

03/30/2022 | 05:24pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

IMPORTANT TAX NOTICE

March 3 I, 2022

Attention: U.S. Shareholders ofSVF Investment Corp.

Re: 2021 PFIC Status

This statement is provided for shareholders who are United States persons for purposes of the U.S. Internal Revenue Code of I986, as amended (the "Internal Revenue Code"). It is not relevant to other shareholders.

SVF Investment Corp. ("the Company") meets the Internal Revenue Code definition of a passive foreign investment company ("PFIC") for the taxable year ended March 31 , 2021. The Company is hereby making available PFIC Annual Information Statements for its taxable year beginning on October 5, 2020, and ending on March 3 I, 2021, pursuant to the requirements of U.S. Department of the Treasury Regulation Section 1.1295-1 (g)( I).

The PFIC Annual Information Statement contains information to enable you, should you choose, to elect to treat the Company as a Qualified Electing Fund ("QEF").

A U.S. shareholder who makes a QEF election for the Company, is required annually (i) to include in his or her income, or his or her pro rata share, of the ordinary earnings and net capital gains for the Company and (ii) complete and attach an Internal Revenue Service Form 8621 for the Company to such U.S. shareholder's U.S. federal income tax return filed by the due date of the return, including extensions.

U.S. shareholders are advised to consult with their tax advisors with respect to this PFIC Annual lnformationStatement.

Further information on PFIC rules is available on the internet at the Internal Revenue Service website, including the following pages:

Instructions to complete Form 8621: https://www.irs.gov/instructions/i862 l

Instructions to complete Form 8621 (print version):https://www.irs.gov/instructions/i862l .pdf Form 8621 :https://www.irs.gov/pub/irs-pdf/f8621 .pdf

THIS INFORMATION IS PROVIDED IN ORDER TO ASSIST SHAREHOLDERS IN MAKING CALCULATIONS AND DOES NOT CONSTITUTE TAX ADVICE. SHAREHOLDERS ARE ADVISED TO CONSULT THEIR OWN TAX ADVISORS CONCERNING THE OVERALL TAX CONSEQUENCES OF THE OWNERSHIP OF INTERESTS IN THE COMPANY ARISING IN THEIR OWN PARTICULAR SITUATIONS UNDER THE U.S. FEDERAL, STATE, OR LOCAL OR NON-U.S. LAW.

SVF INVESTMENT CORP.

PFIC Annual information Statement

For the year ended March 31, 2021

  • I) This infonnation statement applies to the taxable year of SVF Investment Corp. (the "Company") beginning on October 5, 2020, and ending on March 31, 2021.

  • 2) The Shareholder's per-share, per-day information for the Company's taxable period specified in paragraph (I) is provided in the below chart. We recommend that all U.S. taxpayer shareholders consult a tax advisor concerning the overall tax consequences of their ownership in the Company and their U.S. tax reporting requirements.

    Units

    NONEOrdinary Earnings (per-share per-day)

    Ordinary Class A Shares

    NONE

    Ordinary Class B Shares

    NONE

    Units

    NONE

    Net Capital Gains (per-share per-day)

    Ordinary Class A Shares

    NONE

    Ordinary Class B Shares

    NONE

  • 3) The amount of cash and the fair market value of other property distributed or deemed distributed by the Company during the taxable year are as follows:

Cash:

Fair Market Value of PropertyNONE NONE

4) The Company will pennit U.S. shareholders to inspect and copy its pennanent books ofaccount, records, and such other documents as may be maintained by the Company to establish that the ordinary earnings and net capital gain as provided in section 1293(e) of the U.S. Internal Revenue Code are computed in accordance with U.S. federal income tax principles, and to verify these amounts and the shareholder's pro rata shares thereof.

SVF INVESTMENT CORP.

By:

JJ~C--e

Company Director

Date: _ 3_p _9_/,__;1. _ol _

Disclaimer

SVF Investment Corp. published this content on 30 March 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 March 2022 21:22:53 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about SVF INVESTMENT CORP.
05:24pSVF INVESTMENT : 2021 PFIC Information Statement
PU
03/29SVF INVESTMENT CORP. MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS (form 10-K)
AQ
03/29SVF Investment Corp. Reports Earnings Results for the Full Year Ended December 31, 2021
CI
03/14SVF INVESTMENT : Amendment to Quarterly Report (Form 10-Q/A)
PU
03/14SVF INVESTMENT CORP. Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and R..
AQ
03/14SVF INVESTMENT CORP. Other Events, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K/A)
AQ
2021SVF INVESTMENT CORP. : Non-Reliance on Previous Financials, Audits or Interim Review (form..
AQ
2021SVF INVESTMENT CORP. Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and R..
AQ
2021SVF INVESTMENT : Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results o..
AQ
2021Certain Class B Ordinary Shares of SVF Investment Corp. are subject to a Lock-Up Agreem..
CI
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 - - -
Net income 2020 -0,52 M - -
Net Debt 2020 0,17 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 -
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 740 M 740 M -
EV / Sales 2019
EV / Sales 2020 -
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 76,7%
Chart SVF INVESTMENT CORP.
Duration : Period :
SVF Investment Corp. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Rajeev Misra Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Navneet Govil Chief Financial Officer
Ibrahim Ajami Independent Director
Anita M. Sands Independent Director
Javier Saade Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SVF INVESTMENT CORP.-2.39%740
INVESTOR AB (PUBL)-6.08%71 097
CK HUTCHISON HOLDINGS LIMITED15.71%28 512
GROUPE BRUXELLES LAMBERT SA-2.04%15 841
HAL TRUST-2.47%13 682
AB INDUSTRIVÄRDEN (PUBL)-4.30%12 728