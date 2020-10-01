SVM UK Emerging Fund : Director/PDMR Shareholding

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them
|1
|Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
|a)
|Name
|Ian Gray
|2
|Reason for the notification
|a)
|Position/status
|Director
|b)
|Initial notification/Amendment
|Initial
|3
|Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
|a)
|Name
|SVM UK EMERGING FUND PLC
|b)
|LEI
|213800K1T8DHOPEWW568
|4
|Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument;
(ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
|a)
|Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
Identification code
|Share
GB0000684174
|b)
|Nature of the transaction
|Buy
|c)
|Price(s) and volume(s)
|
|Price(s)
|Volume(s)
|£0.72
|5,000
|d)
|Aggregated information
|
|
|
-Aggregated volume
|
|e)
|Date of the transaction
|2020-09-29
|f)
|Place of the transaction
|GB