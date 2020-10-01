Log in
SVM UK Emerging Fund : Director/PDMR Shareholding

10/01/2020 | 05:28am EDT

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

1 Details  of  the  person  discharging  managerial  responsibilities  /  person  closely associated
a) Name Ian Gray
2 Reason for the notification
a) Position/status Director
b) Initial notification/Amendment Initial
3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a) Name SVM UK EMERGING FUND PLC
b) LEI 213800K1T8DHOPEWW568
4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument;
(ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

Identification code		 Share


GB0000684174
b) Nature of the transaction Buy
c) Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s) Volume(s)
£0.72 5,000
d) Aggregated information


-Aggregated volume
 
e) Date of the transaction 2020-09-29
 
f) Place of the transaction GB

© PRNewswire 2020
