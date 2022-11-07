SVM UK Emerging Fund Plc - Half-year Report

SVM UK EMERGING FUND PLC

(the “Fund”)

HALF YEARLY REPORT

(FOR THE SIX MONTHS TO 30 SEPTEMBER 2022)

HIGHLIGHTS

Net asset value return of -27.1% compared to a -12.8% return in the IA UK All Companies Sector Average Index.

Over the five years to 30 September 2022, net asset value fell -23.8% and the share price -14.9%, against the IA UK All Companies Sector Average Index return of 3.2%.

Positive contributions from 4Imprint Group, Beazley, Ideagen and Aveva Group.

Portfolio emphasises exposure to cash generating, scalable businesses with a competitive edge that can protect margins and deliver growth.

“Long term capital growth from investments in smaller UK companies. Its aim is to outperform the IA UK All Companies Sector Average Index on a total return basis”

Financial Highlights

Total Return Performance to 30 September 2022

6 months

3 years

5 Years 10 Years Net Asset Value -27.1% -26.3% -23.8% 71.5% Share Price -21.7% -21.3% -14.9% 71.3% Comparator Index* -12.8% -2.4% 3.2% 60.5%

* The comparator index for the Fund was changed to the IA UK All Companies Sector Average Index from 1 October 2013 prior to which the FTSE AIM Index was used.

CHAIRMAN’S STATEMENT

Over the six months to 30 September 2022, the Company’s net asset value fell 27.1% to 82.0p per share, compared to a return of -12.8% in the IA UK All Companies Sector Average Index. Over the six months, the share price returned -21.7%. In the five years to 30 September 2022, net asset value returned -23.8% and the share price -14.9%, against the IA UK All Companies Sector Average return of 3.2%. The Company’s net asset value increased slightly since the period under review to 86.2p at 31 October 2022.

Over the period, UK equities fell sharply, with much of that move coming in September. The share prices of smaller and medium sized companies fared worse than shares of the largest global businesses. The portfolio emphasises growth strategies and has low exposure to some of the areas in favour in the period such as energy, mining and the major pharmaceutical groups.

The strongest contributions to performance over the period were 4Imprint Group, Ideagen, Beazley, Aveva Group and AB Dynamics. In July, compliance software group, Ideagen, agreed a takeover by a private equity firm. In September, industrial software business, Aveva, agreed a takeover by Schneider Electric, subject to shareholder approval. Merger and acquisition activity may point to recognition that share prices of some successful British businesses have become attractive as acquisitions, particularly when the weakness of sterling is taken into account. Negatives included Hilton Food Group, Dechra Pharmaceuticals, XP Power, Watches of Switzerland, FDM Group and Alpha FX Group. Additional investment was made in Dechra Pharmaceuticals. To fund this and reduce the effective market exposure of the portfolio, Impax Asset Management, Volex, ASOS, ITM Power and Seeing Machines were sold in part or whole.

During the period, in contrast with share price weakness, most portfolio company trading updates were encouraging. Smaller and medium sized companies typically have more flexibility to adapt and the portfolio emphasises businesses generating cash. This should reduce risks of unforeseen fundraising or profits disappointments. The Managers favour businesses that are leaders in their area or which can defend margins through innovation.

On a range of measures, the fall has brought UK equities down to a significant valuation gap with many other world markets, a relative valuation last reached in 1989. It does appear that the UK economy will move into recession over the next few months but the disparity is extreme.

The portfolio focuses on resilient growing businesses, with low exposure to commodities, oil and banks. Portfolio investments are typically scalable businesses with a competitive edge. The Fund remains fully invested with minimal gearing.

Peter Dicks

Chairman

4 November 2022

INVESTMENT OBJECTIVE and POLICY

The investment objective of SVM UK Emerging Fund plc (the “Fund” or the “Company”) is long term capital growth from investments in medium-sized and smaller UK companies. Its aim is to outperform the IA UK All Companies Sector Average Index on a total return basis

The Fund aims to achieve its objective and to diversify risk by investing in shares and related instruments, controlled by a number of limits on exposures. Appropriate guidelines for the management of the investments, gearing and financial instruments have been established by the Board. This is an abridged version of the Fund’s investment policy. The full investment policy can be found in the Strategic Report within the Fund’s latest Annual Report & Accounts.

DIRECTORS’ RESPONSIBILITY STATEMENT

The Directors are responsible for preparing the Half Yearly Report in accordance with applicable law and regulations.

The Directors confirm that to the best of their knowledge:

the condensed set of financial statements have been prepared in accordance with the Financial Reporting Council Statement 104 “Interim Financial Reporting” on a going concern basis, taking in to account guidance on Covid-19, and give a true and fair view of the assets, liabilities, financial position and gain or loss of the Fund;

(ii) the Half Yearly Report includes a fair review of the information required by the Disclosure and Transparency Rules DTR 4.2.7R (an indication of important events that have occurred during the first six months of the financial year, and their impact on the condensed set of financial statements; and a description of the principal risks and uncertainties for the remaining six months of the financial year); and DTR 4.2.8R (disclosure of related party transactions and changes therein that could have a material effect on the financial position or performance of the Fund during the first six months of the current financial year).

(iii) No related party transactions have taken place during the first six months of the year that have materially affected the financial position of the Fund during the period and there have been no changes in the related party transactions as described in the Annual Report & Accounts for the year end 31 March 2022 that could do so.

The Directors consider that the Half Yearly Report, taken as a whole, is fair, balanced and understandable and provides the information necessary for shareholders to assess the Fund’s performance and strategy,

The Half Yearly Report has not been audited or reviewed by the Fund’s auditors.

By Order of the Board

Peter Dicks

Chairman

4 November 2022

UNAUDITED ACCOUNTS

Income Statement

Six months to 30 September

2022

Six months to 30 September 2021 Revenue Capital Total Revenue Capital Total £’000 £’000 £’000 £’000 £’000 £’000 Net (loss)/gain on investments at fair value - (1,787) (1,787) - 1,283 1,283 Income 61 - 61 56 - 56 Investment management fees - (22) (22) - (32) (32) Other expenses (72) - (72) (61) - (61) (Loss)/gain before finance costs and taxation (11) (1,809) (1,820) (5) 1,251 1,246 Finance costs (9) - (9) (7) - (7) (Loss)/gain on ordinary activities before taxation (20) (1,809) (1,829) (12) 1,251 1,239 Taxation - - - - - - (Loss)/gain attributable to ordinary shareholders (20) (1,809) (1,829) (12) 1,251 1,239 (Loss)/gain per Ordinary Share (0.33)p (30.18)p (30.51)p (0.20)p 20.87p 20.67p













The Total column of this statement is the profit and loss account of the Fund. All revenue and capital items are derived from continuing operations. No operations were acquired or discontinued in the year. A Statement of Comprehensive Income is not required as all gains and losses of the Fund have been reflected in the above statement. Year ended 31 March 2022

(audited) Revenue Capital Total £’000 £’000 £’000 Net loss on investments at fair value - (641) (641) Income 94 - 94 Investment management fees - (61) (61) Other expenses (127) - (127) Loss before finance costs and taxation (33) (702) (735) Finance costs (14) - (14) Loss on ordinary activities before taxation

(47)

(702)

(749) Taxation - - - Loss attributable to ordinary shareholders

(47)

(702)

(749) Loss per Ordinary Share

(0.78)p

(11.71)p

(12.49)p

UNAUDITED ACCOUNTS

Balance Sheet As at

30 September

2022

(unaudited) As at

31 March

2022

(audited) As at

30 September

2021

(unaudited) £’000 £’000 £’000 Fixed Assets Investments at fair value through profit or loss 4,318 6,408 8,416 Total current assets 1,264 773 433 Creditors: amounts falling due within one year (666) (436) (116) Net current assets 598 337 317 Total assets less current liabilities 4,916 6,745 8,733 Capital and Reserves 4,916 6,745 8,733 Equity shareholders’ funds 4,916 6,745 8,733 Net asset value per Ordinary Share 82.00p 112.51p 145.67p

UNAUDITED ACCOUNTS

Statement of Changes in Equity

For the period to 30 September 2022 Share

capital Share

premium Special reserve Capital

redemption

reserve Capital reserve Revenue reserve



Total £’000 £’000 £’000 £’000 £’000 £’000 £’000 As at 1 April 2022 300 314 5,136 27 1,501 (533) 6,745 Loss attributable to shareholders - - - -

(1,809)

(20)

(1,829) As at 30 September 2022 300 314 5,136 27 (308) (553) 4,916

For the year to 31 March 2022 Share

capital Share

premium Special reserve Capital

redemption

reserve Capital reserve Revenue reserve



Total £’000 £’000 £’000 £’000 £’000 £’000 £’000 As at 1 April 2021 300 314 5,136 27 2,203 (486) 7,494 Loss attributable to shareholders - - - -

(702)

(47)

(749) As at 31 March 2022 300 314 5,136 27 1,501 (533) 6,745





For the period to 30 September 2021 Share

capital Share

premium Special reserve Capital

redemption

reserve Capital reserve Revenue reserve



Total £’000 £’000 £’000 £’000 £’000 £’000 £’000 As at 1 April 2021 300 314 5,136 27 2,203 (486) 7,494 Gain/(loss) attributable to shareholders - - - - 1,251 (12) 1,239 As at 30 September 2021 300 314 5,136 27 3,454 (498) 8,733

UNAUDITED ACCOUNTS



Investment Portfolio as at 30 September 2022





Stock

Market Exposure 2022

£000

% of Net Assets

Sector analysis as at 30 September 2022



Sector

% of Gross Exposure 1 4Imprint Group 321 6.5 Consumer Discretionary 23.3 2 Alpha FX Group 283 5.8 Industrials 20.8 3 Watches Of Switzerland Group* 189 3.8 Consumer Discretionary 16.1 4 Beazley Group 176 3.6 Financials 11.2 5 Unite Group 173 3.5 Communication Services 11.0 6 Dechra Pharmaceuticals 165 3.4 Healthcare 8.1 7 Kape Technologies 140 2.8 Real Estate 6.0 8 Experian 133 2.7 Consumer Staples 2.7 9 Rentokil Initial 132 2.7 Materials 0.8 10 Kin And Carta* 111 2.3 Total 100.0 Ten largest investments 1,823 37.1 11 Kainos Group 111 2.3 12 Keystone Law Group 110 2.2 13 FDM Group Holdings 103 2.2 14 Flutter Entertainment* 99 2.0 15 Marlowe 98 2.0 16 JD Sports Fashion* 94 1.9 17 Oxford Instruments 89 1.8 18 Games Workshop Group 84 1.7 19 Ashtead Group 84 1.7 20 Computacenter 80 1.6 Twenty largest investments 4.327 49.5 21 Renishaw* 80 1.6 22 Instem 80 1.6 23 Jet2 79 1.6 24 Hilton Food Group 78 1.6 25 Aveva Group 78 1.6 26 Microlise Group 73 1.5 27 Impax Asset Management Group 73 1.5 28 Renew 72 1.5 *Includes Contract for Difference (“CFDs”)





Market exposure for equity investments held is the same as fair value and for CFDs held is the market value of the underlying shares to which the portfolio is exposed via the contract. The investment portfolio is grossed up to include CFDs and the net CFD position is then deducted in arriving at the net asset total. 29 Londonmteric Property 70 1.4 30 Entain* 68 1.4 Thirty largest investments 3,526 71.7 Other investments (36 holdings) 1,547 31.5 Total investments 5,073 103.2 CFD positions (755) (15.4) CFD unrealised gains - - Net current assets 598 12.2 Net assets 4,916 100.0

UNAUDITED ACCOUNTS

Risks and Uncertainties

The major risks inherent within the Fund are market risk, liquidity risk, credit risk and interest rate risk. It has an established environment for the management of these risks which are continually monitored by the Manager. Appropriate guidelines for the management of its financial instruments and gearing have been established by the Board of Directors. It has no foreign currency assets and therefore does not use currency hedging. It does not use derivatives within the portfolio with the exception of CFDs. An explanation of these risks and how they are mitigated is explained in the 2022 Annual Report, which is available on the Manager’s website: www.svmonline.co.uk. These principal risks and uncertainties have not changed from those disclosed in the 2022 Annual Report.

Going Concern

The Board, having made appropriate enquiries has a reasonable expectation that the Fund has adequate resources and sufficient liquidity to continue in operational existence for the foreseeable future, a period of not less than 12 months from the date of this report. This conclusion takes in to account the Directors’ assessment of the continuing risks and impacts from the COVID-19 pandemic, the geopolitical risks relating to the conflict between Russia and Ukraine and economic factors that are influencing the current market volatility, such as rising inflation, interest rates and supply chains. Accordingly, it continues to adopt the going concern basis in preparing the financial statements.

Notes

1. The Financial Statements have been prepared on a going concern basis in accordance with FRS 102 “Financial Reporting Standard applicable in the UK and Republic of Ireland”, FRS 104 “Interim Financial Reporting” and under the Association of Investment Companies Statement of Recommended Practice “Financial Statements of Investment Trust Companies and Venture Capital Trusts” (“SORP”) issued in April 2021. The Company is exempt from presenting a Cash Flow Statement as a Statement of Changes in Equity is presented and substantially all of the Company’s investments are highly liquid and are carried at market value. These financial statements have been prepared in accordance with the accounting policies used for the financial year ended 31 March 2022.

2. During the period no shares were bought back (2021: no shares were bought back during the period).

The number of shares in issue at 30 September 2022 was 6,005,000 (2021: 6,005,000).

Returns per share are based on a weighted average of 5,995,000 (2021: 5,995,000) ordinary shares, being the number of shares in issue during the period excluding the 10,000 shares held in Treasury.

Total return per share is based on the total loss for the period of £1,829,000 (2021: gain of £1,239,000). Capital return per share is based on the capital loss for the period of £1,809,000 (2021: gain of £1,251,000,000). Revenue return per share is based on the revenue loss after taxation for the period of £20,000 (2021: loss of £12,000).

UNAUDITED ACCOUNTS

3. All investments are held at fair value. At 30 September 2022 no unlisted investments were held with value attributed (31 March 2022: same; 30 September 2021: same).

Investments have been classified using the fair value hierarchy:

September 2022

£000 £000 March 2022

£000 £000 Classification of financial instruments Assets Liabilities Assets Liabilities Level 1 4,318 6,408 - Level 2 621 375 Level 3 – 2 investments (March 2022: 2) - - -

Level 1 reflects financial instruments quoted in an active market.

Level 2 reflects financial instruments whose fair value is evidenced by comparison with other observable current market transactions in the same instrument or based on a valuation technique whose variables include only data from observable markets. The CFD positions are the sole Level 2 investments at 30 September 2022 and 31 March 2022.

Level 3 reflects financial instruments whose fair value is determined in whole or in part using a valuation technique based on assumptions that are not supported by prices from observable market transactions in the same instrument and not based on available observable market data.

4. The Board has granted the Manager a limited authority to invest in CFDs to achieve some degree of gearing and/or hedging without incurring the gross cost of the investment. The Board requires the Manager to operate within certain risk limits, as detailed in the Annual Report. The following table details the CFD positions:

Number of CFD holdings at 30 September 2022: 9 (31 March 2022: 11)

CFD positions September 2022 March 2022 £000 £000 Gross exposure 755 1,136 Net exposure 755 1,136 Unrealised gains - - Unrealised losses 621 375

The gearing ratio is 7.9% at 30 September 2022 (31 March 2022: 16.1%). The gearing ratio indicates the extra amount by which the shareholders’ funds would change if total assets (including CFDs’ position exposure and netting off cash and cash equivalents) were to rise or fall. A figure of zero per cent means that the Company has a nil geared position.

5. SVM Asset Management Limited provides investment management and secretarial services to the Fund. The Manager is entitled to a fee for these services, payable quarterly in arrears, equivalent to 0.75% per annum of the total assets of the Fund, less current liabilities.

UNAUDITED ACCOUNTS

6. The above figures do not constitute full or statutory accounts in terms of Sections 434 and 435 of the Companies Act 2006. All information shown for the six months to 30 September 2022 is unaudited. The accounts for the year to 31 March 2022, on which the auditors issued an unqualified report, have been lodged with the Registrar of Companies and did not contain a statement required under Section 498 of the Companies Act 2006.

