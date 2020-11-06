SVMK : SurveyMonkey Announces Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results

SurveyMonkey Announces Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results

Reports record revenue, 53% year-over-year growth in enterprise sales revenue

Launches its integrated customer experience offering, the GetFeedback platform

SAN MATEO, Calif. - November 5, 2020 - SurveyMonkey (Nasdaq: SVMK), a leader in agile software solutions for customer experience, market research, and survey feedback, today reported third quarter financial results for the period ended September 30, 2020.

'With 20% year-over-year revenue growth, nearly 450 sequential new enterprise customers, and more than $16 million in free cash flow, SurveyMonkey posted another strong quarter in Q3,' said Zander Lurie, chief executive officer of SurveyMonkey. 'We continued our move up-market as organizations like Calendly, Calm, Gainsight, GAF Materials, McDonald's Japan, NerdWallet, and Trustmark chose our powerful, agile software to turn feedback into action. Our launch of the GetFeedback platform positions us to be a force in customer experience, a market that is hungry for a cost-efficient solution as organizations increasingly prioritize customer feedback on their digital transformation journey.'

Q3 2020 Key Results

Total revenue was $95.4 million, an increase of 20% year-over-year.

Enterprise sales revenue was $27.4 million, an increase of 53% year-over-year. Enterprise sales revenue accounted for approximately 29% of total revenue, up from approximately 23% in Q3 2019. We ended the quarter with approximately 7,700 enterprise sales customers, up 25% from approximately 6,100 in Q3 2019.

Self-serve revenue was $68.0 million, an increase of 11% year-over-year.

Deferred revenue was $165.1 million, an increase of 24% year-over-year. Remaining performance obligations (RPO) were $183.3 million, an increase of 20% year-over-year.

Paying users totaled approximately 803,000, an increase of approximately 90,000, or 13% from more than 713,000 in Q3 2019, and an increase of approximately 22,000 paying users from Q2 2020. Approximately 87% of our paying users were on annual plans, up from 82% a year ago.

Average revenue per user was $478, up approximately 7% from $448 in Q3 2019.

GAAP operating margin was negative 23.7% and non-GAAP operating margin was 2.2%.

GAAP net loss was $26.1 million and GAAP basic and diluted net loss per share was $0.19. Non-GAAP net loss was $1.3 million and non-GAAP basic and diluted net loss per share was approximately $0.01.

Net cash provided by operating activities was $17.9 million and free cash flow was $16.2 million for 18.7% and 17.0% margin, respectively.

Cash and cash equivalents totaled $206.3 million and total debt was $214.1 million for net debt of $7.8 million as of September 30, 2020.

Q3 2020 Company Highlights

SurveyMonkey posted a shareholder letter with its complete third quarter 2020 financial results and management commentary on its investor relations website at investor.surveymonkey.com.

Financial Outlook

For the fourth quarter of 2020, SurveyMonkey currently expects the following:

Q4 2020 Revenue $99 million - $101 million 19% YoY growth at mid-point Non-GAAP operating margin 2% to 4%

The Company expects basic and diluted weighted average shares outstanding to be approximately 143 million for the fourth quarter of 2020. For a detailed explanation of the Company's non-GAAP measures, please refer to the appendix section of this press release.

Conference Call Information

SurveyMonkey senior management will host a conference call today to discuss the Company's Q3 2020 financial results. This call is scheduled to begin at 5:30 am PT / 8:30 am ET and can be accessed by dialing (833) 900-1542 or (236) 712-2281 (ID: 4928444). An archived webcast of the conference call will be accessible on SurveyMonkey's Investor Relations page, investor.surveymonkey.com. A telephonic replay of the conference call will be available until Thursday, November 12, 2020, and can be accessed by dialing (800) 585-8367 or (416) 621-4642 and entering the passcode 4928444#.

About SurveyMonkey

SurveyMonkey is a leader in agile software solutions for customer experience, market research, and survey feedback. The company's platform empowers over 17 million active users to analyze and act on feedback from employees, customers, website and app users, and market research respondents. SurveyMonkey's products, enterprise solutions, and integrations enable more than 335,000 organizations to deliver better customer experiences, increase employee retention​, and unlock growth and innovation. Ultimately, SurveyMonkey's vision is to raise the bar for human experiences by amplifying individual voices.

