Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  SVMK Inc.    SVMK

SVMK INC.

(SVMK)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

SurveyMonkey Teams Up with Zoom to Enhance the Virtual Employee Feedback Experience

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
10/14/2020 | 11:06am EDT

SAN MATEO, Calif., Oct. 14, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SurveyMonkey (Nasdaq: SVMK), a leader in agile software solutions for customer experience, market research, and survey feedback, today announced it will team up with Zoom Video Communications, Inc., an industry-leading enterprise unified communications platform, to expand its integration and help organizations improve the virtual employee feedback experience.

This is an important step for SurveyMonkey’s strategic focus to help enterprise organizations prepare for the future of work. By tapping into Zoom’s immensely popular service with hundreds of millions of daily active users, SurveyMonkey has an opportunity to help organizations improve meeting effectiveness and track employee engagement at a time when workforces are increasingly distributed or remote. A recent SurveyMonkey and Wall Street Journal Poll found that nearly 60% of people who have been working from home since the coronavirus outbreak say they are relying on technology now more than before, with Zoom as the app mentioned most often.

Capturing feedback through the tools they use every day, like Zoom, allows organizations to ensure the evolving needs and voices of employees are taken into account. Ranging from conducting in-the-moment pulse checks, to collecting post-meeting feedback, to driving virtual event engagement, SurveyMonkey’s app can enable better remote working experiences.

“Zoom and SurveyMonkey have a common goal for our joint customers, and that’s using our tools to bring better virtual experiences to remote workforces,” said Samantha Bufton, SVP of product management at SurveyMonkey. “Our in-the-moment survey capabilities have helped thousands of organizations elevate the importance of individual voices by collecting feedback and using insights to take action. We’re pleased to be included as a key launch partner at Zoomtopia, and we look forward to innovating together to bring a powerful integration to our customers.”

“We’re excited to work with SurveyMonkey to bring in-meeting survey capabilities to the Zapp marketplace,” said Ross Mayfield, product lead, integrations at Zoom. “When I think about the critical tools we bring to our customers each day to stay engaged and productive in our virtual environment, SurveyMonkey is a great addition to every organization’s toolbox.”

SurveyMonkey has over 100 integrations with companies like Microsoft, Slack, Salesforce, Oracle, Zendesk, and others, flexible APIs for custom integrations, and includes enterprise-grade features to support privacy, security, collaboration, and compliance.

In August, SurveyMonkey announced it expanded its partner platform with the launch of the SurveyMonkey Technology Ecosystem Program (STEP). The program addresses enterprises’ growing and evolving needs to generate stakeholder feedback and channel it into direct action.

About SurveyMonkey
SurveyMonkey is a leader in agile software solutions for customer experience, market research, and survey feedback. The company’s platform empowers over 17 million active users to analyze and act on feedback from employees, customers, website and app users, and market research respondents. SurveyMonkey’s products, enterprise solutions, and integrations enable more than 335,000 organizations to deliver better customer experiences, increase employee retention​, and unlock growth and innovation. Ultimately, SurveyMonkey's vision is to raise the bar for human experiences by amplifying individual voices.

Media Contact:
pr@surveymonkey.com

Primary Logo

© GlobeNewswire 2020

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
All news about SVMK INC.
11:06aSurveyMonkey Teams Up with Zoom to Enhance the Virtual Employee Feedback Expe..
GL
11:06aSVMK : SurveyMonkey Teams Up with Zoom to Enhance the Virtual Employee Feedback ..
AQ
10/13SVMK : SurveyMonkey Simplifies Customer Experience with Launch of the GetFeedbac..
AQ
10/13SurveyMonkey Simplifies Customer Experience with Launch of the GetFeedback Pl..
GL
10/05SVMK : Companies With Agile and Collaborative Customer Experience Programs Say T..
AQ
10/05Companies With Agile and Collaborative Customer Experience Programs Say They ..
GL
09/24SVMK : SurveyMonkey and Tableau Launch Election Data Hub and Exclusive Polling P..
AQ
09/24SurveyMonkey and Tableau Launch Election Data Hub and Exclusive Polling Partn..
GL
09/17SVMK : SurveyMonkey's Latest App for Microsoft Teams Helps Organizations Mobiliz..
AQ
09/17SVMK : SurveyMonkey's Latest App for Microsoft Teams Helps Organizations Mobiliz..
AQ
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 375 M - -
Net income 2020 -88,5 M - -
Net Debt 2020 39,1 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 -36,6x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 3 263 M 3 263 M -
EV / Sales 2020 8,81x
EV / Sales 2021 7,22x
Nbr of Employees 1 220
Free-Float 85,9%
Chart SVMK INC.
Duration : Period :
SVMK Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SVMK INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 10
Average target price 28,30 $
Last Close Price 23,26 $
Spread / Highest target 33,3%
Spread / Average Target 21,7%
Spread / Lowest Target 16,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Alexander J. Lurie Chief Executive Officer & Director
Thomas E. Hale President
David A. Ebersman Chairman
Deborah Lynn Clifford Chief Financial Officer
Elizabeth Ducot Chief Technology Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SVMK INC.30.16%3 256
MICROSOFT CORPORATION40.39%1 675 478
ZOOM VIDEO COMMUNICATIONS, INC.662.13%139 804
SEA LIMITED328.64%81 540
DASSAULT SYSTÈMES SE9.79%49 637
ATLASSIAN CORPORATION PLC60.37%48 172
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group