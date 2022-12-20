Svolder : Interim Report #1 22/23

The company posted a result for the period of SEK74 million (291 m), corresponding to SEK 0.70 (2.80) per share
The net worth increased by1.3%, including reinvested dividend, to SEK 57.10 per share
The listed price of the Class B share increased by17.3%, including reinvested dividend, to SEK 62.34 per share
The Carnegie Small Cap Return Index increased by1.2%
A dividend of SEK92 million, corresponding to SEK 0.90 per share, was paid during the period.
Major contributors to net worth
Positive: Beijer Electronics Group, New Wave, Troax− Negative: FM Mattsson, engcon, XANO Industri
Major changes in the equities portfolio
Bought: Nolato, Troax, Profoto− Sold: -
Latest published figures
9th December 2022
Share price
Net worth
61.52
58
SEKSEK/share
Dear
Shareholder,
Svolder's thirtieth year in business has begun. At first
Gloomy macroeconomic
glance, the current reporting period of 1st September-30th
outlook, but several
November looks relatively undramatic in terms of how net
cheap companies
worth and the CSRX comparison index have developed.
There have, however, been significant fluctuations during
We adhere to the assessment we made in our annual report.
the quarter, and there is still great uncertainty surrounding
Swedish and foreign households are facing at least a year of
the global economy, geopolitics
high energy prices, rising inter-
and capital markets. Small and
»
There have, however, been significant
est payments, higher food costs,
medium-sized Swedish compa-
fluctuations during the quarter,
lower asset values and seriously
nies have not performed nearly
high inflation. At the same
and there is still great uncertainty
as well as the larger companies.
time, though, this is no news
Equities in the major banks
surrounding the global economy,
to investors, who in their valu-
particularly have
exceeded
geopolitics and capital markets. »
ation models can instead start
those of the real estate compa-
making assumptions regarding
nies, although the comparison
future lower government bond
is universal. Net worth and CSRX improved slightly during
interest rates, decreasing inflation and long-term economic
the period.
growth. Also, many companies' shares have become less ex-
pensive in 2022, especially Swedish ones when adjusted for
the weak Swedish krona. It is as yet unclear which of these
valuation forces will be the strongest in 2023. It is more
likely that investors will occasionally shift in their future
Total return1) 10 years in % on 30th November 2022
1800
1800
1600
Svolder
1 year
3 years
5 years 10 years
1600
1400
Net worth
−19
81
131
791
1400
1200
Share price (Class B) −29
116
157
1102
1200
Stock market index
1000
CSRX
−28
24
69
356
1000
800
SIXRX
−17
31
62
228
800
600
600
400
400
200
200
0
0
2012
2013
2014
2015
2016
2017
2018
2019
2020
2021
2022
Total return is calculated using comparable methods to reinvestment indices and funds, i.e. assuming that the dividend paid is reinvested at the time of the dividend in underlying types of assets.
judgements and thereby create volatile stock exchanges and other capital markets.
Svolder's share price is more volatile than its net worth and the CSRX. This is also reflected in large changes in premium and discount respectively for the share. The share price rose palpably during the current reporting period. The share therefore once again traded on the market at a premium relative to net worth. Taken over the long periods by which we assess the company's portfolio development, the results remain good, as shown in the graph.
Rationalising
national ownership
I recently read an interesting book about the lack of financial management when it comes to public assets, and also
well-foundedanalysis of investment companies' ability to create added value. The first was a book by Dag Det- ter and Stefan Fölster on the art of losing 4 trillion kronor and how our public assets are managed (Konsten att tappa bort 4 000 miljarder - så sköts våra offentliga tillgångar), and the second was by Den Norske Bank (DNB) analyst Joachim Gunell, entitled Investment Companies: Cracking the 'good owner' code.
The Detter-Fölster book notes that since the new mil- lennium, Sweden has fallen back into unprofessional gov- ernance by state-owned companies. One reason mentioned is the fact that a proposal to the Social Democratic Party's board in 2001, to bring all commercial public enterprises into a single holding company, was rejected. Instead, the opposite was put into effect: state-owned companies could act with- out owners and make expansive investments worldwide. The most distinctive and alarming examples are Telia, PostNord and Vattenfall. During the period 2004-2020, the authors estimate that the state-owned company portfolio remained unchanged in terms of value, while the largest listed Swed- ish companies measured as OMXS30 doubled in value. This equates to an opportunity cost of SEK 500 billion. Moreo- ver, the OMXS30 performed far worse than the Swedish stock market overall (SIXRX), and to an even greater extent than equities in Swedish small and medium-sized companies (CSRX). In addition to state-owned companies, there are a great many municipally and regionally owned enterprises.
Detter-Fölster suggest professional, value-creating gov- ernance with influences from e.g. New Zealand and Singa- pore. Temasek is a Public Wealth Fund (PWF) that was start- ed in Singapore in 1974, and has seen an annual return of 14 per cent. The country has been very successful in transform- ing its economy from that of a developing country to a mod- ern welfare economy in just one generation. On Temasek's inception, one of its architects noted: "One of the tragic il- lusions that many countries of the Third World entertain is the notion that politicians and civil servants can successfully perform entrepreneurial functions." According to Detter- Fölster, a Swedish state-owned holding company organised to work independently, transparently and in a focused way would have similar opportunities. It would, however, need to work to manage assets at arm's length from politics, not just
passively, rather it would need to be able to take the initiatives required to develop and restructure, with the aim of creating value for taxpayers.
Investment companies' performance
Annual average increase in net worth (%) 2010-2022 (Q3)
Sector
Markets
0
5
10
15
20
Svolder
Bure
Creades1)
Latour
Investor
Lundbergs
Öresund
Traction
SIXRX2)
Kinnevik
Industrivärden
Creades since 2012. 2) Stockholm Stock Exchange.
Investment companies
deliver
In his comprehensive analysis of Swedish investment and portfolio management companies (dated 1st Dec 2022), Joachim Gunell notes: "The Nordic 'good owner' model holds consistent and sustainable outperformance characteristics in a world increasingly influenced by passive in- vestors. The DNB analyst observes an ever-increasing need for investment companies, backed up by family spheres of "sweat and blood", to be active "good owners" with significant ownership and incentives to maximise the long-termvalue-creating potential (strategically, operationally, structurally and economically). This is achieved through tried- and-testedlong-term perspectives, established governance models with decentralised decision-making between own- ers, boards and management teams, as well as strong balance sheets that allow strategic flexibility.
Gunell shows that most investment companies generate excess return relative to the stock exchange (SIXRX). Over the past 12-year period, the average return on net worth has been 14 per cent, i.e. four percentage points above the stock exchange. Five companies have exceeded the average: Svolder, Bure, Creades, Latour and Investor, in that order. In my opinion, this is a good reason to value these compa- nies' shares at a premium in relation to net worth. It would also be of benefit if Joachim Gunell were to be invited to present his conclusions to Sweden's Minister for Commerce or Finance. I am convinced that a number of employees, board members and owner representatives from the successful investment companies could create the Swedish PWF that Detter-Fölster propose.
Yours faithfully
ulf hedlundh
Managing Director
the equities portfolio
30th November 2022
% of the
% of the
Share price
Market cap.
% of
company's
company's
Share
Number
(SEK)1)
(SEK m)
net worth
capital 2)
votes2)
New Wave Group
5,097,200
210.40
1,072
18.3
7.7
2.1
Troax Group
3,050,000
185.80
567
9.7
5.1
5.1
Beijer Electronics Group
4,390,000
112.00
492
8.4
15.1
15.2
GARO
4,172,142
114.50
478
8.2
8.3
8.3
Elanders
3,290,056
143.00
470
8.0
9.3
6.4
engcon
5,434,783
66.00
359
6.1
3.6
1.2
XANO Industri
3,413,148
100.00
341
5.8
5.8
1.8
FM Mattsson Group
6,258,256
49.75
311
5.3
14.8
6.5
MilDef Group
2,948,673
79.40
234
4.0
7.4
7.4
Profoto Holding
2,305,000
94.50
218
3.7
5.8
5.8
Viva Wine Group
4,188,370
45.72
191
3.3
4.7
4.7
Nolato
3,200,000
55.45
177
3.0
1.2
0.6
ITAB Shop Concept
12,332,953
10.40
128
2.2
5.7
5.7
Wästbygg Gruppen
2,833,916
45.00
128
2.2
8.8
7.5
Arla Plast
2,639,527
38.35
101
1.7
13.2
13.2
Lime Technologies
422,665
194.80
82
1.4
3.2
3.2
Boule Diagnostics
4,828,388
13.00
63
1.1
12.4
12.4
Nivika Fastigheter
1,186,000
39.50
47
0.8
2.1
0.4
Serneke Group
1,777,608
25.85
46
0.8
6.2
6.2
AGES Industri
584,000
38.60
23
0.4
8.3
2.5
Equities portfolio
5,529
94.6
Net receivable (+)/net debt (−)
319
5.4
Total/net worth
5,847
100.0
57.10
SEK per Svolder share
All securities holdings come under level 1 of the value hierarchy.
In calculating the market capitalisation (fair value), the last price paid for the securities on Nasdaq Stockholm on the closing day has been used.
Based on outstanding shares in the portfolio company.
The following information, for example, can be obtained from the table. Svolder's largest holding is New Wave Group, which has a market value of SEK 1,072 million, corresponding to 18.3 per cent of net worth. A one-per-cent change in New Wave's share price would affect Svolder's net worth by SEK 11 million, which equates to SEK 0.10 per Svolder share.
Interim Report 1
Current reporting period:
1st September-30th November 2022
Market commentary
The current reporting period, which is also the interim pe- riod, i.e. 1st September-30th November 2022, was characterised by volatile stock markets worldwide. Following a weak September, stock exchanges began to improve again at the end of October, and November was a strong month for stock exchanges. On the whole, however, the changes in value on the global stock exchanges were relatively mi- nor, apart from European exchanges (9.4 per cent in EUR) and large Swedish companies, which instead reported high growth figures. The Swedish OMXS30, which has a high proportion of major banks, rose by 10.1 per cent, and the Swedish stock exchange overall (SIXRX) increased by 5.8 per cent. Small and medium-sized companies measured as CSRX, however, rose by a mere 1.2 per cent.
The US dollar bucked a long-term upward trend and instead fell by 1.7 per cent against the Swedish krona during the three-month period. At the same time the euro rose by 1.9 per cent against the SEK.
During the reporting period, both long- and short- term government bond interest rates increased, worldwide. This can be attributed to higher key interest rates from the world's central banks in the wake of ever-increasing inflation figures. Commodity prices rose slightly in USD, apart from oil and the industrial metal zinc. Measured in SEK, the changes during both the reporting period and the 2022 calendar year are quite small, as falls in prices have been compensated for by a strong USD exchange rate and vice versa.
Tosumup,itisclearthatthecurrentreportingperiodhas seen many altered trends. The USD weakened after a long- term upward trend, as did the price of oil. The increased interest rates are now primarily for short terms, while the upturn in longer-term bond interest rates has slowed. Commodity prices are increasing, but are countered by a weaker US dollar. Investors are likely to think that the US central bank primarily is getting inflation under control, and that the rise in interest rates will slow and later decline. Further- more, China's relaxing of COVID-19 restrictions is tending to once again increase economic growth and China's industrial production, which results in higher demand for raw materials. The recovery among European stock exchanges, including Sweden's, comes after a period of relatively weak price development. Despite rises in interest rates, the US economy appears still to be creating new jobs and showing growth. Inflation remains high in most countries, although there are signs that it has peaked.
Index performance (12 months)
110
100
90
80
70
60
dec
jan feb
mar apr may jun jul aug sep oct nov
2021
2022
CSRX
SIXRX
Share price trends
The closing price for Svolder's Class B share on the balance sheet date was SEK 62.34. This equates to an increase during the current reporting period of 17.3 per cent, including reinvested dividend. The Class B share's value on the closing day represented a premium of 9.2 per cent on its net worth. The Class B share was traded on all trading days during the period, with an average of just over 148,000 shares traded each day of trading on Nasdaq Stockholm.
Svolder's Class A share is only traded through three auctions (known as Auction Only Market Segments) during the trading day: one on opening, one at about 13:30 and one when the market closes. The closing price for Svolder's Class A share was SEK 86, which means that the Class A share was valued at a premium of 50.6 per cent in relation to net worth.
Under the terms of Svolder's Articles of Association, Class A shareholders wishing to convert Class A shares into Class B shares may do so by application to Svolder's Board of Directors.
Total return1) %
Rolling
3 months
12 months
12 months
1/9 2022-
1/12 2021-
1/9 2021-
Svolder
30/11 2022
30/11 2022
31/8 2022
Share price (Class B)
17.3
−29.1
−27.6
Net worth
1.3
−19.0
−16.9
Stock market index
Carnegie Small Cap Return Index
1.2
−28.0
−28.3
SIX Return Index
5.8
−16.5
−21.0
Total return is calculated using comparable methods to reinvestment indices and funds, i.e. assuming that the dividend paid is reinvested
at the time of the dividend in underlying types of assets.
