Svolder : Interim Report #1 22/23

Name : First name : From * : To * : (You can enter multiple email addresses separated by commas) Message : * Required fields Interim Report 1 2022/2023 A more dramatic quarter than initially apparent The Managing Director's comments, page 2 Current reporting period 3 months: 1st September-30th November 2022 The company posted a result for the period of SEK 74 million (291 m), corresponding to SEK 0.70 (2.80) per share

million (291 m), corresponding to SEK (2.80) per share The net worth increased by 1.3% , including reinvested dividend, to SEK 57.10 per share

, including reinvested dividend, to SEK per share The listed price of the Class B share increased by 17.3% , including reinvested dividend, to SEK 62.34 per share

, including reinvested dividend, to SEK per share The Carnegie Small Cap Return Index increased by 1.2%

A dividend of SEK 92 million, corresponding to SEK 0.90 per share, was paid during the period. Major contributors to net worth Positive: Beijer Electronics Group, New Wave, Troax − Negative: FM Mattsson, engcon, XANO Industri Major changes in the equities portfolio Bought: Nolato, Troax, Profoto − Sold: - Latest published figures 9th December 2022 Share price Net worth 61.52 58 SEKSEK/share Dear Shareholder, Svolder's thirtieth year in business has begun. At first Gloomy macroeconomic glance, the current reporting period of 1st September-30th outlook, but several November looks relatively undramatic in terms of how net cheap companies worth and the CSRX comparison index have developed. There have, however, been significant fluctuations during We adhere to the assessment we made in our annual report. the quarter, and there is still great uncertainty surrounding Swedish and foreign households are facing at least a year of the global economy, geopolitics high energy prices, rising inter- and capital markets. Small and » There have, however, been significant est payments, higher food costs, medium-sized Swedish compa- fluctuations during the quarter, lower asset values and seriously nies have not performed nearly high inflation. At the same and there is still great uncertainty as well as the larger companies. time, though, this is no news Equities in the major banks surrounding the global economy, to investors, who in their valu- particularly have exceeded geopolitics and capital markets. » ation models can instead start those of the real estate compa- making assumptions regarding nies, although the comparison future lower government bond is universal. Net worth and CSRX improved slightly during interest rates, decreasing inflation and long-term economic the period. growth. Also, many companies' shares have become less ex- pensive in 2022, especially Swedish ones when adjusted for the weak Swedish krona. It is as yet unclear which of these valuation forces will be the strongest in 2023. It is more likely that investors will occasionally shift in their future Total return1) 10 years in % on 30th November 2022 1800 1800 1600 Svolder 1 year 3 years 5 years 10 years 1600 1400 Net worth −19 81 131 791 1400 1200 Share price (Class B) −29 116 157 1102 1200 Stock market index 1000 CSRX −28 24 69 356 1000 800 SIXRX −17 31 62 228 800 600 600 400 400 200 200 0 0 2012 2013 2014 2015 2016 2017 2018 2019 2020 2021 2022 Total return is calculated using comparable methods to reinvestment indices and funds, i.e. assuming that the dividend paid is reinvested at the time of the dividend in underlying types of assets. Source: Morningstar, Svolder and Infront 2 judgements and thereby create volatile stock exchanges and other capital markets. Svolder's share price is more volatile than its net worth and the CSRX. This is also reflected in large changes in premium and discount respectively for the share. The share price rose palpably during the current reporting period. The share therefore once again traded on the market at a premium relative to net worth. Taken over the long periods by which we assess the company's portfolio development, the results remain good, as shown in the graph. Rationalising national ownership I recently read an interesting book about the lack of financial management when it comes to public assets, and also well-founded analysis of investment companies' ability to create added value. The first was a book by Dag Det- ter and Stefan Fölster on the art of losing 4 trillion kronor and how our public assets are managed (Konsten att tappa bort 4 000 miljarder - så sköts våra offentliga tillgångar) , and the second was by Den Norske Bank (DNB) analyst Joachim Gunell, entitled Investment Companies: Cracking the 'good owner' code .

The Detter-Fölster book notes that since the new mil- lennium, Sweden has fallen back into unprofessional gov- ernance by state-owned companies. One reason mentioned is the fact that a proposal to the Social Democratic Party's board in 2001, to bring all commercial public enterprises into a single holding company, was rejected. Instead, the opposite was put into effect: state-owned companies could act with- out owners and make expansive investments worldwide. The most distinctive and alarming examples are Telia, PostNord and Vattenfall. During the period 2004-2020, the authors estimate that the state-owned company portfolio remained unchanged in terms of value, while the largest listed Swed- ish companies measured as OMXS30 doubled in value. This equates to an opportunity cost of SEK 500 billion. Moreo- ver, the OMXS30 performed far worse than the Swedish stock market overall (SIXRX), and to an even greater extent than equities in Swedish small and medium-sized companies (CSRX). In addition to state-owned companies, there are a great many municipally and regionally owned enterprises.

Detter-Fölster suggest professional, value-creating gov- ernance with influences from e.g. New Zealand and Singa- pore. Temasek is a Public Wealth Fund (PWF) that was start- ed in Singapore in 1974, and has seen an annual return of 14 per cent. The country has been very successful in transform- ing its economy from that of a developing country to a mod- ern welfare economy in just one generation. On Temasek's inception, one of its architects noted: "One of the tragic il- lusions that many countries of the Third World entertain is the notion that politicians and civil servants can successfully perform entrepreneurial functions." According to Detter- Fölster, a Swedish state-owned holding company organised to work independently, transparently and in a focused way would have similar opportunities. It would, however, need to work to manage assets at arm's length from politics, not just passively, rather it would need to be able to take the initiatives required to develop and restructure, with the aim of creating value for taxpayers. Investment companies' performance Source: Annual average increase in net worth (%) 2010-2022 (Q3) DNB Sector Markets 0 5 10 15 20 Svolder Bure Creades1) Latour Investor Lundbergs Öresund Traction SIXRX2) Kinnevik Industrivärden Creades since 2012. 2) Stockholm Stock Exchange. Investment companies deliver In his comprehensive analysis of Swedish investment and portfolio management companies (dated 1st Dec 2022), Joachim Gunell notes: "The Nordic 'good owner' model holds consistent and sustainable outperformance characteristics in a world increasingly influenced by passive in- vestors. The DNB analyst observes an ever-increasing need for investment companies, backed up by family spheres of "sweat and blood", to be active "good owners" with significant ownership and incentives to maximise the long-termvalue-creating potential (strategically, operationally, structurally and economically). This is achieved through tried- and-testedlong-term perspectives, established governance models with decentralised decision-making between own- ers, boards and management teams, as well as strong balance sheets that allow strategic flexibility. Gunell shows that most investment companies generate excess return relative to the stock exchange (SIXRX). Over the past 12-year period, the average return on net worth has been 14 per cent, i.e. four percentage points above the stock exchange. Five companies have exceeded the average: Svolder, Bure, Creades, Latour and Investor, in that order. In my opinion, this is a good reason to value these compa- nies' shares at a premium in relation to net worth. It would also be of benefit if Joachim Gunell were to be invited to present his conclusions to Sweden's Minister for Commerce or Finance. I am convinced that a number of employees, board members and owner representatives from the successful investment companies could create the Swedish PWF that Detter-Fölster propose. Yours faithfully ulf hedlundh Managing Director 3 the equities portfolio 30th November 2022 % of the % of the Share price Market cap. % of company's company's Share Number (SEK)1) (SEK m) net worth capital 2) votes2) New Wave Group 5,097,200 210.40 1,072 18.3 7.7 2.1 Troax Group 3,050,000 185.80 567 9.7 5.1 5.1 Beijer Electronics Group 4,390,000 112.00 492 8.4 15.1 15.2 GARO 4,172,142 114.50 478 8.2 8.3 8.3 Elanders 3,290,056 143.00 470 8.0 9.3 6.4 engcon 5,434,783 66.00 359 6.1 3.6 1.2 XANO Industri 3,413,148 100.00 341 5.8 5.8 1.8 FM Mattsson Group 6,258,256 49.75 311 5.3 14.8 6.5 MilDef Group 2,948,673 79.40 234 4.0 7.4 7.4 Profoto Holding 2,305,000 94.50 218 3.7 5.8 5.8 Viva Wine Group 4,188,370 45.72 191 3.3 4.7 4.7 Nolato 3,200,000 55.45 177 3.0 1.2 0.6 ITAB Shop Concept 12,332,953 10.40 128 2.2 5.7 5.7 Wästbygg Gruppen 2,833,916 45.00 128 2.2 8.8 7.5 Arla Plast 2,639,527 38.35 101 1.7 13.2 13.2 Lime Technologies 422,665 194.80 82 1.4 3.2 3.2 Boule Diagnostics 4,828,388 13.00 63 1.1 12.4 12.4 Nivika Fastigheter 1,186,000 39.50 47 0.8 2.1 0.4 Serneke Group 1,777,608 25.85 46 0.8 6.2 6.2 AGES Industri 584,000 38.60 23 0.4 8.3 2.5 Equities portfolio 5,529 94.6 Net receivable (+)/net debt (−) 319 5.4 Total/net worth 5,847 100.0 57.10 SEK per Svolder share All securities holdings come under level 1 of the value hierarchy. In calculating the market capitalisation (fair value), the last price paid for the securities on Nasdaq Stockholm on the closing day has been used. Based on outstanding shares in the portfolio company. The following information, for example, can be obtained from the table. Svolder's largest holding is New Wave Group, which has a market value of SEK 1,072 million, corresponding to 18.3 per cent of net worth. A one-per-cent change in New Wave's share price would affect Svolder's net worth by SEK 11 million, which equates to SEK 0.10 per Svolder share. Interim Report 1 Current reporting period: 1st September-30th November 2022 Market commentary The current reporting period, which is also the interim pe- riod, i.e. 1st September-30th November 2022, was characterised by volatile stock markets worldwide. Following a weak September, stock exchanges began to improve again at the end of October, and November was a strong month for stock exchanges. On the whole, however, the changes in value on the global stock exchanges were relatively mi- nor, apart from European exchanges (9.4 per cent in EUR) and large Swedish companies, which instead reported high growth figures. The Swedish OMXS30, which has a high proportion of major banks, rose by 10.1 per cent, and the Swedish stock exchange overall (SIXRX) increased by 5.8 per cent. Small and medium-sized companies measured as CSRX, however, rose by a mere 1.2 per cent. The US dollar bucked a long-term upward trend and instead fell by 1.7 per cent against the Swedish krona during the three-month period. At the same time the euro rose by 1.9 per cent against the SEK. During the reporting period, both long- and short- term government bond interest rates increased, worldwide. This can be attributed to higher key interest rates from the world's central banks in the wake of ever-increasing inflation figures. Commodity prices rose slightly in USD, apart from oil and the industrial metal zinc. Measured in SEK, the changes during both the reporting period and the 2022 calendar year are quite small, as falls in prices have been compensated for by a strong USD exchange rate and vice versa. Tosumup,itisclearthatthecurrentreportingperiodhas seen many altered trends. The USD weakened after a long- term upward trend, as did the price of oil. The increased interest rates are now primarily for short terms, while the upturn in longer-term bond interest rates has slowed. Commodity prices are increasing, but are countered by a weaker US dollar. Investors are likely to think that the US central bank primarily is getting inflation under control, and that the rise in interest rates will slow and later decline. Further- more, China's relaxing of COVID-19 restrictions is tending to once again increase economic growth and China's industrial production, which results in higher demand for raw materials. The recovery among European stock exchanges, including Sweden's, comes after a period of relatively weak price development. Despite rises in interest rates, the US economy appears still to be creating new jobs and showing growth. Inflation remains high in most countries, although there are signs that it has peaked. Index performance (12 months) 110 100 90 80 70 60 dec jan feb mar apr may jun jul aug sep oct nov 2021 2022 CSRX SIXRX Share price trends The closing price for Svolder's Class B share on the balance sheet date was SEK 62.34. This equates to an increase during the current reporting period of 17.3 per cent, including reinvested dividend. The Class B share's value on the closing day represented a premium of 9.2 per cent on its net worth. The Class B share was traded on all trading days during the period, with an average of just over 148,000 shares traded each day of trading on Nasdaq Stockholm. Svolder's Class A share is only traded through three auctions (known as Auction Only Market Segments) during the trading day: one on opening, one at about 13:30 and one when the market closes. The closing price for Svolder's Class A share was SEK 86, which means that the Class A share was valued at a premium of 50.6 per cent in relation to net worth. Under the terms of Svolder's Articles of Association, Class A shareholders wishing to convert Class A shares into Class B shares may do so by application to Svolder's Board of Directors. Total return1) % Rolling 3 months 12 months 12 months 1/9 2022- 1/12 2021- 1/9 2021- Svolder 30/11 2022 30/11 2022 31/8 2022 Share price (Class B) 17.3 −29.1 −27.6 Net worth 1.3 −19.0 −16.9 Stock market index Carnegie Small Cap Return Index 1.2 −28.0 −28.3 SIX Return Index 5.8 −16.5 −21.0 Total return is calculated using comparable methods to reinvestment indices and funds, i.e. assuming that the dividend paid is reinvested

