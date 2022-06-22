Svolder : Interim Report #3 21/22

The company posted a result for the period of SEK-944 million (2,181 m), corresponding to SEK -9.20 (21.30) per share
The net worth decreased by13.4%, including reinvested dividend
The listed price of the Class B share decreased by15.5%, including reinvested dividend
The Carnegie Small Cap Return Index fell by19.0%
Nine months of Svolder's 2021/2022 financial year have now passed. The most recent quarter was a successful period for Svolder in terms of portfolio management. The company's net worth increased by 2.8 per cent during the three-month period, while the small cap market decreased by 4.3 per cent (CSRX) and the Swedish stock exchange overall (SIXRX) fell by 2.5 per cent. In the same period, Svolder's Class B share rose by two percentage points, and the share therefore continues to trade at a premium to net asset value of almost 6 per cent.
The financial year to date has been an eventful and changeable year, to say the least, with elements both dramatic and severe. Until the end of 2021, world stock exchanges were performing well and an economic recovery following the pandemic seemed assured, although with certain disruptions to supply chains and higher prices for input goods. Rising inflation worldwide was evident in raised bond interest rates. Inflationary impulses were created especially by dramatic rises in energy, commodity, transport and food prices. When the demand for labour in many sectors also led to labour shortages and pay increases, investors around the world started worrying about a tightening of future monetary policy by the central banks, and in the longer run also weaker economic growth. And when Russia then, in
late February, invaded Ukraine, supply chain problems increased and we were suddenly facing an even more insecure geopolitical situation. Economic sanctions against Russia, with clear reductions in commodities such as oil, natural gas and industrial metals, amplified the price movements for many input goods. Moreover, and needless to say, war has a detrimental effect on people's faith in the future and on companies' willingness to invest. This was the situation when the previous interim report was published - indeed my comments were entitled "A great deal of uncertainty".
The uncertainty remains
Three months later and the uncertainty remains in many areas, although some economic patterns have begun to crystallise. As for the war in Ukraine and relations between Russia and the Western World, the situation is serious and unlikely to be remedied in the near future. This means that as citizens and investors, we must unfortunately accept a new geopolitical world order, with greater tensions and altered flows of goods and materials.
The security situation means higher defence spending and closer collaborations among democratic Western states. It also means that rather than being challenged, the
Yours faithfully
ulf hedlundh
Managing Director
3
the equities portfolio
31st May 2022
% of the
% of the
Share price
Market cap.
% of
company's
company's
Share
Number
(SEK)1)
(SEK m)
net worth
capital 2)
votes2)
New Wave Group
5,112,715
158.90
812
13.3
7.7
2.1
Nordic Waterproofing
3,880,000
169.00
656
10.7
16.1
16.1
GARO
4,171,906
145.30
606
9.9
8.3
8.3
Troax Group
2,599,000
230.00
598
9.8
4.3
4.3
XANO Industri
1,700,000
326.50
555
9.1
5.8
1.8
Elanders
3,087,500
143.40
443
7.2
8.7
6.0
FM Mattsson Mora Group
2,000,000
216.50
433
7.1
14.2
6.2
Beijer Electronics Group
4,381,875
65.70
288
4.7
15.1
15.2
Viva Wine Group
4,188,370
52.00
218
3.6
4.7
4.7
MilDef Group
2,768,673
78.50
217
3.6
7.6
7.6
Wästbygg Gruppen
2,833,916
67.90
192
3.2
8.8
7.5
Profoto Holding
1,597,240
110.20
176
2.9
4.0
4.0
ITAB Shop Concept
12,172,550
10.86
132
2.2
5.6
5.6
Lime Technologies
422,665
290.00
123
2.0
3.2
3.2
Arla Plast
2,639,527
42.60
112
1.8
13.2
13.2
Serneke Group
2,077,608
41.95
87
1.4
7.2
2.8
Boule Diagnostics
2,414,194
36.00
87
1.4
12.4
12.4
Nivika Fastigheter
1,186,000
67.50
80
1.3
2.1
0.4
AGES Industri
584,000
41.60
24
0.4
8.3
2.5
Equities portfolio
5,840
95.6
Net receivable (+)/net debt (-)
268
4.4
Total/net worth
6,108
100.0
59.60
SEK per Svolder share
All securities holdings come under level 1 of the value hierarchy.
In calculating the market value (fair value), the last price paid for the securities on Nasdaq Stockholm on the closing day has been used.
Based on outstanding shares in the portfolio company.
The following information, for example, can be obtained from the table. Svolder's largest holding is New Wave Group, which has a market value of SEK 812 million, corresponding to 13.3 per cent of net worth. A one-per-cent change in New Wave's share price would affect Svolder's net worth by SEK 8 million, which equates to SEK 0.10 per Svolder share.
Current reporting period: 1st March - 31st May 2022
Market commentary
The current reporting period, 1st March to 31st May 2022, was characterised by weak stock markets, although slightly better than the weak start evident at the beginning of the 2022 calendar year. The Swedish stock exchange (SIXRX) fell by 2.5 per cent, slightly less than in Europe (-3.7 per cent) and America (-5.5 per cent). The global stock exchanges decreased by a full 6.7 per cent (DJGI) measured in USD, but by a more moderate 3.8 per cent in SEK. The decline on the technology-heavy American Nasdaq exchange was particularly sharp (-12 per cent). Small Swedish companies, measured as CSRX, fell by 4.3 per cent during the current reporting period. Real estate shares performed weakly, as did the shares of several rapid-acquisition technology companies.
There are several areas that continue to cause concern for investors worldwide. In addition to the geopolitical uncertainty arising from Russia's invasion of Ukraine, changed and stronger military alliances are being established while defence spending in Europe is increasing mark- edly. Furthermore, extensive sanctions against Russia are causing shortages of raw materials, particularly forms of energy such as oil and natural gas. The price of oil, for ex- ample, increased by 18 per cent (Brent) during the quarter. A reduction in farmed crops, fertiliser, steel and other input goods from Ukraine and Russia is also impacting the supply situation in various world markets, the result being higher market prices and supply chain difficulties.
Investors are particularly worried by the marked increase in global inflation based on rising prices for input goods, particularly energy. In addition, there is strong demand for labour and wages are increasing. This has meant that the central banks have changed the policy in their market communication, recommending a tighter monetary policy, and in several cases this has also caused a rise in key interest rates, albeit from a low level. During the quarter, interest rates for government bonds have generally increased by more than 100 interest rate points (one percentage point). The higher market interest rates have led investors to raise their return requirements, thereby reducing the value of assets such as equities, bonds and real estate. The stock market effects are greatest for companies with expected profits far in the future. Consequently the slumps for many growth companies, in Sweden and elsewhere, have continued. In addition, the risks of lower profits and profit margins for companies in the future have increased as economists downgraded their growth forecasts for the
next few years.
Exchange rate movements have been volatile. During the current reporting period, the SEK weakened by 3.1 per cent against the US dollar and strengthened 1.3 per cent against the euro.
While energy prices continue to rise, the situation varies for industrial metals. The price of aluminium, which is partly produced in Russia and has properties that are of value in a situation where energy prices are rising, rose, while prices for copper and zinc, for instance, fell. The price of gold also declined slightly during the latest three-month period. The effects of the pandemic may be minor in the Western World, but they have had a huge impact in China in particular following city lockdowns and closures of industries and in- frastructure. This may have reduced demand for industrial metals, but there is probably also a more cautious attitude towards future economic growth among investors and busi- nesses, whereby they want to make their mark on pricing.
Index performance (12 months)
120
110
100
90
80
jun jul
aug sep oct nov dec jan feb mar apr may
2021
2022
CSRX
SIXRX
Share price trends
The closing price for Svolder's Class B share on the balance sheet date was SEK 62.96, corresponding to an increase during the current reporting period of 2.0 per cent. The Class B share's value on the closing day represented a premium of 5.6 per cent on its net worth. The Class B share was traded on all trading days during the period, with an average of approximately 240,000 shares traded each day of trading on Nasdaq Stockholm.
Svolder's Class A share is only traded through three auctions (known as Auction Only Market Segments) during the trading day: one on opening, one at about 13:30 and one when the market closes. The closing price for Svolder's
