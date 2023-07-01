The Board of Directors of SVP Housing Limited at its meeting held on June 30, 2023, approved the appointment of Ms. Neha Gajwani as the Company Secretary and Compliance Officer of the Company with effect from July 1, 2023 pursuant to the provisions of Section 203 of the Companies Act, 2013 and Compliance Officer under Regulation 6(1) of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 (the "Listing Regulations"). CS Neha Gajwani is a member of the Institute of Company Secretaries of India (ICSI) and is a Commerce & Law Graduate. She possesses almost 5 years of experience in handling various secretarial compliances and assignments like corporate restructuring, preferential issues, right issue, etc.

in Public Limited Company.