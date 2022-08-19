Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  Mauritius
  Stock Exchange of Mauritius
  Swan General Ltd
  News
  Summary
    SWAN.N0000   MU0026N00008

SWAN GENERAL LTD

(SWAN.N0000)
End-of-day quote Stock Exchange of Mauritius  -  2022-08-17
415.00 MUR    0.00%
SWAN GENERAL : Notice of shareholder meeting
PU
08/12Swan General Ltd Reports Earnings Results for the Second Quarter and Six Months Ended June 30, 2022
CI
07/21SWAN GENERAL LTD (MUSE : SWAN.N0000) acquired Cim Forex Ltd from CIM Financial Services Ltd (MUSE:CIM.N0000).
CI
Swan General : Notice of shareholder meeting

08/19/2022 | 02:54am EDT
NOTICE OF ANNUAL MEETING OF SHAREHOLDERS

Swan General Ltd

Notice is hereby given that the Annual Meeting of Shareholders (the "Meeting") of Swan General Ltd (the "Company") will be held on 14th September 2022 at 10:00 a.m. at Swan Centre, 10, Intendance Street, Port Louis to transact the following business in the manner required for the passing of ORDINARY RESOLUTIONS:

AGENDA

  1. To consider the 2021 Annual Report of the Company.
  2. To receive the report of KPMG, the external auditors of the Company.
  3. To consider and adopt the audited financial statements of the Company and the Group for the year ended 31st December 2021.
  4. To confirm the appointment of Mr. Marie André Eric Espitalier-Noël as Director of the Company.
  5. To re-appoint KPMG as auditors of the Company for the ensuing year in compliance with Section 40(3) of the Insurance Act 2005 and to authorise the Board of Directors to fix their remuneration.
  6. To ratify the remuneration paid to the auditors for the financial year ended 31st December 2021.

BY ORDER OF THE BOARD

Jaiyansing Soobah

for Swan Corporate Affairs Ltd Company Secretary

4th July 2022

NOTES:

  1. A shareholder of the Company entitled to attend and vote at this meeting may appoint a proxy of his/her own choice to attend and vote on his/her behalf. A proxy need not be a member of the Company.
  2. The instrument appointing a proxy or any general power of attorney shall be deposited at the registered office of the Company not less than twenty-four (24) hours before the start of the meeting and in default, the instrument of proxy shall not be treated as valid.
  3. A proxy form is available at the registered office of the Company.
  4. For the purpose of this Annual Meeting, the Directors have resolved, in compliance with Section 120(3) of the Companies Act 2001, that the shareholders who are entitled to receive notice of the meeting shall be those shareholders whose names are registered in the share register of the Company as at 16th August 2022.

This notice is issued pursuant to Listing Rule 11.16 and Rule 14 (a) of the Securities (Disclosure Obligations of Reporting Issuers) Rules 2007.

The Board of Directors of Swan General Ltd accepts full responsibility for the accuracy of the information contained in this notice.

Swan General Ltd

Swan Centre

10 Intendance Street

T (230) 207 3500

Port Louis, Mauritius

W swanforlife.com

BRN C06000922

Disclaimer

Swan General Ltd. published this content on 19 August 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 19 August 2022 06:53:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
