Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Taiwan
  4. Taiwan Stock Exchange
  5. Swancor Holding Co., LTD.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    3708   TW0003708004

SWANCOR HOLDING CO., LTD.

(3708)
  Report
End-of-day quote Taiwan Stock Exchange  -  2022-07-28
110.00 TWD   +1.85%
04:33aSWANCOR : Subsidiary, Sunwell (Jiangsu) Carbon Fiber Composite Co., Ltd. announces full re-election of directors and supervisors
PU
04:33aSWANCOR : Subsidiary, Sunwell Carbon Fiber Composite Corporation announces the change of director
PU
07/29SWANCOR : Announcement on behalf of the subsidiary, COTECH, INC. to release of the non-compete clause for managers
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Swancor : Subsidiary, Sunwell Carbon Fiber Composite Corporation announces the change of director

07/31/2022 | 04:33am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Close
Today's Information

Provided by: Swancor Holding Co., LTD.
SEQ_NO 3 Date of announcement 2022/07/31 Time of announcement 16:20:58
Subject 
 Subsidiary, Sunwell Carbon Fiber Composite
Corporation announces the change of director
Date of events 2022/07/31 To which item it meets paragraph 6
Statement 
1.Date of occurrence of the change:2022/07/31
2.Elected or changed position (Please enter institutional director,
institutional supervisor, independent director, natural-person director or
natural-person supervisor):Natural-person director
3.Title and name of the previous position holder:Director, CHIN-HSU, HUNG
4.Resume of the previous position holder:
 Director of Sunwell Carbon Fiber Composite Corporation
5.Title and name of the new position holder:N/A
6.Resume of the new position holder:N/A
7.Circumstances of change (Please enter "resignation", "dismissal",
"term expired", "death" or "new appointment"):Resignation
8.Reason for the change:Resignation
9.Number of shares held by the new position holder when elected:N/A
10.Original term (from __________ to __________):2020/12/18-2023/12/17
11.Effective date of the new appointment:N/A
12.Turnover rate of directors of the same term:1/5
13.Turnover rate of independent directors of the same term:N/A
14.Turnover rate of supervisors of the same term:N/A
15.Change in one-third or more of directors (Please enter "Yes" or
"No"):No
16.Any other matters that need to be specified:None

Disclaimer

Swancor Holding Co. Ltd. published this content on 31 July 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 31 July 2022 08:32:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about SWANCOR HOLDING CO., LTD.
04:33aSWANCOR : Subsidiary, Sunwell (Jiangsu) Carbon Fiber Composite Co., Ltd. announces full re..
PU
04:33aSWANCOR : Subsidiary, Sunwell Carbon Fiber Composite Corporation announces the change of d..
PU
07/29SWANCOR : Announcement on behalf of the subsidiary, COTECH, INC. to release of the non-com..
PU
07/22Wind Farm Project Adds 12 Turbines to Taiwan Power's Network
MT
07/12Swancor, German Firm to Co-Develop Recyclable Wind Turbine Blades
MT
06/30SWANCOR : Announcement on behalf of subsidiary, Swancor Highpolymer Co., Ltd., the distrib..
PU
06/30SWANCOR : Announcement on behalf of subsidiary, SWANCOR (HK) INVESTMENT CO., LTD., the dis..
PU
06/30SWANCOR : Announcement on behalf of subsidiary, Swancor (Jiangsu) New Materials Co.,Ltd., ..
PU
06/30SWANCOR : Announcement on behalf of subsidiary, SWANCOR IND(M). SDN. BHD., the distributio..
PU
06/30SWANCOR : Announcement on behalf of subsidiary, Swancor (Tianjin) Wind Blade Materials Co...
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2022 11 671 M 388 M 388 M
Net income 2022 872 M 29,0 M 29,0 M
Net Debt 2022 1 825 M 60,7 M 60,7 M
P/E ratio 2022 11,8x
Yield 2022 4,59%
Capitalization 10 207 M 340 M 340 M
EV / Sales 2022 1,03x
EV / Sales 2023 0,79x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 64,2%
Chart SWANCOR HOLDING CO., LTD.
Duration : Period :
Swancor Holding Co., LTD. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SWANCOR HOLDING CO., LTD.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 3
Last Close Price 110,00 TWD
Average target price 163,00 TWD
Spread / Average Target 48,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Chao Yang Tsai Chairman & General Manager
Shu Hsien Kan Head-Finance & Accounting
Yuan Tung Li Independent Director
Hsiu Chun Wang Independent Director
Sheng Chung Lin Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SWANCOR HOLDING CO., LTD.17.65%340
HENKEL AG & CO. KGAA-12.45%26 902
H.B. FULLER COMPANY-20.74%3 413
SHANDONG DONGYUE ORGANOSILICON MATERIALS CO., LTD.-9.25%2 952
LINTEC CORPORATION-11.54%1 194
HUBEI HUITIAN NEW MATERIALS CO., LTD.0.22%1 147