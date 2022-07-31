Swancor : Subsidiary, Sunwell Carbon Fiber Composite Corporation announces the change of director

Statement

1.Date of occurrence of the change:2022/07/31 2.Elected or changed position (Please enter institutional director, institutional supervisor, independent director, natural-person director or natural-person supervisor):Natural-person director 3.Title and name of the previous position holder:Director, CHIN-HSU, HUNG 4.Resume of the previous position holder: Director of Sunwell Carbon Fiber Composite Corporation 5.Title and name of the new position holder:N/A 6.Resume of the new position holder:N/A 7.Circumstances of change (Please enter "resignation", "dismissal", "term expired", "death" or "new appointment"):Resignation 8.Reason for the change:Resignation 9.Number of shares held by the new position holder when elected:N/A 10.Original term (from __________ to __________):2020/12/18-2023/12/17 11.Effective date of the new appointment:N/A 12.Turnover rate of directors of the same term:1/5 13.Turnover rate of independent directors of the same term:N/A 14.Turnover rate of supervisors of the same term:N/A 15.Change in one-third or more of directors (Please enter "Yes" or "No"):No 16.Any other matters that need to be specified:None