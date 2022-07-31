Swancor : Subsidiary, Sunwell Carbon Fiber Composite Corporation announces the change of director
07/31/2022 | 04:33am EDT
Close
Today's Information
Provided by: Swancor Holding Co., LTD.
SEQ_NO
3
Date of announcement
2022/07/31
Time of announcement
16:20:58
Subject
Subsidiary, Sunwell Carbon Fiber Composite
Corporation announces the change of director
Date of events
2022/07/31
To which item it meets
paragraph 6
Statement
1.Date of occurrence of the change:2022/07/31
2.Elected or changed position (Please enter institutional director,
institutional supervisor, independent director, natural-person director or
natural-person supervisor):Natural-person director
3.Title and name of the previous position holder:Director, CHIN-HSU, HUNG
4.Resume of the previous position holder:
Director of Sunwell Carbon Fiber Composite Corporation
5.Title and name of the new position holder:N/A
6.Resume of the new position holder:N/A
7.Circumstances of change (Please enter "resignation", "dismissal",
"term expired", "death" or "new appointment"):Resignation
8.Reason for the change:Resignation
9.Number of shares held by the new position holder when elected:N/A
10.Original term (from __________ to __________):2020/12/18-2023/12/17
11.Effective date of the new appointment:N/A
12.Turnover rate of directors of the same term:1/5
13.Turnover rate of independent directors of the same term:N/A
14.Turnover rate of supervisors of the same term:N/A
15.Change in one-third or more of directors (Please enter "Yes" or
"No"):No
16.Any other matters that need to be specified:None
Swancor Holding Co. Ltd. published this content on 31 July 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 31 July 2022 08:32:04 UTC.