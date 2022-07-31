Swancor : Subsidiary, Sunwell (Jiangsu) Carbon Fiber Composite Co., Ltd. announces full re-election of directors and supervisors

Statement

1.Date of occurrence of the change:2022/07/31 2.Elected or changed position (Please enter institutional director, institutional supervisor, independent director, natural-person director or natural-person supervisor):Institutional director, Institutional supervisor 3.Title and name of the previous position holder: Director: Representative of Sunwell Carbon Fiber Composite Corporation:Jau-Yang, Tsai Representative of Sunwell Carbon Fiber Composite Corporation:Chin-Hsu, Hung Representative of FORMOSA PLASTICS CORPORATION:Shih-Chang, Liang Supervisor: Representative of Sunwell Carbon Fiber Composite Corporation:Shu-Hsien,Kan Representative of FORMOSA PLASTICS CORPORATION:Chia-Tse, Chang 4.Resume of the previous position holder: Director: Representative of Sunwell Carbon Fiber Composite Corporation:Jau-Yang, Tsai /Chairman of SWANCOR HOLDING CO., LTD. Representative of Sunwell Carbon Fiber Composite Corporation:Chin-Hsu, Hung /Vice president of Sunwell Carbon Fiber Composite Corporation Representative of FORMOSA PLASTICS CORPORATION:Shih-Chang, Liang /Senior Vice president of FORMOSA PLASTICS CORPORATION Supervisor: Representative of Sunwell Carbon Fiber Composite Corporation:Shu-Hsien,Kan /President of Swancor Advanced Materials Co., Ltd. Representative of FORMOSA PLASTICS CORPORATION:Chia-Tse, Chang /Assistant vice president of Accounting office, FORMOSA PLASTICS CORPORATION 5.Title and name of the new position holder: Director: Representative of Sunwell Carbon Fiber Composite Corporation:Jau-Yang, Tsai Representative of Sunwell Carbon Fiber Composite Corporation:Shu-Hsien,Kan Representative of FORMOSA PLASTICS CORPORATION:Shih-Chang, Liang Supervisor: Representative of Sunwell Carbon Fiber Composite Corporation:Chia-Min, Hung Representative of FORMOSA PLASTICS CORPORATION:Chia-Tse, Chang 6.Resume of the new position holder: Director: Representative of Sunwell Carbon Fiber Composite Corporation:Jau-Yang, Tsai /Chairman of SWANCOR HOLDING CO., LTD. Representative of Sunwell Carbon Fiber Composite Corporation:Shu-Hsien,Kan /President of Swancor Advanced Materials Co., Ltd. Representative of FORMOSA PLASTICS CORPORATION:Shih-Chang, Liang /Senior Vice president of FORMOSA PLASTICS CORPORATION Supervisor: Representative of Sunwell Carbon Fiber Composite Corporation:Chia-Min, Hung /Assistant vice president of Swancor Holding. Co., Ltd. Representative of FORMOSA PLASTICS CORPORATION:Chia-Tse, Chang /Assistant vice president of Accounting office, FORMOSA PLASTICS CORPORATION 7.Circumstances of change (Please enter "resignation", "dismissal", "term expired", "death" or "new appointment"):Term expired 8.Reason for the change:Term expired and full re-election 9.Number of shares held by the new position holder when elected:N/A 10.Original term (from __________ to __________):2018/10/18-2022/07/30 11.Effective date of the new appointment:2022/07/31 12.Turnover rate of directors of the same term:N/A 13.Turnover rate of independent directors of the same term:N/A 14.Turnover rate of supervisors of the same term:N/A 15.Change in one-third or more of directors (Please enter "Yes" or "No"):N/A 16.Any other matters that need to be specified:None