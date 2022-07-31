Swancor : Subsidiary, Sunwell (Jiangsu) Carbon Fiber Composite Co., Ltd. announces full re-election of directors and supervisors
07/31/2022 | 04:33am EDT
Provided by: Swancor Holding Co., LTD.
SEQ_NO
2
Date of announcement
2022/07/31
Time of announcement
16:22:50
Subject
Subsidiary, Sunwell (Jiangsu) Carbon Fiber
Composite Co., Ltd. announces full re-election of
directors and supervisors
Date of events
2022/07/31
To which item it meets
paragraph 6
Statement
1.Date of occurrence of the change:2022/07/31
2.Elected or changed position (Please enter institutional director,
institutional supervisor, independent director, natural-person director or
natural-person supervisor):Institutional director, Institutional supervisor
3.Title and name of the previous position holder:
Director:
Representative of Sunwell Carbon Fiber Composite Corporation:Jau-Yang, Tsai
Representative of Sunwell Carbon Fiber Composite Corporation:Chin-Hsu, Hung
Representative of FORMOSA PLASTICS CORPORATION:Shih-Chang, Liang
Supervisor:
Representative of Sunwell Carbon Fiber Composite Corporation:Shu-Hsien,Kan
Representative of FORMOSA PLASTICS CORPORATION:Chia-Tse, Chang
4.Resume of the previous position holder:
Director:
Representative of Sunwell Carbon Fiber Composite Corporation:Jau-Yang, Tsai
/Chairman of SWANCOR HOLDING CO., LTD.
Representative of Sunwell Carbon Fiber Composite Corporation:Chin-Hsu, Hung
/Vice president of Sunwell Carbon Fiber Composite Corporation
Representative of FORMOSA PLASTICS CORPORATION:Shih-Chang, Liang
/Senior Vice president of FORMOSA PLASTICS CORPORATION
Supervisor:
Representative of Sunwell Carbon Fiber Composite Corporation:Shu-Hsien,Kan
/President of Swancor Advanced Materials Co., Ltd.
Representative of FORMOSA PLASTICS CORPORATION:Chia-Tse, Chang
/Assistant vice president of Accounting office, FORMOSA PLASTICS CORPORATION
5.Title and name of the new position holder:
Director:
Representative of Sunwell Carbon Fiber Composite Corporation:Jau-Yang, Tsai
Representative of Sunwell Carbon Fiber Composite Corporation:Shu-Hsien,Kan
Representative of FORMOSA PLASTICS CORPORATION:Shih-Chang, Liang
Supervisor:
Representative of Sunwell Carbon Fiber Composite Corporation:Chia-Min, Hung
Representative of FORMOSA PLASTICS CORPORATION:Chia-Tse, Chang
6.Resume of the new position holder:
Director:
Representative of Sunwell Carbon Fiber Composite Corporation:Jau-Yang, Tsai
/Chairman of SWANCOR HOLDING CO., LTD.
Representative of Sunwell Carbon Fiber Composite Corporation:Shu-Hsien,Kan
/President of Swancor Advanced Materials Co., Ltd.
Representative of FORMOSA PLASTICS CORPORATION:Shih-Chang, Liang
/Senior Vice president of FORMOSA PLASTICS CORPORATION
Supervisor:
Representative of Sunwell Carbon Fiber Composite Corporation:Chia-Min, Hung
/Assistant vice president of Swancor Holding. Co., Ltd.
Representative of FORMOSA PLASTICS CORPORATION:Chia-Tse, Chang
/Assistant vice president of Accounting office, FORMOSA PLASTICS CORPORATION
7.Circumstances of change (Please enter "resignation", "dismissal",
"term expired", "death" or "new appointment"):Term expired
8.Reason for the change:Term expired and full re-election
9.Number of shares held by the new position holder when elected:N/A
10.Original term (from __________ to __________):2018/10/18-2022/07/30
11.Effective date of the new appointment:2022/07/31
12.Turnover rate of directors of the same term:N/A
13.Turnover rate of independent directors of the same term:N/A
14.Turnover rate of supervisors of the same term:N/A
15.Change in one-third or more of directors (Please enter "Yes" or
"No"):N/A
16.Any other matters that need to be specified:None
Swancor Holding Co. Ltd. published this content on 31 July 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 31 July 2022 08:32:04 UTC.