    3708   TW0003708004

SWANCOR HOLDING CO., LTD.

(3708)
End-of-day quote Taiwan Stock Exchange  -  04-28
133.00 TWD   +0.38%
04/29SWANCOR : Subsidiary, Swancor Advanced Materials Co., Ltd. announces the 2022 restricted stock incentive plan
PU
04/29SWANCOR : Subsidiary, Swancor Advanced Materials Co., Ltd. announces to covene 1st Special Meeting of Shareholders in 2022
PU
04/28SWANCOR : Subsidiary, COTECH, INC. announces the distribution of dividends.
PU
Swancor : Subsidiary, Swancor Advanced Materials Co., Ltd. announces the 2022 restricted stock incentive plan

04/29/2022 | 11:46pm EDT
Today's Information

Provided by: Swancor Holding Co., LTD.
SEQ_NO 2 Date of announcement 2022/04/30 Time of announcement 09:45:58
Subject 
 Subsidiary, Swancor Advanced Materials Co., Ltd.
announces the 2022 restricted stock incentive plan
Date of events 2022/04/28 To which item it meets paragraph 11
Statement 
1.Date of the board of directors resolution:2022/04/28
2.Expected issue price:CNY 4.32 per share
3.Expected total amount (shares) of issuance:806,400 shares
4.Vesting conditions:Please refers to the Swancor Advanced Materials
 of announcement in Shanghai Stock Exchange.
5.Measures to be taken when employees fail to meet the vesting conditions or
in the event of inheritance:Please refers to the Swancor Advanced Materials
 of announcement in Shanghai Stock Exchange.
6.Other issuance criteria:None
7.Qualification criteria for employees:Please refers to the Swancor Advanced
 Materials of announcement in Shanghai Stock Exchange.
8.The necessary reason of the current issuance of RSA:
 In order to establish a robust encouraging system to attract and retain
 employee, and combine shareholder, company and personal interests. This
 System will help the long-term development of company.
9.Calculated expense amount:
 Based  Swancor Advanced Materials Co., Ltd.on the proposed closing price
 of ordinary shares on the Shanghai Stock Exchange in RMB 7.07 on April 29,
 2022, the estimated cost of the initial grant of 672,726 shares in July
 2022 is approximately RMB 2,054,100, and the annual fee is approximately
 RMB 434,100, RMB 881,800, RMB 531,400 and RMB 206,700 .
10.Dilution of the Company's earnings per share (EPS):
 Based Swancor Advanced Materials Co., Ltd. on the current number of
 issued shares of Shangwei New Materials, it is tentatively estimated
 that the earnings per share from 2022 to 2025 may be affected by
approximately RMB 0.0011, RMB 0.0022, RMB 0.0013 and RMB 0.0005 respectively.
11.Other matters affecting shareholder's equity:
No significant impact on shareholders' equity.
12.Restrictions before employees meet the vesting conditions once the RSA
are received or subscribed for:Please refers to the Swancor Advanced
 Materials of announcement in Shanghai Stock Exchange.
13.Other important terms and conditions (including stock trust custody,
etc.):Please refers to the Swancor Advanced
 Materials of announcement the 2022 restricted stock incentive plan
 in Shanghai Stock Exchange.
14.Any other matters that need to be specified:
(1)Swancor Advanced Materials Co.,Ltd.( stock symbol:688585),  Announcement's
   website is http://star.sse.com.cn/disclosure/listannouncement/
(2)The 2022 restricted stock incentive plan will take effect after the
   resolution of the 1st Special Shareholders' of  Swancor Advanced
   Materials Co., Ltd. in 2022 is passed.

Disclaimer

Swancor Holding Co. Ltd. published this content on 30 April 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 April 2022 03:45:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
