Swancor : Subsidiary, Swancor Advanced Materials Co., Ltd. announces the 2022 restricted stock incentive plan
04/29/2022 | 11:46pm EDT
Provided by: Swancor Holding Co., LTD.
2
Date of announcement
2022/04/30
Time of announcement
09:45:58
Subject
Subsidiary, Swancor Advanced Materials Co., Ltd.
announces the 2022 restricted stock incentive plan
Date of events
2022/04/28
To which item it meets
paragraph 11
Statement
1.Date of the board of directors resolution:2022/04/28
2.Expected issue price:CNY 4.32 per share
3.Expected total amount (shares) of issuance:806,400 shares
4.Vesting conditions:Please refers to the Swancor Advanced Materials
of announcement in Shanghai Stock Exchange.
5.Measures to be taken when employees fail to meet the vesting conditions or
in the event of inheritance:Please refers to the Swancor Advanced Materials
of announcement in Shanghai Stock Exchange.
6.Other issuance criteria:None
7.Qualification criteria for employees:Please refers to the Swancor Advanced
Materials of announcement in Shanghai Stock Exchange.
8.The necessary reason of the current issuance of RSA:
In order to establish a robust encouraging system to attract and retain
employee, and combine shareholder, company and personal interests. This
System will help the long-term development of company.
9.Calculated expense amount:
Based Swancor Advanced Materials Co., Ltd.on the proposed closing price
of ordinary shares on the Shanghai Stock Exchange in RMB 7.07 on April 29,
2022, the estimated cost of the initial grant of 672,726 shares in July
2022 is approximately RMB 2,054,100, and the annual fee is approximately
RMB 434,100, RMB 881,800, RMB 531,400 and RMB 206,700 .
10.Dilution of the Company's earnings per share (EPS):
Based Swancor Advanced Materials Co., Ltd. on the current number of
issued shares of Shangwei New Materials, it is tentatively estimated
that the earnings per share from 2022 to 2025 may be affected by
approximately RMB 0.0011, RMB 0.0022, RMB 0.0013 and RMB 0.0005 respectively.
11.Other matters affecting shareholder's equity:
No significant impact on shareholders' equity.
12.Restrictions before employees meet the vesting conditions once the RSA
are received or subscribed for:Please refers to the Swancor Advanced
Materials of announcement in Shanghai Stock Exchange.
13.Other important terms and conditions (including stock trust custody,
etc.):Please refers to the Swancor Advanced
Materials of announcement the 2022 restricted stock incentive plan
in Shanghai Stock Exchange.
14.Any other matters that need to be specified:
(1)Swancor Advanced Materials Co.,Ltd.( stock symbol:688585), Announcement's
website is http://star.sse.com.cn/disclosure/listannouncement/
(2)The 2022 restricted stock incentive plan will take effect after the
resolution of the 1st Special Shareholders' of Swancor Advanced
Materials Co., Ltd. in 2022 is passed.
