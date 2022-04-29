Swancor : Subsidiary, Swancor Advanced Materials Co., Ltd. announces to covene 1st Special Meeting of Shareholders in 2022
04/29/2022 | 11:05pm EDT
Provided by: Swancor Holding Co., LTD.
SEQ_NO
1
Date of announcement
2022/04/30
Time of announcement
09:43:41
Subject
Subsidiary, Swancor Advanced Materials Co., Ltd.
announces to covene 1st Special Meeting of Shareholders
in 2022
Date of events
2022/04/28
To which item it meets
paragraph 17
Statement
1.Date of the board of directors' resolution:2022/04/28
2.Special shareholders meeting date:2022/05/25
3.Special shareholders meeting location:8F,GLPI-Park, No.185 Jiangtian
East Road, Songjiang District, Shanghai, China
4.Cause for convening the meeting(1)Reported matters:None
5.Cause for convening the meeting (2)Acknowledged matters:None
6.Cause for convening the meeting(3)Matters for Discussion:
(1)Matters related to the" Company's 2022 restricted stock
incentive plan(draft)"and the summary
(2)Matters related to the" Company's 2022 restricted stock
incentive plan assessment implement regulations"
(3)Matters related to submit the shareholders' meeting to authorize
the board of directors to conduct the 2022 restricted stock
incentive plan issues
7.Cause for convening the meeting (4)Election matters:None
8.Cause for convening the meeting (5)Other Proposals:None
9.Cause for convening the meeting (6)Extemporary Motions:None
10.Book closure starting date:NA
11.Book closure ending date:NA
12.Any other matters that need to be specified:None
Swancor Holding Co. Ltd. published this content on 30 April 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 April 2022 03:04:29 UTC.