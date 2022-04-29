Swancor : Subsidiary, Swancor Advanced Materials Co., Ltd. announces to covene 1st Special Meeting of Shareholders in 2022

Statement

1.Date of the board of directors' resolution:2022/04/28 2.Special shareholders meeting date:2022/05/25 3.Special shareholders meeting location:8F,GLPI-Park, No.185 Jiangtian East Road, Songjiang District, Shanghai, China 4.Cause for convening the meeting(1)Reported matters:None 5.Cause for convening the meeting (2)Acknowledged matters:None 6.Cause for convening the meeting(3)Matters for Discussion: (1)Matters related to the" Company's 2022 restricted stock incentive plan(draft)"and the summary (2)Matters related to the" Company's 2022 restricted stock incentive plan assessment implement regulations" (3)Matters related to submit the shareholders' meeting to authorize the board of directors to conduct the 2022 restricted stock incentive plan issues 7.Cause for convening the meeting (4)Election matters:None 8.Cause for convening the meeting (5)Other Proposals:None 9.Cause for convening the meeting (6)Extemporary Motions:None 10.Book closure starting date:NA 11.Book closure ending date:NA 12.Any other matters that need to be specified:None