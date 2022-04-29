Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Taiwan
  4. Taiwan Stock Exchange
  5. Swancor Holding Co., LTD.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    3708   TW0003708004

SWANCOR HOLDING CO., LTD.

(3708)
  Report
End-of-day quote Taiwan Stock Exchange  -  04-28
133.00 TWD   +0.38%
04/29SWANCOR : Subsidiary, Swancor Advanced Materials Co., Ltd. announces the 2022 restricted stock incentive plan
PU
04/29SWANCOR : Subsidiary, Swancor Advanced Materials Co., Ltd. announces to covene 1st Special Meeting of Shareholders in 2022
PU
04/28SWANCOR : Subsidiary, COTECH, INC. announces the distribution of dividends.
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Swancor : Subsidiary, Swancor Advanced Materials Co., Ltd. announces to covene 1st Special Meeting of Shareholders in 2022

04/29/2022 | 11:05pm EDT
Today's Information

Provided by: Swancor Holding Co., LTD.
SEQ_NO 1 Date of announcement 2022/04/30 Time of announcement 09:43:41
Subject 
 Subsidiary, Swancor Advanced Materials Co., Ltd.
announces to covene 1st Special Meeting of Shareholders
in 2022
Date of events 2022/04/28 To which item it meets paragraph 17
Statement 
1.Date of the board of directors' resolution:2022/04/28
2.Special shareholders meeting date:2022/05/25
3.Special shareholders meeting location:8F,GLPI-Park, No.185 Jiangtian
East Road, Songjiang District, Shanghai, China
4.Cause for convening the meeting(1)Reported matters:None
5.Cause for convening the meeting (2)Acknowledged matters:None
6.Cause for convening the meeting(3)Matters for Discussion:
(1)Matters related to the" Company's 2022 restricted stock
   incentive plan(draft)"and the summary
(2)Matters related to the" Company's 2022 restricted stock
   incentive plan assessment implement regulations"
(3)Matters related to submit the shareholders' meeting to authorize
   the board of directors to conduct the 2022 restricted stock
   incentive plan issues
7.Cause for convening the meeting (4)Election matters:None
8.Cause for convening the meeting (5)Other Proposals:None
9.Cause for convening the meeting (6)Extemporary Motions:None
10.Book closure starting date:NA
11.Book closure ending date:NA
12.Any other matters that need to be specified:None

Disclaimer

Swancor Holding Co. Ltd. published this content on 30 April 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 April 2022 03:04:29 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2022 12 369 M 420 M 420 M
Net income 2022 867 M 29,5 M 29,5 M
Net Debt 2022 1 266 M 43,0 M 43,0 M
P/E ratio 2022 14,2x
Yield 2022 3,76%
Capitalization 12 341 M 419 M 419 M
EV / Sales 2022 1,10x
EV / Sales 2023 0,96x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 63,2%
Managers and Directors
Chao Yang Tsai Chairman & General Manager
Shu Hsien Kan Head-Finance & Accounting
Yuan Tung Li Independent Director
Hsiu Chun Wang Independent Director
Sheng Chung Lin Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SWANCOR HOLDING CO., LTD.42.25%416
HENKEL AG & CO. KGAA-13.75%28 509
H.B. FULLER COMPANY-17.65%3 629
LINTEC CORPORATION-8.16%1 315
DAEJOO ELECTRONIC MATERIALS CO., LTD.-21.67%957
HUBEI HUITIAN NEW MATERIALS CO., LTD.-39.59%694