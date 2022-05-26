Swancor : The important resolutions of subsidiary Swancor Advanced Materials Co., Ltd. 1st Special Meeting of Shareholders in 2022
05/26/2022 | 02:49am EDT
Today's Information
Provided by: Swancor Holding Co., LTD.
SEQ_NO
1
Date of announcement
2022/05/26
Time of announcement
08:43:28
Subject
The important resolutions of subsidiary
Swancor Advanced Materials Co., Ltd.
1st Special Meeting of Shareholders in 2022
Date of events
2022/05/25
To which item it meets
paragraph 18
Statement
1.Date of the special shareholders meeting:2022/05/25
2.Important resolutions:
(1)Approval of the" Company's 2022 restricted stock
incentive plan(draft)"and the summary report
(2)Approval of the" Company's 2022 restricted stock
incentive plan assessment implement regulations"
(3)Approval of submitting the shareholders' meeting to authorize
the board of directors to conduct the 2022 restricted stock
incentive plan issues
3.Any other matters that need to be specified:None.
