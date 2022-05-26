Log in
  Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Taiwan
  4. Taiwan Stock Exchange
  5. Swancor Holding Co., LTD.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    3708   TW0003708004

SWANCOR HOLDING CO., LTD.

(3708)
  Report
End-of-day quote Taiwan Stock Exchange  -  05-24
123.00 TWD   +1.65%
02:49aSWANCOR : The important resolutions of subsidiary Swancor Advanced Materials Co., Ltd. 1st Special Meeting of Shareholders in 2022
PU
05/06Swancor Holding Co., LTD. Reports Earnings Results for the First Quarter Ended March 31, 2022
CI
04/29SWANCOR : Subsidiary, Swancor Advanced Materials Co., Ltd. announces the 2022 restricted stock incentive plan
PU
Summary 
Summary

Swancor : The important resolutions of subsidiary Swancor Advanced Materials Co., Ltd. 1st Special Meeting of Shareholders in 2022

05/26/2022 | 02:49am EDT
Close
Today's Information

Provided by: Swancor Holding Co., LTD.
SEQ_NO 1 Date of announcement 2022/05/26 Time of announcement 08:43:28
Subject 
 The important resolutions of subsidiary
Swancor Advanced Materials Co., Ltd.
1st Special Meeting of Shareholders in 2022
Date of events 2022/05/25 To which item it meets paragraph 18
Statement 
1.Date of the special shareholders meeting:2022/05/25
2.Important resolutions:
(1)Approval of the" Company's 2022 restricted stock
   incentive plan(draft)"and the summary report
(2)Approval of the" Company's 2022 restricted stock
   incentive plan assessment implement regulations"
(3)Approval of submitting the shareholders' meeting to authorize
   the board of directors to conduct the 2022 restricted stock
   incentive plan issues
3.Any other matters that need to be specified:None.

Disclaimer

Swancor Holding Co. Ltd. published this content on 26 May 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 26 May 2022 06:48:38 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2022 11 654 M 394 M 394 M
Net income 2022 912 M 30,8 M 30,8 M
Net Debt 2022 1 825 M 61,8 M 61,8 M
P/E ratio 2022 12,5x
Yield 2022 4,10%
Capitalization 11 413 M 386 M 386 M
EV / Sales 2022 1,14x
EV / Sales 2023 0,88x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 63,1%
