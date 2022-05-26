Swancor : The important resolutions of subsidiary Swancor Advanced Materials Co., Ltd. 1st Special Meeting of Shareholders in 2022

Statement

1.Date of the special shareholders meeting:2022/05/25 2.Important resolutions: (1)Approval of the" Company's 2022 restricted stock incentive plan(draft)"and the summary report (2)Approval of the" Company's 2022 restricted stock incentive plan assessment implement regulations" (3)Approval of submitting the shareholders' meeting to authorize the board of directors to conduct the 2022 restricted stock incentive plan issues 3.Any other matters that need to be specified:None.