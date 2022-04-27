Swaraj Engines : Book Closure

|
SWARAJ ENGINES LIMITED
|
Distt. S.A.S. Nagar (Mohali)
|
(Near Chandigarh)
|
Tel.: 0172-2234941-47, 2234950
|
02/SP/EXCH
|
27th April, 2022
|
BSE Limited
|
National Stock Exchange of India Limited
|
Listing Department
|
Capital Market-Listing, Exchange Plaza,
|
P.J. Towers, 1st Floor,
|
Sandra Kurla Complex,
|
Dalal Street, Fort,
|
Bandra (E),
|
Mumbai - 400 001
|
Mumbai- 400051
|
Email: corp.relations@bseindia.com
|
Email: cmlist@nse.co.in
|
Scrip Code: 500407
|
Scrip Name: SWARAJENG
,
Works:
Plot No. 2, lndl. Focal Point Phase-IX, S.A.S. Nagar
SUB: Outcome of the Board Meeting
A) Audited Financial Results for the year ended 31st March, 2022
This is to inform that the Board of Directors of Swaraj Engines Limited in their meeting held today the 27th April, 2022 have approved and taken on record the Audited financial results of the Company for the year ended 31st March, 2022. Copy of the audited results and press release are enclosed herewith.
In compliance with the provisions of Regulation 33(3)(d) of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements), Regulations 2015 ("Listing Regulations"), the Company hereby declares that the Statutory Auditors, B.K.Khare & Co., Chartered Accountants, have issued the Audit Report with unmodified opinion on the financial results of the Company for the year ended 31st March, 2022. Copy of the same is enclosed herewith.
-
B) Recommendation of Dividend
The Board, while approving the annual accounts, has recommended an equity dividend of ~oo % (Rs. ~o per share) for the financial year ended 31st March, 2022.
-
C) Annual General Meeting and Book Closure
The Register of Members and Share Transfer Books of the Company will remain closed from 2nd July, 2022 to 8th July, 2022 (both days inclusive) for the purpose of determining the Members eligible to receive the dividend, if declared by the shareholders at the ensuing Annual General Meeting ("AGM") scheduled to be held on 25th July, 2022. The dividend, if declared at the AGM, will be paid within a week from the conclusion of the AGM.
Regd. Office: Industrial Area, Phase IV, S.A.S. Nagar, Mohali, Near Chandigarh-160 055
Tel.: 91-172-2271620-27, Fax: 91-172-2271307 & 2272731
Website : www.swarajenterprise.com
CIN - L50210PB1985PLC006473
-2--
D) Re-appointment of Statutory Auditors
The Board has also recommended the re-appointment of Mis. B.K.Khare & Co., Chartered Accountants (ICAI Firm Registration No. 105102W) as Statutory Auditors of the Company for a second term to hold office for 5 (five) consecutive years from the conclusion of the forthcoming AGM of the Company till the conclusion of the AGM to be held in the year 2027, in accordance with provisions of Section 139 of the Companies Act, 2013.
The meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company commenced at 11.30 AM. and concluded at I· 2o P.M.
This intimation
is
also being uploaded
on
the
Company's
website
at
www.swarajenterprise.com
You are requested to kindly take note of the above.
With regards,
For Swaraj Engines Limited
GIN: L50210PB1985PLC006473
Regd. Office : Phase IV, Industrial Area, S.A.S.Nagar (Mohali), Punjab - 160 055
Tel: 0172-2271620-27, Fax: 0172-2272731, Email: selinvestor@swarajenterprise.com, Website: www.swarajenterprise.com
STATEMENT OF AUDITED FINANCIAL RESUL TS FOR THE
YEAR ENDED 31 ST MARCH, 2022
f Lakhs
Particulars
31.03.2022
Revenue from Operations Other Income
Total Income
Expenses a) Cost of Materials Consumed b) Changes in Inventories of Finished Goods and Work-in-Progress c) Employee Benefits Expense d) Finance Costs
Total Expenses
Profit before Exceptional Items and Tax Exceptional Items
Profit before Tax
Tax Expense - Current
- Deferred -Total
Profit for the Period
Other Comprehensive Income
A) (i) Items that will not be reclassified to Profit or Loss
(ii) Income Tax relating to items that will not be reclassified to profit or loss
B) (i) Items that will be reclassified to Profit or Loss (ii) Income Tax relating to items that will be reclassified to profit or loss
Other Comprehensive Income (Net of Tax) Total Comprehensive Income for the Period Paid-up Equity Share Capital (Face Value '{10/-) Other Equity
Earning Per Share (not annualized)
- Basic
- Diluted
( Refer Note 3)
|
Quarter Ended
|
31.12.2021
|
31.03.2021
|
31.03.2022
|
31.03.2021
|
(Unaudited)
|
(Audited)
|
(Audited)
|
/Audited!
|
( Refer Note 3)
|
23750
|
30491
|
113815
|
98657
|
242
|
224
|
966
|
859
|
23992
|
30715
|
114781
|
99516
|
18433
|
23972
|
89151
|
77438
|
180
|
(433)
|
(130)
|
(869)
|
1113
|
1110
|
4385
|
4289
|
6
|
-
|
8
|
-
|
435
|
472
|
1810
|
1977
|
1103
|
1224
|
4871
|
4233
|
21270
|
26345
|
100095
|
87068
|
2722
|
4370
|
14686
|
12448
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
2722
|
4370
|
14686
|
12448
|
716
|
1199
|
3789
|
3595
|
(13)
|
(85)
|
(50)
|
(401)
|
703
|
1114
|
3739
|
3194
|
2019
|
3256
|
10947
|
9254
|
-
|
7
|
(112)
|
7
|
-
|
(2)
|
28
|
(2)
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
(84)
|
-
|
2102
|
2019
|
1214
|
1214
|
-
|
-
|
~ 18.01
|
~ 16.62
|
'{ 18.00
|
, 16.62
Year Ended
(Audited)
24235 229 24464
18855 112
1003
1
420 1155 21546 2918
- 2918
683 49 732
2186
(112)
28
|
|
5
|
3261
|
1214
|
-
|
~ 26.84
|
, 26.82
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
(84)
|
5
|
10863
|
9259
|
1214
|
1214
|
29353
|
26843
|
~ 90.17
|
~ 76.27
|
, 90.13
|
'{ 76.20
- -
SWARAJ ENGINES LIMITED
CIN: L50210PB1985PLC006473
Regd. Office : Phase IV, Industrial Area, S.A.S.Nagar (Mohali), Punjab - 160 055
Tel: 0172-2271620-27, Fax: 0172-2272731, Email: selinvestor@swarajenterprise.com, Website: www.swarajenterprise.com
STATEMENT OF AUDITED FINANCIAL RESULTS FOR THE
YEAR ENDED 31ST MARCH, 2022
Balance Sheet as at 31st March 2022
-
a) Property, Plant & Equipment
Current Assets
-
a) Inventories
-
b) Financial Assets
Equity a) Equity Share Capital b) Other Equity
II. EQUITY AND LIABILITIES
I.ASSETS
Non-Current Assets
|
, Lakhs
|
As At
|
As At
|
31.03.2022
|
31.03.2021
|
(Audited)
|
(Audited)
|
9467
|
9107
|
161
|
134
|
22
|
23
|
5
|
48
|
3247
|
52
|
440
|
537
|
13342
|
9901
|
6207
|
6171
|
3621
|
3417
|
10361
|
11338
|
577
|
3779
|
8517
|
7967
|
1246
|
1342
|
2269
|
1923
|
32798
|
35937
|
46140
|
45838
|
1214
|
1214
|
29353
|
26843
|
30567
|
28057
|
Liabilities
|
Non-Current Liabilities
|
a) Long Term Provisions
|
557
|
569
|
b) Deferred Tax Liabilities (Net)
|
9
|
58
|
Total - Non-Current Liabilities
|
566
|
627
|
Current Liabilities
|
a) Financial Liabilities
|
i) Trade Payables
|
13809
|
16386
|
ii) Other Financial Liabilities
|
531
|
359
|
b) Short Term Provisions
|
502
|
286
|
c) Other Current Liabilities
|
165
|
123
|
Total - Current Liabilities
|
15007
|
17154
|
Total - Equity And Liabilities
|
46140
|
45838
Total Equity
Particulars
Total - Non-Current Assets
CIN: L50210PB1985PLC006473
Regd. Office : Phase IV, Industrial Area, S.A.S.Nagar (Mohali), Punjab - 160 055
Tel: 0172-2271620-27, Fax: 0172-2272731, Email: selinvestor@swarajenterprise.com, Website: www.swarajenterprise.com
STATEMENT OF AUDITED FINANCIAL RESULTS FOR THE
YEAR ENDED 31 ST MARCH, 2022
Statement of Cash Flow for the year ended 31st March 2022
f L a kh sParticulars
As At 31.03.2022
As At 31.03.2021
(Audited)
(Audited)
A. CASH FLOW FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES Profit before Exceptional Items and Tax Adjustments for:
14686
12448
Depreciation and Amortisation Employee Stock Compensation Interest (Received) / Paid ( Net ) Return on Mutual Fund Investment
1810
1977
24
60
(780)
(766)
(132)
(71)
(Profil)/Loss on disposal of Property, Plant and Equipment
(19)
2
(Gain)/Loss on Investments carried at fair value through Profit and Loss
(9)
(9)
Operating Profit Before Working Capital Changes
15580
13641
Movements in working capital:
Trade and Other Receivables Inventories
842
(36)
Trade and Other Payables
(2254)
Cash generated from Operations
14132
(11073) (2470) 6294 6392
Income taxes paid (Net)
(3790)
(3591)
Net cash generated from Operating Activities
10342
2801
B. CASH FLOW FROM INVESTING ACTIVITIES
Investments Sales I (Purchase)
Bank Deposit {Placed) / Matured
(195) (3751)
7700
(6391)
Other Corporate Deposits (Placed)/Matured Interest received
Return on Mutual Fund Investment Purchase of Property, Plant and Equipment Decrease in Ear Marked Balances
- 788 132 (2224)
4000
766
71
(562)
Proceeds from disposal of Property, Plant and Equipment
16 90
20
Net cash (used in) / generated from Investing Activities
{5144 }
22 5626
C. CASH FLOW FROM FINANCING ACTIVITIES
Dividends paid to Shareholders of the Company Equity Shares issued under ESOP*
(8393)
(4873)
1
1
Interest and Finance Charges paid
(8)
-
Net cash used in Financing Activities
{8400}
{4872}
Net Increase/ (Decrease) in Cash and Cash Equivalents
(3202) 3555
Opening Balance of Cash and Cash Equivalents
3779 224
.
Closing Balance of Cash and Cash equivalents
577
3 77 9
Equity Shares issued under ESOP as at 31.03.2022 - Rs. 0.56 Lakhs (31.03.2021 - Rs. 0.62 Lakhs)
Notes:
1. The above results have been reviewed by the Audit Committee and thereafter approved by the Board of Directors in their meeting held on 27th April, 2022. The Statutory Auditors have audited the financial results for the year ended 31st March, 2022 and have expressed an unmodified audit opinion. The financial statements have been prepared in accordance with the Indian Accounting Standards (Ind-AS) as prescribed under Section 133 of the Companies Act, 2013 read with relevant rules issued thereunder as amended.