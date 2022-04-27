Swaraj Engines : Book Closure

SWARAJ ENGINES LIMITED Distt. S.A.S. Nagar (Mohali) (Near Chandigarh) Tel.: 0172-2234941-47, 2234950 02/SP/EXCH 27th April, 2022 BSE Limited National Stock Exchange of India Limited Listing Department Capital Market-Listing, Exchange Plaza, P.J. Towers, 1st Floor, Sandra Kurla Complex, Dalal Street, Fort, Bandra (E), Mumbai - 400 001 Mumbai- 400051 Email: corp.relations@bseindia.com Email: cmlist@nse.co.in Scrip Code: 500407 Scrip Name: SWARAJENG ,

SUB: Outcome of the Board Meeting

A) Audited Financial Results for the year ended 31st March, 2022

This is to inform that the Board of Directors of Swaraj Engines Limited in their meeting held today the 27th April, 2022 have approved and taken on record the Audited financial results of the Company for the year ended 31st March, 2022. Copy of the audited results and press release are enclosed herewith.

In compliance with the provisions of Regulation 33(3)(d) of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements), Regulations 2015 ("Listing Regulations"), the Company hereby declares that the Statutory Auditors, B.K.Khare & Co., Chartered Accountants, have issued the Audit Report with unmodified opinion on the financial results of the Company for the year ended 31st March, 2022. Copy of the same is enclosed herewith.

B) Recommendation of Dividend The Board, while approving the annual accounts, has recommended an equity dividend of ~oo % (Rs. ~o per share) for the financial year ended 31st March, 2022.

C) Annual General Meeting and Book Closure The Register of Members and Share Transfer Books of the Company will remain closed from 2nd July, 2022 to 8th July, 2022 (both days inclusive) for the purpose of determining the Members eligible to receive the dividend, if declared by the shareholders at the ensuing Annual General Meeting ("AGM") scheduled to be held on 25th July, 2022. The dividend, if declared at the AGM, will be paid within a week from the conclusion of the AGM.

D) Re-appointment of Statutory Auditors

The Board has also recommended the re-appointment of Mis. B.K.Khare & Co., Chartered Accountants (ICAI Firm Registration No. 105102W) as Statutory Auditors of the Company for a second term to hold office for 5 (five) consecutive years from the conclusion of the forthcoming AGM of the Company till the conclusion of the AGM to be held in the year 2027, in accordance with provisions of Section 139 of the Companies Act, 2013.

The meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company commenced at 11.30 AM. and concluded at I· 2o P.M.

You are requested to kindly take note of the above.

With regards,

For Swaraj Engines Limited

STATEMENT OF AUDITED FINANCIAL RESUL TS FOR THE

YEAR ENDED 31 ST MARCH, 2022

f Lakhs

Particulars

31.03.2022

Revenue from Operations Other Income

Total Income

Expenses a) Cost of Materials Consumed b) Changes in Inventories of Finished Goods and Work-in-Progress c) Employee Benefits Expense d) Finance Costs

e) Depreciation and Amortization Expense

f) Other Expenses

Total Expenses

Profit before Exceptional Items and Tax Exceptional Items

Profit before Tax

Tax Expense - Current

- Deferred -Total

Profit for the Period

Other Comprehensive Income

A) (i) Items that will not be reclassified to Profit or Loss

(ii) Income Tax relating to items that will not be reclassified to profit or loss

B) (i) Items that will be reclassified to Profit or Loss (ii) Income Tax relating to items that will be reclassified to profit or loss

Other Comprehensive Income (Net of Tax) Total Comprehensive Income for the Period Paid-up Equity Share Capital (Face Value '{10/-) Other Equity

Earning Per Share (not annualized)

- Basic

- Diluted

( Refer Note 3) Quarter Ended 31.12.2021 31.03.2021 31.03.2022 31.03.2021 (Unaudited) (Audited) (Audited) /Audited! ( Refer Note 3) 23750 30491 113815 98657 242 224 966 859 23992 30715 114781 99516 18433 23972 89151 77438 180 (433) (130) (869) 1113 1110 4385 4289 6 - 8 - 435 472 1810 1977 1103 1224 4871 4233 21270 26345 100095 87068 2722 4370 14686 12448 - - - - 2722 4370 14686 12448 716 1199 3789 3595 (13) (85) (50) (401) 703 1114 3739 3194 2019 3256 10947 9254 - 7 (112) 7 - (2) 28 (2) - - - - (84) - 2102 2019 1214 1214 - - ~ 18.01 ~ 16.62 '{ 18.00 , 16.62

Year Ended

(Audited)

24235 229 24464

18855 112

1003

1

420 1155 21546 2918

- 2918

683 49 732

2186

(112)

28

5 3261 1214 - ~ 26.84 , 26.82 - - - - (84) 5 10863 9259 1214 1214 29353 26843 ~ 90.17 ~ 76.27 , 90.13 '{ 76.20 - -

STATEMENT OF AUDITED FINANCIAL RESULTS FOR THE

YEAR ENDED 31ST MARCH, 2022

Balance Sheet as at 31st March 2022

b) Capital Work-in-Progress c) Investment Property d) Intangible Assets e) Other Financial Assets f) other Non-Current Assets

a) Property, Plant & Equipment Current Assets a) Inventories b) Financial Assets v) Other Financial Assets c) Other Current Assets Equity a) Equity Share Capital b) Other Equity II. EQUITY AND LIABILITIES I.ASSETS Non-Current Assets , Lakhs As At As At 31.03.2022 31.03.2021 (Audited) (Audited) 9467 9107 161 134 22 23 5 48 3247 52 440 537 13342 9901 6207 6171 3621 3417 10361 11338 577 3779 8517 7967 1246 1342 2269 1923 32798 35937 46140 45838 1214 1214 29353 26843 30567 28057 Liabilities Non-Current Liabilities a) Long Term Provisions 557 569 b) Deferred Tax Liabilities (Net) 9 58 Total - Non-Current Liabilities 566 627 Current Liabilities a) Financial Liabilities i) Trade Payables 13809 16386 ii) Other Financial Liabilities 531 359 b) Short Term Provisions 502 286 c) Other Current Liabilities 165 123 Total - Current Liabilities 15007 17154 Total - Equity And Liabilities 46140 45838 Total Equity Particulars Total - Non-Current Assets i) Investments ii) Trade Receivables iii) Cash and Cash Equivalents iv) Other Balances with Banks Total - Current Assets Total Assets



STATEMENT OF AUDITED FINANCIAL RESULTS FOR THE

YEAR ENDED 31 ST MARCH, 2022

Statement of Cash Flow for the year ended 31st March 2022

f L a kh sParticulars

As At 31.03.2022

As At 31.03.2021

(Audited)

(Audited)

A. CASH FLOW FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES Profit before Exceptional Items and Tax Adjustments for:

14686

12448

Depreciation and Amortisation Employee Stock Compensation Interest (Received) / Paid ( Net ) Return on Mutual Fund Investment

1810

1977

24

60

(780)

(766)

(132)

(71)

(Profil)/Loss on disposal of Property, Plant and Equipment

(19)

2

(Gain)/Loss on Investments carried at fair value through Profit and Loss

(9)

(9)

Operating Profit Before Working Capital Changes

15580

13641

Movements in working capital:

Trade and Other Receivables Inventories

842

(36)

Trade and Other Payables

(2254)

Cash generated from Operations

14132

(11073) (2470) 6294 6392

Income taxes paid (Net)

(3790)

(3591)

Net cash generated from Operating Activities

10342

2801

B. CASH FLOW FROM INVESTING ACTIVITIES

Investments Sales I (Purchase)

Bank Deposit {Placed) / Matured

(195) (3751)

7700

(6391)

Other Corporate Deposits (Placed)/Matured Interest received

Return on Mutual Fund Investment Purchase of Property, Plant and Equipment Decrease in Ear Marked Balances

- 788 132 (2224)

4000

766

71

(562)

Proceeds from disposal of Property, Plant and Equipment

16 90

20

Net cash (used in) / generated from Investing Activities

{5144 }

22 5626

C. CASH FLOW FROM FINANCING ACTIVITIES

Dividends paid to Shareholders of the Company Equity Shares issued under ESOP*

(8393)

(4873)

1

1

Interest and Finance Charges paid

(8)

-

Net cash used in Financing Activities

{8400}

{4872}

Net Increase/ (Decrease) in Cash and Cash Equivalents

(3202) 3555

Opening Balance of Cash and Cash Equivalents

3779 224

.

Closing Balance of Cash and Cash equivalents

577

3 77 9

Equity Shares issued under ESOP as at 31.03.2022 - Rs. 0.56 Lakhs (31.03.2021 - Rs. 0.62 Lakhs)

Notes:

1. The above results have been reviewed by the Audit Committee and thereafter approved by the Board of Directors in their meeting held on 27th April, 2022. The Statutory Auditors have audited the financial results for the year ended 31st March, 2022 and have expressed an unmodified audit opinion. The financial statements have been prepared in accordance with the Indian Accounting Standards (Ind-AS) as prescribed under Section 133 of the Companies Act, 2013 read with relevant rules issued thereunder as amended.