    500407   INE277A01016

SWARAJ ENGINES LIMITED

(500407)
  Report
End-of-day quote Bombay Stock Exchange  -  04-25
1453.80 INR   +2.12%
07:25aSWARAJ ENGINES : Book Closure
PU
05:16aSwaraj Engines Names New CEO
MT
01/25Swaraj Engines Limited Reports Earnings Results for the Third Quarter and Nine Months Ended December 31, 2021
CI
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Swaraj Engines : Book Closure

04/27/2022 | 07:25am EDT
SWARAJ ENGINES LIMITED

Distt. S.A.S. Nagar (Mohali)

(Near Chandigarh)

Tel.: 0172-2234941-47, 2234950

02/SP/EXCH

27th April, 2022

BSE Limited

National Stock Exchange of India Limited

Listing Department

Capital Market-Listing, Exchange Plaza,

P.J. Towers, 1st Floor,

Sandra Kurla Complex,

Dalal Street, Fort,

Bandra (E),

Mumbai - 400 001

Mumbai- 400051

Email: corp.relations@bseindia.com

Email: cmlist@nse.co.in

Scrip Code: 500407

Scrip Name: SWARAJENG

,

Works:

Plot No. 2, lndl. Focal Point Phase-IX, S.A.S. Nagar

SUB: Outcome of the Board Meeting

A) Audited Financial Results for the year ended 31st March, 2022

This is to inform that the Board of Directors of Swaraj Engines Limited in their meeting held today the 27th April, 2022 have approved and taken on record the Audited financial results of the Company for the year ended 31st March, 2022. Copy of the audited results and press release are enclosed herewith.

In compliance with the provisions of Regulation 33(3)(d) of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements), Regulations 2015 ("Listing Regulations"), the Company hereby declares that the Statutory Auditors, B.K.Khare & Co., Chartered Accountants, have issued the Audit Report with unmodified opinion on the financial results of the Company for the year ended 31st March, 2022. Copy of the same is enclosed herewith.

  • B) Recommendation of Dividend

    The Board, while approving the annual accounts, has recommended an equity dividend of ~oo % (Rs. ~o per share) for the financial year ended 31st March, 2022.

  • C) Annual General Meeting and Book Closure

    The Register of Members and Share Transfer Books of the Company will remain closed from 2nd July, 2022 to 8th July, 2022 (both days inclusive) for the purpose of determining the Members eligible to receive the dividend, if declared by the shareholders at the ensuing Annual General Meeting ("AGM") scheduled to be held on 25th July, 2022. The dividend, if declared at the AGM, will be paid within a week from the conclusion of the AGM.

Regd. Office: Industrial Area, Phase IV, S.A.S. Nagar, Mohali, Near Chandigarh-160 055

Tel.: 91-172-2271620-27, Fax: 91-172-2271307 & 2272731

Website : www.swarajenterprise.com

CIN - L50210PB1985PLC006473

-2--

D) Re-appointment of Statutory Auditors

The Board has also recommended the re-appointment of Mis. B.K.Khare & Co., Chartered Accountants (ICAI Firm Registration No. 105102W) as Statutory Auditors of the Company for a second term to hold office for 5 (five) consecutive years from the conclusion of the forthcoming AGM of the Company till the conclusion of the AGM to be held in the year 2027, in accordance with provisions of Section 139 of the Companies Act, 2013.

The meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company commenced at 11.30 AM. and concluded at I· 2o P.M.

This intimation

is

also being uploaded

on

the

Company's

website

at

www.swarajenterprise.com

You are requested to kindly take note of the above.

With regards,

For Swaraj Engines Limited

GIN: L50210PB1985PLC006473

Regd. Office : Phase IV, Industrial Area, S.A.S.Nagar (Mohali), Punjab - 160 055

Tel: 0172-2271620-27, Fax: 0172-2272731, Email: selinvestor@swarajenterprise.com, Website: www.swarajenterprise.com

STATEMENT OF AUDITED FINANCIAL RESUL TS FOR THE

YEAR ENDED 31 ST MARCH, 2022

f Lakhs

Particulars

31.03.2022

Revenue from Operations Other Income

Total Income

Expenses a) Cost of Materials Consumed b) Changes in Inventories of Finished Goods and Work-in-Progress c) Employee Benefits Expense d) Finance Costs

  • e) Depreciation and Amortization Expense

  • f) Other Expenses

Total Expenses

Profit before Exceptional Items and Tax Exceptional Items

Profit before Tax

Tax Expense - Current

- Deferred -Total

Profit for the Period

Other Comprehensive Income

A) (i) Items that will not be reclassified to Profit or Loss

(ii) Income Tax relating to items that will not be reclassified to profit or loss

B) (i) Items that will be reclassified to Profit or Loss (ii) Income Tax relating to items that will be reclassified to profit or loss

Other Comprehensive Income (Net of Tax) Total Comprehensive Income for the Period Paid-up Equity Share Capital (Face Value '{10/-) Other Equity

Earning Per Share (not annualized)

- Basic

- Diluted

( Refer Note 3)

Quarter Ended

31.12.2021

31.03.2021

31.03.2022

31.03.2021

(Unaudited)

(Audited)

(Audited)

/Audited!

( Refer Note 3)

23750

30491

113815

98657

242

224

966

859

23992

30715

114781

99516

18433

23972

89151

77438

180

(433)

(130)

(869)

1113

1110

4385

4289

6

-

8

-

435

472

1810

1977

1103

1224

4871

4233

21270

26345

100095

87068

2722

4370

14686

12448

-

-

-

-

2722

4370

14686

12448

716

1199

3789

3595

(13)

(85)

(50)

(401)

703

1114

3739

3194

2019

3256

10947

9254

-

7

(112)

7

-

(2)

28

(2)

-

-

-

-

(84)

-

2102

2019

1214

1214

-

-

~ 18.01

~ 16.62

'{ 18.00

, 16.62

Year Ended

(Audited)

24235 229 24464

18855 112

1003

1

420 1155 21546 2918

- 2918

683 49 732

2186

(112)

28

5

3261

1214

-

~ 26.84

, 26.82

-

-

-

-

(84)

5

10863

9259

1214

1214

29353

26843

~ 90.17

~ 76.27

, 90.13

'{ 76.20

- -

SWARAJ ENGINES LIMITED

CIN: L50210PB1985PLC006473

Regd. Office : Phase IV, Industrial Area, S.A.S.Nagar (Mohali), Punjab - 160 055

Tel: 0172-2271620-27, Fax: 0172-2272731, Email: selinvestor@swarajenterprise.com, Website: www.swarajenterprise.com

STATEMENT OF AUDITED FINANCIAL RESULTS FOR THE

YEAR ENDED 31ST MARCH, 2022

Balance Sheet as at 31st March 2022

  • b) Capital Work-in-Progress c) Investment Property d) Intangible Assets e) Other Financial Assets f) other Non-Current Assets

  • a) Property, Plant & Equipment

    Current Assets

    • a) Inventories

    • b) Financial Assets

    • v) Other Financial Assets c) Other Current Assets

    Equity a) Equity Share Capital b) Other Equity

    II. EQUITY AND LIABILITIES

    I.ASSETS

    Non-Current Assets

    , Lakhs

    As At

    As At

    31.03.2022

    31.03.2021

    (Audited)

    (Audited)

    9467

    9107

    161

    134

    22

    23

    5

    48

    3247

    52

    440

    537

    13342

    9901

    6207

    6171

    3621

    3417

    10361

    11338

    577

    3779

    8517

    7967

    1246

    1342

    2269

    1923

    32798

    35937

    46140

    45838

    1214

    1214

    29353

    26843

    30567

    28057

    Liabilities

    Non-Current Liabilities

    a) Long Term Provisions

    557

    569

    b) Deferred Tax Liabilities (Net)

    9

    58

    Total - Non-Current Liabilities

    566

    627

    Current Liabilities

    a) Financial Liabilities

    i) Trade Payables

    13809

    16386

    ii) Other Financial Liabilities

    531

    359

    b) Short Term Provisions

    502

    286

    c) Other Current Liabilities

    165

    123

    Total - Current Liabilities

    15007

    17154

    Total - Equity And Liabilities

    46140

    45838

    Total Equity

    Particulars

    Total - Non-Current Assets

    • i) Investments

    • ii) Trade Receivables iii) Cash and Cash Equivalents

    • iv) Other Balances with Banks

      Total - Current Assets

      Total Assets

CIN: L50210PB1985PLC006473

Regd. Office : Phase IV, Industrial Area, S.A.S.Nagar (Mohali), Punjab - 160 055

Tel: 0172-2271620-27, Fax: 0172-2272731, Email: selinvestor@swarajenterprise.com, Website: www.swarajenterprise.com

STATEMENT OF AUDITED FINANCIAL RESULTS FOR THE

YEAR ENDED 31 ST MARCH, 2022

Statement of Cash Flow for the year ended 31st March 2022

f L a kh sParticulars

As At 31.03.2022

As At 31.03.2021

(Audited)

(Audited)

A. CASH FLOW FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES Profit before Exceptional Items and Tax Adjustments for:

14686

12448

Depreciation and Amortisation Employee Stock Compensation Interest (Received) / Paid ( Net ) Return on Mutual Fund Investment

1810

1977

24

60

(780)

(766)

(132)

(71)

(Profil)/Loss on disposal of Property, Plant and Equipment

(19)

2

(Gain)/Loss on Investments carried at fair value through Profit and Loss

(9)

(9)

Operating Profit Before Working Capital Changes

15580

13641

Movements in working capital:

Trade and Other Receivables Inventories

842

(36)

Trade and Other Payables

(2254)

Cash generated from Operations

14132

(11073) (2470) 6294 6392

Income taxes paid (Net)

(3790)

(3591)

Net cash generated from Operating Activities

10342

2801

B. CASH FLOW FROM INVESTING ACTIVITIES

Investments Sales I (Purchase)

Bank Deposit {Placed) / Matured

(195) (3751)

7700

(6391)

Other Corporate Deposits (Placed)/Matured Interest received

Return on Mutual Fund Investment Purchase of Property, Plant and Equipment Decrease in Ear Marked Balances

- 788 132 (2224)

4000

766

71

(562)

Proceeds from disposal of Property, Plant and Equipment

16 90

20

Net cash (used in) / generated from Investing Activities

{5144 }

22 5626

C. CASH FLOW FROM FINANCING ACTIVITIES

Dividends paid to Shareholders of the Company Equity Shares issued under ESOP*

(8393)

(4873)

1

1

Interest and Finance Charges paid

(8)

-

Net cash used in Financing Activities

{8400}

{4872}

Net Increase/ (Decrease) in Cash and Cash Equivalents

(3202) 3555

Opening Balance of Cash and Cash Equivalents

3779 224

.

Closing Balance of Cash and Cash equivalents

577

3 77 9

Equity Shares issued under ESOP as at 31.03.2022 - Rs. 0.56 Lakhs (31.03.2021 - Rs. 0.62 Lakhs)

Notes:

1. The above results have been reviewed by the Audit Committee and thereafter approved by the Board of Directors in their meeting held on 27th April, 2022. The Statutory Auditors have audited the financial results for the year ended 31st March, 2022 and have expressed an unmodified audit opinion. The financial statements have been prepared in accordance with the Indian Accounting Standards (Ind-AS) as prescribed under Section 133 of the Companies Act, 2013 read with relevant rules issued thereunder as amended.

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Swaraj Engines Ltd. published this content on 27 April 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 April 2022 11:24:08 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
