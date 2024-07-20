Swastika Investmart Limited reported earnings results for the first quarter ended June 30, 2024. For the first quarter, the company reported revenue was INR 385.63 million compared to INR 220.91 million a year ago. Net income was INR 62.74 million compared to INR 17.2 million a year ago.

Basic earnings per share from continuing operations was INR 21.2 compared to INR 5.81 a year ago. Diluted earnings per share from continuing operations was INR 21.2 compared to INR 5.81 a year ago. Basic earnings per share was INR 21.2 compared to INR 5.81 a year ago.

Diluted earnings per share was INR 21.2 compared to INR 5.81 a year ago.