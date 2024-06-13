Ad hoc announcement pursuant to Art. 53 of the Listing Rules

The Executive Group Management Board of Swatch Group will welcome two new members. Mr. Damiano Casafina, CEO of the production company ETA, and Mr. Sylvain Dolla, CEO of the Tissot brand and member of the Group's Extended Group Management Board, were elected to the Executive Group Management Board at the last meeting of the Swatch Group Board of Directors.

After 35 years of loyal and distinguished service to Swatch Group, Mr. Peter Steiger, Chief Controlling Officer and member of the Group's Executive Group Management Board, decided to take his well-deserved retirement. Swatch Group expresses its heartfelt thanks for his outstanding commitment, enthusiasm and dynamism during all those years. Mr. Steiger will continue to take on individual mandates for the Group.

In addition, three new members will join the Extended Group Management Board. They are Mr. Roland von Keith, CEO of the German manufacture Glashütte Original, Mr. Stephen De Lucchi, Country Manager of Swatch Group Hong Kong SAR and Swatch Group Macao SAR, and Mr. Alain Villard, CEO of the Swatch brand.

These changes will take effect on September 1, 2024.