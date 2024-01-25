Stock UHR SWATCH GROUP
Swatch Group

Equities

UHR

CH0012255151

Apparel & Accessories

Real-time Estimate Cboe Europe
Other stock markets
 10:52:54 2024-01-25 am EST 		5-day change 1st Jan Change
196.1 CHF -0.88% Intraday chart for Swatch Group -8.32% -14.17%
04:16pm SWATCH : Ongoing challenging environment in China Alphavalue
Jan. 24 Citi Lowers Price Target on Swatch Group, Maintains Neutral Recommendation MT
Latest news about Swatch Group

Cautious Market Sentiment Ahead of ECB Decision Drags Swiss Equities to Red MT
Global markets live: Crest Nicholson, Gilead, United Airlines, 3M Company, General Electric... Our Logo
New horizons Our Logo
The Swatch Group AG Reports Earnings Results for the Full Year Ended December 31, 2023 CI
European Midday Briefing : Caution Dominates as Focus Back on Big-Name U.S. Earnngs DJ
European shares slip on caution ahead of ECB policy decision, miners rise RE
Swatch: 'opportunities' in sight, but results disappoint CF
The market awaits the BCE meeting and earnings reports Our Logo
European shares flat as losses in healthcare outweigh miners RE
Switzerland's Swatch Group Logs Improved FY23 Profit, Net Sales MT
Swatch Group upbeat about 2024 after annual sales and profit rise RE
Swatch: ends the day down, Stifel lowers its target CF
Stifel Trims Swatch Group PT, Confirms Hold Rating MT
SWATCH : Stifel lowers price target CF
UK Court of Appeal Sides with Swatch Group in Trademark Case Against Samsung MT
Citi Lowers Price Target on Swatch Group, Maintains Neutral Recommendation MT
SBG Securities (Pty) Ltd Lowers Price Target on Swatch Group, Maintains Buy Recommendation MT

Chart Swatch Group

Chart Swatch Group
More charts

Company Profile

The Swatch Group SA is a Switzerland-based holding company engaged in the apparel and accessories industry. The Company's activities are divided into two core business segments: Watches and Jewelry, as well as Electronic Systems. The Watches and Jewelry segment includes the production and sale of branded watches, jewelry and quartz movements, notably the brands Breguet, Harry Winston, Blancpain, Glashuette Original, Jaquet Droz, Leon Hatot, Omega, Longines, Rado, Union Glashuette, Tissot, Balmain, Certina, Hamilton, Calvin Klein watches and jewelry, Swatch and Flik Flak. The Electronic Systems segment includes the production and marketing of electronic components, notably batteries and sports timing equipment. The Company also supplies products from these segments to third-party watchmakers. Swatch Group SA is represented worldwide through its subsidiaries and distributors, notably Tourbillion and Hour Passion, and operates Swiss production plants in Boncourt, Grenchen and Villeret.
Sector
Apparel & Accessories
Calendar
2024-03-13 - Q4 2023 Earnings Release (Projected)
Related indices
STOXX EUROPE 600 (EUR)
More about the company

Income Statement Evolution

More financial data

Ratings for Swatch Group

Trading Rating
Investor Rating
ESG Refinitiv
B
More Ratings

Analysts' Consensus

Sell
Consensus
Buy
Mean consensus
HOLD
Number of Analysts
22
Last Close Price
197.8 CHF
Average target price
247 CHF
Spread / Average Target
+24.87%
Consensus

EPS Revisions

Estimates Revisions

Quarterly earnings - Rate of surprise

Company calendar

Sector Watches

1st Jan change Capi.
SWATCH GROUP Stock Swatch Group
-14.15% 11 647 M $
CITIZEN WATCH CO., LTD. Stock Citizen Watch Co., Ltd.
+10.34% 1 531 M $
SEIKO GROUP CORPORATION Stock Seiko Group Corporation
-2.45% 745 M $
MOVADO GROUP, INC. Stock Movado Group, Inc.
-6.00% 623 M $
CITYCHAMP WATCH & JEWELLERY GROUP LIMITED Stock Citychamp Watch & Jewellery Group Limited
-5.22% 612 M $
FIYTA PRECISION TECHNOLOGY CO., LTD. Stock FIYTA Precision Technology Co., Ltd.
-7.57% 561 M $
KDDL LIMITED Stock KDDL Limited
+1.84% 435 M $
TIMEX GROUP INDIA LIMITED Stock Timex Group India Limited
-7.45% 190 M $
TIME WATCH INVESTMENTS LIMITED Stock Time Watch Investments Limited
-13.98% 105 M $
ERNEST BOREL HOLDINGS LIMITED Stock Ernest Borel Holdings Limited
0.00% 88 M $
Watches
