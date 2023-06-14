Advanced search
    UHR   CH0012255151

SWATCH GROUP

(UHR)
  Report
Delayed Swiss Exchange  -  11:07:06 2023-06-14 am EDT
265.10 CHF   -0.45%
11:16aSlower pace of Chinese recovery
Alphavalue
10:56aSwatch : Softer Chinese recovery
Alphavalue
06/09BNP Paribas Lowers Price Target on Swatch Group, Maintains Neutral Recommendation
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Swatch : Softer Chinese recovery

06/14/2023 | 10:56am EDT
Analyst Recommendations on SWATCH GROUP
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2023 8 179 M 9 024 M 9 024 M
Net income 2023 1 014 M 1 118 M 1 118 M
Net cash 2023 2 794 M 3 083 M 3 083 M
P/E ratio 2023 12,6x
Yield 2023 2,81%
Capitalization 13 464 M 14 855 M 14 855 M
EV / Sales 2023 1,30x
EV / Sales 2024 1,18x
Nbr of Employees 32 061
Free-Float 73,5%
Technical analysis trends SWATCH GROUP
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 23
Last Close Price 266,30 CHF
Average target price 321,41 CHF
Spread / Average Target 20,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Georges Nicolas Hayek Chairman-Management Board
Thierry Kenel Chief Financial Officer & Head-Investor Relations
Nayla Hayek Chairman
Calogero Polizzi Head-Information Technology
Ernst Tanner Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SWATCH GROUP1.25%14 855
LVMH MOËT HENNESSY LOUIS VUITTON SE23.83%455 618
HERMÈS INTERNATIONAL37.15%223 756
COMPAGNIE FINANCIÈRE RICHEMONT SA23.39%93 385
LULULEMON ATHLETICA INC.14.98%46 806
TITAN COMPANY LIMITED12.10%31 435
