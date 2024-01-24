SWATCH : Stifel lowers its target price

January 24, 2024 at 05:04 am EST Share

Stifel reaffirms its 'hold' recommendation on Swatch Group and lowers its target price from 230 to 225 Swiss francs, in the wake of lowered EBIT forecasts of 11% for 2024 and 8% for 2025, the day after the watchmaker's annual results.



The share looks cheap, but weak consumer momentum in China, the cautious behavior of wholesale partners, a strong Swiss franc and more difficult comparatives for MoonSwatch should put a lid on the stock', the broker judges.



Copyright (c) 2024 CercleFinance.com. All rights reserved.

The information and analyses published by Cercle Finance are intended solely as a decision-making aid for investors. Cercle Finance cannot be held responsible, directly or indirectly, for the use of information and analyses by readers. Uninformed investors are advised to consult a professional advisor before investing. This information does not constitute an invitation to sell or a solicitation to buy.