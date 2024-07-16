Stifel reaffirms its 'hold' recommendation on Swatch Group, while lowering its target price from 215 to 195 Swiss francs, in the wake of a reduction in its sales and operating profit projections for 2024 and 2025.
China saw a sharp drop in sales of over 30% in the first half of the year, and is likely to remain a difficult market in the second half", the broker recalls, while noting the implementation of cost reductions to avoid further margin erosion.
According to Stifel, the Swiss watchmaker's share price is unlikely to recover until Chinese consumer trends improve and earnings revisions stabilize.
The Swatch Group SA is a Switzerland-based holding company engaged in the apparel and accessories industry. The Companyâs activities are divided into two core business segments: Watches and Jewelry, as well as Electronic Systems. The Watches and Jewelry segment includes the production and sale of branded watches, jewelry and quartz movements, notably the brands Breguet, Harry Winston, Blancpain, Glashuette Original, Jaquet Droz, Leon Hatot, Omega, Longines, Rado, Union Glashuette, Tissot, Balmain, Certina, Hamilton, Calvin Klein watches and jewelry, Swatch and Flik Flak. The Electronic Systems segment includes the production and marketing of electronic components, notably batteries and sports timing equipment. The Company also supplies products from these segments to third-party watchmakers. Swatch Group SA is represented worldwide through its subsidiaries and distributors, notably Tourbillion and Hour Passion, and operates Swiss production plants in Boncourt, Grenchen and Villeret.