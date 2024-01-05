SWATCH : Stifel lowers price target
The broker's new EPS estimates for 2024-25 are around 9% below consensus, but at 12.5 times its expected EPS for 2024, the Swiss watchmaker's shares look cheap.
According to Stifel, the stock 'lacks catalysts for a re-rating due to the combination of slowing or normalizing growth, negative earnings momentum and a weak consumer environment in China'.
