While confirming its 'hold' recommendation on Swatch Group, Stifel has lowered its price target from 250 to 230 Swiss francs, in the wake of a reduction in its sales and EPS estimates due to the appreciation of the Swiss franc.



The broker's new EPS estimates for 2024-25 are around 9% below consensus, but at 12.5 times its expected EPS for 2024, the Swiss watchmaker's shares look cheap.



According to Stifel, the stock 'lacks catalysts for a re-rating due to the combination of slowing or normalizing growth, negative earnings momentum and a weak consumer environment in China'.



