Swatch: ends the day down, Stifel lowers its target

January 05, 2024 at 11:32 am EST

The share price ended the day down by almost 1.6% on the Zurich Stock Exchange.



While confirming its 'hold' recommendation on Swatch Group, Stifel lowered its target price from CHF 250 to CHF 230, in the wake of a reduction in its sales and EPS estimates due to the appreciation of the Swiss franc.



The broker's new EPS estimates for 2024-25 are around 9% below consensus, but at 12.5 times its expected EPS for 2024, the Swiss watchmaker's shares look cheap.



According to Stifel, the stock 'lacks catalysts for a re-rating due to the combination of slowing or normalizing growth, negative earnings momentum and a weak consumer environment in China'



