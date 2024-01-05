Swatch: ends the day down, Stifel lowers its target
While confirming its 'hold' recommendation on Swatch Group, Stifel lowered its target price from CHF 250 to CHF 230, in the wake of a reduction in its sales and EPS estimates due to the appreciation of the Swiss franc.
The broker's new EPS estimates for 2024-25 are around 9% below consensus, but at 12.5 times its expected EPS for 2024, the Swiss watchmaker's shares look cheap.
According to Stifel, the stock 'lacks catalysts for a re-rating due to the combination of slowing or normalizing growth, negative earnings momentum and a weak consumer environment in China'
