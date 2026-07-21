On Tuesday, Swatch Group, the world's No. 1 watchmaker, said it that it is optimistic for H2 2026, citing a rebound in its markets in recent months. However, a mixed interim performance was frowned on by the market.

The Swiss watch group said it recorded a sharp increase in sales in the first six months of the year, driven by "very significant gains in market share worldwide".



Despite the ongoing conflict in the Middle East, its net sales rose 8.5% at constant exchange rates to CHF 3.12bn, above a consensus of around CHF 3.05bn.



Hit by adverse currency effects, sales growth was limited to 2% at current rates, again beating market expectations.



The increase was largely driven by the group's main segment, Watches & Jewelry, which posted 9.5% y-o-y growth at constant exchange rates in H1.



Geographically, sales growth at constant rates was achieved on every continent, although the US stood out by a wide margin with a 27% jump.



In terms of earnings, results were more disappointing, with H1 operating profit of just CHF 52m, less than half the consensus of CHF 120m.



"Management explains this disappointment by its desire to keep its headcount and production capacity intact, which inevitably weighs on margins," an analyst said.



A release that fails to fully reassure



Swatch Group said, however, that it saw an acceleration in its commercial momentum in May and June, a trend that was confirmed in July, which it said should translate into a significant improvement in profitability in the second half.



After sales rose 9.4% at constant exchange rates in Q2, the company also said it is counting on "significant" sales growth in H2.



But the encouraging message from the maker of Swatch, Omega and Tissot watches did not appear sufficient to calm investor concerns, as they worry that the luxury sector is suffering from structurally challenging prospects, despite sales well above expectations posted last week by luxury group Richemont, which notably owns jeweler Cartier.



Swatch shares were down over 2% at about 199 Swiss francs on Tuesday morning on the SMIM index of Swiss mid-caps following the release, a decline that trims it YTD gain to around 18%.



In its wake, Richemont was down 0.2%, LVMH 0.8% and Kering 0.5%