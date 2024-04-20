General information about company

Scrip code

543914

NSE Symbol

NOTLISTED

MSEI Symbol

SWATI

ISIN

INE210F01016

Name of the entity

SWATI PROJECTS LIMITED

Date of start of financial year

01-04-2023

Date of end of financial year

31-03-2024

Reporting Quarter

Yearly

Date of Report

31-03-2024

Risk management committee

Not Applicable

Market Capitalisation as per immediate previous Financial Year

Any other

Annexure I

Annexure I to be submitted by listed entity on quarterly basis

I. Composition of Board of Directors

Disclosure of notes on composition of board of directors explanatory

Whether the listed entity has a Regular Chairperson

Yes

Whether Chairperson is related to MD or CEO

Yes

Sr

Title (Mr

Name of the Director

PAN

DIN

Category 1 of directors

Category 2 of directors

Category 3 of

Date of Birth

/ Ms)

directors

1

Mr

SHREEGOPAL

ADWPD3061H

00397379

Executive Director

Chairperson related

MD

12-01-1940

DAGA

to Promoter

2

Mr

ANURAG DAGA

ADWPD3057D

05239623

Non-Executive - Non

Not Applicable

30-04-1972

Independent Director

3

Mrs

VATSALA DAGA

ADPPM4670G

08820036

Non-Executive - Non

Not Applicable

19-08-1976

Independent Director

4

Mr

RISHI KAPOOR

AHGPK3795H

08422654

Non-Executive -

Not Applicable

27-08-1974

Independent Director

5

Mr

AVINASH JAIN

AAMPJ6458R

09629214

Non-Executive -

Not Applicable

15-09-1972

Independent Director

6

Mr

AMIT LAL

AGCPL7918C

09469579

Non-Executive -

Not Applicable

08-08-1987

Independent Director

I. Composition of Board of Directors

Disqualification of Directors under section 164 of the Companies Act, 2013

Sr

Whether the director is disqualified?

Start Date of disqualification

End Date of disqualification

Details of disqualification

Current status

1

No

Active

2

No

Active

3

No

Active

4

No

Active

5

No

Active

6

No

Active

I. Composition of Board of Directors

No of

No of post

Number of

of

No of

Independent

Chairperson

memberships

Directorship

Directorship

in Audit/

Whether

in Audit/

in listed

in listed

Stakeholder

special

Stakeholder

Tenure

entities

entities

Committee

resolution

Date of

Committee(s)

Notes for

Notes for

Initial Date of

Date of Re-

Date of

of

including

including

held in listed

Sr

passed?

passing

director

this listed

this listed

including this

entities

not

not

[Refer Reg.

special

appointment

appointment

cessation

listed entity

providing

providing

17(1A) of

resolution

(in

entity (Refer

entity [with

(Refer

including

PAN

DIN

months)

Regulation

reference to

this listed

Listing

Regulation

17A of

proviso to

entity (Refer

Regulations]

26(1) of

Listing

regulation

Regulation

Listing

Regulations)

17A(1) &

26(1) of

Regulations)

17A(2)]

Listing

Regulations)

1

NA

01-08-2014

01-08-2019

60

1

0

1

0

2

NA

25-06-2012

27-09-2023

1

0

0

0

3

NA

14-09-2020

1

0

0

0

4

Yes

21-09-2019

07-05-2019

60

0

1

1

1

5

Yes

08-09-2022

30-05-2022

60

0

1

1

1

6

Yes

25-04-2022

15-01-2022

60

0

1

0

0

Audit Committee Details

Whether the Audit Committee has a Regular Chairperson

Yes

Sr

DIN

Name of Committee

Category 1 of directors

Category 2 of

Date of

Date of

Remarks

Number

members

directors

Appointment

Cessation

1

08422654

RISHI KAPOOR

Non-Executive -

Chairperson

07-05-2019

Independent Director

2

00397379

SHREEGOPAL DAGA

Executive Director

Member

01-08-2014

3

09629214

AVINASH JAIN

Non-Executive -

Member

30-05-2022

Independent Director

Nomination and remuneration committee

Whether the Nomination and remuneration committee has a Regular Chairperson

Yes

Sr

DIN

Name of Committee

Category 1 of directors

Category 2 of

Date of

Date of

Remarks

Number

members

directors

Appointment

Cessation

1

08422654

RISHI KAPOOR

Non-Executive -

Chairperson

07-05-2019

Independent Director

2

09629214

AVINASH JAIN

Non-Executive -

Member

30-05-2022

Independent Director

3

09469579

AMIT LAL

Non-Executive -

Member

15-01-2022

Independent Director

Stakeholders Relationship Committee

Whether the Stakeholders Relationship Committee has a Regular Chairperson

Yes

Sr

DIN

Name of Committee

Category 1 of directors

Category 2 of

Date of

Date of

Remarks

Number

members

directors

Appointment

Cessation

1

09629214

AVINASH JAIN

Non-Executive -

Chairperson

30-05-2022

Independent Director

2

00397379

SHREEGOPAL DAGA

Executive Director

Member

01-08-2014

3

08422654

RISHI KAPOOR

Non-Executive -

Member

07-05-2019

Independent Director

Risk Management Committee

Whether the Risk Management Committee has a Regular Chairperson

Sr

DIN

Name of Committee

Category 1 of

Category 2 of

Date of

Date of

Remarks

Number

members

directors

directors

Appointment

Cessation

Corporate Social Responsibility Committee

Whether the Corporate Social Responsibility Committee has a Regular Chairperson

Sr

DIN

Name of Committee

Category 1 of

Category 2 of

Date of

Date of

Remarks

Number

members

directors

directors

Appointment

Cessation

Other Committee

Sr DIN Number

Name of Committee members Name of other committee Category 1 of directors Category 2 of directors Remarks

Attention: This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Attachments

  • Original Link
  • Original Document
  • Permalink

Disclaimer

Swati Projects Ltd. published this content on 20 April 2024 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 20 April 2024 11:53:06 UTC.