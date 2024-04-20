General information about company
Scrip code
543914
NSE Symbol
NOTLISTED
MSEI Symbol
SWATI
ISIN
INE210F01016
Name of the entity
SWATI PROJECTS LIMITED
Date of start of financial year
01-04-2023
Date of end of financial year
31-03-2024
Reporting Quarter
Yearly
Date of Report
31-03-2024
Risk management committee
Not Applicable
Market Capitalisation as per immediate previous Financial Year
Any other
Annexure I
Annexure I to be submitted by listed entity on quarterly basis
I. Composition of Board of Directors
Disclosure of notes on composition of board of directors explanatory
Whether the listed entity has a Regular Chairperson
Yes
Whether Chairperson is related to MD or CEO
Yes
Sr
Title (Mr
Name of the Director
PAN
DIN
Category 1 of directors
Category 2 of directors
Category 3 of
Date of Birth
/ Ms)
directors
1
Mr
SHREEGOPAL
ADWPD3061H
00397379
Executive Director
Chairperson related
MD
12-01-1940
DAGA
to Promoter
2
Mr
ANURAG DAGA
ADWPD3057D
05239623
Non-Executive - Non
Not Applicable
30-04-1972
Independent Director
3
Mrs
VATSALA DAGA
ADPPM4670G
08820036
Non-Executive - Non
Not Applicable
19-08-1976
Independent Director
4
Mr
RISHI KAPOOR
AHGPK3795H
08422654
Non-Executive -
Not Applicable
27-08-1974
Independent Director
5
Mr
AVINASH JAIN
AAMPJ6458R
09629214
Non-Executive -
Not Applicable
15-09-1972
Independent Director
6
Mr
AMIT LAL
AGCPL7918C
09469579
Non-Executive -
Not Applicable
08-08-1987
Independent Director
I. Composition of Board of Directors
Disqualification of Directors under section 164 of the Companies Act, 2013
Sr
Whether the director is disqualified?
Start Date of disqualification
End Date of disqualification
Details of disqualification
Current status
1
No
Active
2
No
Active
3
No
Active
4
No
Active
5
No
Active
6
No
Active
I. Composition of Board of Directors
No of
No of post
Number of
of
No of
Independent
Chairperson
memberships
Directorship
Directorship
in Audit/
Whether
in Audit/
in listed
in listed
Stakeholder
special
Stakeholder
Tenure
entities
entities
Committee
resolution
Date of
Committee(s)
Notes for
Notes for
Initial Date of
Date of Re-
Date of
of
including
including
held in listed
Sr
passed?
passing
director
this listed
this listed
including this
entities
not
not
[Refer Reg.
special
appointment
appointment
cessation
listed entity
providing
providing
17(1A) of
resolution
(in
entity (Refer
entity [with
(Refer
including
PAN
DIN
months)
Regulation
reference to
this listed
Listing
Regulation
17A of
proviso to
entity (Refer
Regulations]
26(1) of
Listing
regulation
Regulation
Listing
Regulations)
17A(1) &
26(1) of
Regulations)
17A(2)]
Listing
Regulations)
1
NA
01-08-2014
01-08-2019
60
1
0
1
0
2
NA
25-06-2012
27-09-2023
1
0
0
0
3
NA
14-09-2020
1
0
0
0
4
Yes
21-09-2019
07-05-2019
60
0
1
1
1
5
Yes
08-09-2022
30-05-2022
60
0
1
1
1
6
Yes
25-04-2022
15-01-2022
60
0
1
0
0
Audit Committee Details
Whether the Audit Committee has a Regular Chairperson
Yes
Sr
DIN
Name of Committee
Category 1 of directors
Category 2 of
Date of
Date of
Remarks
Number
members
directors
Appointment
Cessation
1
08422654
RISHI KAPOOR
Non-Executive -
Chairperson
07-05-2019
Independent Director
2
00397379
SHREEGOPAL DAGA
Executive Director
Member
01-08-2014
3
09629214
AVINASH JAIN
Non-Executive -
Member
30-05-2022
Independent Director
Nomination and remuneration committee
Whether the Nomination and remuneration committee has a Regular Chairperson
Yes
Sr
DIN
Name of Committee
Category 1 of directors
Category 2 of
Date of
Date of
Remarks
Number
members
directors
Appointment
Cessation
1
08422654
RISHI KAPOOR
Non-Executive -
Chairperson
07-05-2019
Independent Director
2
09629214
AVINASH JAIN
Non-Executive -
Member
30-05-2022
Independent Director
3
09469579
AMIT LAL
Non-Executive -
Member
15-01-2022
Independent Director
Stakeholders Relationship Committee
Whether the Stakeholders Relationship Committee has a Regular Chairperson
Yes
Sr
DIN
Name of Committee
Category 1 of directors
Category 2 of
Date of
Date of
Remarks
Number
members
directors
Appointment
Cessation
1
09629214
AVINASH JAIN
Non-Executive -
Chairperson
30-05-2022
Independent Director
2
00397379
SHREEGOPAL DAGA
Executive Director
Member
01-08-2014
3
08422654
RISHI KAPOOR
Non-Executive -
Member
07-05-2019
Independent Director
Risk Management Committee
Whether the Risk Management Committee has a Regular Chairperson
Sr
DIN
Name of Committee
Category 1 of
Category 2 of
Date of
Date of
Remarks
Number
members
directors
directors
Appointment
Cessation
Corporate Social Responsibility Committee
Whether the Corporate Social Responsibility Committee has a Regular Chairperson
Sr
DIN
Name of Committee
Category 1 of
Category 2 of
Date of
Date of
Remarks
Number
members
directors
directors
Appointment
Cessation
Other Committee
Sr DIN Number
Name of Committee members Name of other committee Category 1 of directors Category 2 of directors Remarks
