Any Other (specify)

Searial No. 1 2

Name of the GANPATI STOCKS PRIVATE LIMITED VINAL INVESTMENTS LTD

Shareholders (I)

PAN (II) AABCG1598F AABCV1555F Total

No. of the 1 1 2

Shareholders (I)

No. of fully paid 500000 237120 737120

up equity shares

held (IV)

No. Of Partly paid-

up equity shares

held (V)

No. Of shares

underlying

Depository

Receipts (VI)

Total nos. shares 500000 237120 737120

held (VII) = (IV)+

(V)+ (VI)

Shareholding as a

% of total no. of

shares (calculated 4.95 2.35 7.3

as per SCRR,

1957) (VIII) As a

% of (A+B+C2)

Number of Voting Rights held in each class of securities (IX)

Class eg: X 500000 237120 737120

Class eg:y

Total 500000 237120 737120

Total as a % of 4.95 2.35 7.3

Total Voting rights

No. Of Shares

Underlying

Outstanding

convertible

securities (X)

No. of Shares

Underlying

Outstanding

Warrants (Xi)

No. Of Shares

Underlying

Outstanding

convertible

securities and No.

Of Warrants (Xi)

(a)

Shareholding , as a

% assuming full

conversion of

convertible

securities (as a 4.95 2.35 7.3

percentage of

diluted share

capital) (XI)= (VII)

+(X) As a % of

(A+B+C2)

Number of Locked in shares (XII)

No. (a) 500000 237120 737120

As a % of total 100 100 100

Shares held (b)

Number of Shares pledged or otherwise encumbered (XIII)

No. (a)

As a % of total