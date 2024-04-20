General information about company
Scrip code
543914
NSE Symbol
NOTLISTED
MSEI Symbol
SWATI
ISIN
INE210F01016
Name of the company
SWATI PROJECTS LIMITED
Whether company is SME
No
Class of Security
Equity Shares
Type of report
Quarterly
Quarter Ended / Half year ended/Date of Report (For Prelisting / Allotment)
31-03-2024
Date of allotment / extinguishment (in case Capital Restructuring selected) / Listing Date
Shareholding pattern filed under
Regulation 31 (1) (b)
Whether the listed entity is Public Sector Undertaking (PSU)?
No
Declaration
Sr.
Particular
Yes/
Promoter and Promoter
Public
Non Promoter- Non
No.
No
Group
shareholder
Public
1
Whether the Listed Entity has issued any partly paid up shares?
No
No
No
No
2
Whether the Listed Entity has issued any Convertible Securities ?
No
No
No
No
3
Whether the Listed Entity has issued any Warrants ?
No
No
No
No
4
Whether the Listed Entity has any shares against which depository
No
No
No
No
receipts are issued?
5
Whether the Listed Entity has any shares in locked-in?
Yes
Yes
Yes
No
6
Whether any shares held by promoters are pledge or otherwise
No
No
encumbered?
7
Whether company has equity shares with differential voting rights?
No
No
No
No
8
Whether the listed entity has any significant beneficial owner?
No
Table VI - Statement showing foreign ownership limits
Particular
Approved limits (%)
Limits utilized (%)
As on shareholding date
0
0
As on the end of previous 1st quarter
0
0
As on the end of previous 2nd quarter
0
0
As on the end of previous 3rd quarter
0
0
As on the end of previous 4th quarter
0
0
Table I - Summary Statement holding of specified securities
No. Of
Shareholding as a % of
Number of Voting Rights held in each
No. of fully
Partly
No. Of shares
Total nos.
class of securities (IX)
Category of
Nos. Of
total no. of shares
Category
paid up
paid-up
underlying
shares held
shareholder
shareholders
(calculated as per
No of Voting (XIV) Rights
Total as a
(I)
(II)
(III)
equity shares
equity
Depository
(VII) = (IV)+
SCRR, 1957) (VIII) As
held (IV)
shares
Receipts (VI)
(V)+ (VI)
Class eg:
Class
% of
a % of (A+B+C2)
Total
held (V)
X
eg:y
(A+B+C)
Promoter &
(A)
Promoter
7
2409320
2409320
23.85
2409320
2409320
23.85
Group
(B)
Public
1136
7690680
7690680
76.15
7693326
7693326
76.15
Non
(C)
Promoter-
Non Public
Shares
(C1)
underlying
DRs
Shares held
(C2)
by Employee
Trusts
Total
1143
10100000
10100000
100
10102646
10102646
100
Table I - Summary Statement holding of specified securities
Shareholding ,
Number of
Shares
No. Of
as a %
Number of
pledged or
assuming full
Locked in shares
Sub-categorization of shares
No. Of
Shares
otherwise
No. of
conversion of
Shares
Underlying
(XII)
encumbered
Number of
Category
Shares
convertible
Underlying
Outstanding
(XIII)
equity shares
Category
of
Outstanding
Underlying
convertible
securities ( as
held in
(I)
shareholder
convertible
Outstanding
securities
a percentage
As a
As a
dematerialized
(II)
securities
Warrants
and No. Of
of diluted
% of
% of
form (XIV)
Sub-
Sub-
Sub-
(Xi)
share capital)
(X)
Warrants
total
No.
total
(XI)= (VII)+
No. (a)
category
category
category
(Xi) (a)
Shares
(a)
Shares
(X) As a % of
(i)
(ii)
(iii)
held
held
(A+B+C2)
(b)
(b)
Promoter
(A)
&
23.85
2409320
100
2409320
Promoter
Group
(B)
Public
76.15
3703200
48.15
7201080
0
0
0
Non
(C)
Promoter-
Non Public
Shares
(C1)
underlying
DRs
Shares held
(C2)
by
Employee
Trusts
Total
100
6112520
60.52
9610400
0
0
0
Table II - Statement showing shareholding pattern of the Promoter and Promoter Group
No. Of
Shareholding as a %
Number of Voting Rights held in each
No. of fully
class of securities (IX)
Nos. Of
Partly
No. Of shares
Total nos.
of total no. of shares
Category &
paid up
paid-up
underlying
shares held
(calculated as per
No of Voting (XIV) Rights
Total as
Sr.
Name of the
shareholders
equity
equity
Depository
(VII) = (IV)
SCRR, 1957) (VIII)
a % of
Shareholders (I)
(III)
shares held
shares
Receipts (VI)
+(V)+ (VI)
As a % of
Class eg:
Class
Total
(IV)
held (V)
(A+B+C2)
Total
Voting
X
eg:y
rights
A
Table II - Statement showing shareholding pattern of the Promoter and Promoter Group
(1)
Indian
(a)
Individuals/Hindu
5
1672200
1672200
16.56
1672200
1672200
16.55
undivided Family
(d)
Any Other
2
737120
737120
7.3
737120
737120
7.3
(specify)
Sub-Total (A)(1)
7
2409320
2409320
23.85
2409320
2409320
23.85
(2)
Foreign
Total
Shareholding of
Promoter and
7
2409320
2409320
23.85
2409320
2409320
23.85
Promoter Group
(A)=(A)(1)+(A)
(2)
B
Table III - Statement showing shareholding pattern of the Public shareholder
(1)
Institutions (Domestic)
(2)
Institutions (Foreign)
(3)
Central Government / State Government(s)
(4)
Non-institutions
Resident
Individuals
1119
493356
493356
4.88
(g)
holding nominal
493356
4.88
493356
share capital up
to Rs. 2 lakhs
Resident
Individuals
(h)
holding nominal
10
3597164
3597164
35.62
3599810
3599810
35.63
share capital in
excess of Rs. 2
lakhs
(l)
Bodies Corporate
7
3600160
3600160
35.65
3600160
3600160
35.64
Sub-Total (B)(4)
1136
7690680
7690680
76.15
7693326
7693326
76.15
Total Public
Shareholding
1136
7690680
7690680
76.15
7693326
7693326
76.15
(B)=(B)(1)+(B)
(2)+(B)(3)+(B)(4)
C
Table IV - Statement showing shareholding pattern of the Non Promoter- Non Public shareholder
Total ( A+B+C2 )
1143
10100000
10100000
100
10102646
10102646
100
Total (A+B+C )
1143
10100000
10100000
100
10102646
10102646
100
Table II - Statement showing shareholding pattern of the Promoter and Promoter Group
Shareholding ,
Number of
Number of
Shares
No. Of Shares
as a % assuming
pledged or
No. Of
No. of
Underlying
full conversion
Locked in shares
otherwise
Number of
Sub-categorization of shares
Shares
Shares
Outstanding
of convertible
(XII)
encumbered
equity shares
Underlying
Underlying
convertible
securities ( as a
(XIII)
Sr.
held in
Outstanding
Outstanding
securities and
percentage of
As a %
As a %
dematerialized
convertible
Warrants
No. Of
diluted share
securities (X)
(Xi)
Warrants (Xi)
capital) (XI)=
of total
No.
of total
form (XIV)
Sub-
Sub-
Sub-
(a)
(VII)+(X) As a
No. (a)
Shares
Shares
category
category
category
% of (A+B+C2)
held
(a)
held
(i)
(ii)
(iii)
(b)
(b)
A
Table II - Statement showing shareholding pattern of the Promoter and Promoter Group
(1)
Indian
(a)
16.56
1672200
100
1672200
(d)
7.3
737120
100
737120
Sub-Total (A)
23.85
2409320
100
2409320
(1)
(2)
Foreign
Total
Shareholding
of Promoter
and Promoter
23.85
2409320
100
2409320
Group
(A)=(A)(1)+
(A)(2)
B
Table III - Statement showing shareholding pattern of the Public shareholder
(1)
Institutions (Domestic)
(2)
Institutions (Foreign)
(3)
Central Government / State Government(s)
(4)
Non-institutions
(g)
4.88
0
0
3756
0
0
0
(h)
35.62
403200
11.21
3597164
0
0
0
(l)
35.65
3300000
91.66
3600160
0
0
0
Sub-Total (B)
76.15
3703200
48.15
7201080
0
0
0
(4)
Total Public
Shareholding
0
(B)=(B)(1)+
76.15
3703200
48.15
7201080
0
0
(B)(2)+(B)
(3)+(B)(4)
C
Table IV - Statement showing shareholding pattern of the Non Promoter- Non Public shareholder
Total (
100
6112520
60.52
9610400
A+B+C2 )
Total (A+B+C
100
6112520
60.52
9610400
)
Individuals/Hindu undivided Family
Searial No.
1
2
3
4
5
Name of the
ANURAG DAGA
SHREEGOPAL DAGA
SHREEGOPAL DAGA
SUDHA DAGA
VATSALA DAGA
Shareholders (I)
PAN (II)
ADWPD3057D
AALHS2654D
ADWPD3061H
ADWPD3060G
ADPPM4670G
Total
No. of fully paid
3600
81480
64200
940200
582720
1672200
up equity shares
held (IV)
No. Of Partly paid-
up equity shares
held (V)
No. Of shares
underlying
Depository
Receipts (VI)
Total nos. shares
3600
81480
64200
940200
582720
1672200
held (VII) = (IV)+
(V)+ (VI)
Shareholding as a
% of total no. of
shares (calculated
0.04
0.81
0.64
9.31
5.77
16.56
as per SCRR,
1957) (VIII) As a
% of (A+B+C2)
Number of Voting Rights held in each class of securities (IX)
Class eg:X
3600
81480
64200
940200
582720
1672200
Class eg:y
Total
3600
81480
64200
940200
582720
1672200
Total as a % of
0.04
0.81
0.64
9.31
5.77
16.55
Total Voting rights
No. Of Shares
Underlying
Outstanding
convertible
securities (X)
No. of Shares
Underlying
Outstanding
Warrants (Xi)
No. Of Shares
Underlying
Outstanding
convertible
securities and No.
Of Warrants (Xi)
(a)
Shareholding , as a
% assuming full
conversion of
convertible
securities (as a
0.04
0.81
0.64
9.31
5.77
16.56
percentage of
diluted share
capital) (XI)= (VII)
+(Xi)(a) As a % of
(A+B+C2)
Number of Locked in shares (XII)
No. (a)
3600
81480
64200
940200
582720
1672200
As a % of total
100
100
100
100
100
100
Shares held (b)
Number of Shares pledged or otherwise encumbered (XIII)
No. (a)
As a % of total
Shares held (b)
Number of equity
shares held in
3600
81480
64200
940200
582720
1672200
dematerialized
form (XIV)
Reason for not providing PAN
Reason for not
providing PAN
Shareholder type
Promoter
Promoter
Promoter
Promoter
Promoter
Any Other (specify)
Searial No.
1
2
Category
Bodies Corporate
Bodies Corporate
Name of the
GANPATI STOCKS PRIVATE LIMITED
VINAL INVESTMENTS LTD
Shareholders (I)
PAN (II)
AABCG1598F
AABCV1555F
Total
No. of the
1
1
2
Shareholders (I)
No. of fully paid
500000
237120
737120
up equity shares
held (IV)
No. Of Partly paid-
up equity shares
held (V)
No. Of shares
underlying
Depository
Receipts (VI)
Total nos. shares
500000
237120
737120
held (VII) = (IV)+
(V)+ (VI)
Shareholding as a
% of total no. of
shares (calculated
4.95
2.35
7.3
as per SCRR,
1957) (VIII) As a
% of (A+B+C2)
Number of Voting Rights held in each class of securities (IX)
Class eg: X
500000
237120
737120
Class eg:y
Total
500000
237120
737120
Total as a % of
4.95
2.35
7.3
Total Voting rights
No. Of Shares
Underlying
Outstanding
convertible
securities (X)
No. of Shares
Underlying
Outstanding
Warrants (Xi)
No. Of Shares
Underlying
Outstanding
convertible
securities and No.
Of Warrants (Xi)
(a)
Shareholding , as a
% assuming full
conversion of
convertible
securities (as a
4.95
2.35
7.3
percentage of
diluted share
capital) (XI)= (VII)
+(X) As a % of
(A+B+C2)
Number of Locked in shares (XII)
No. (a)
500000
237120
737120
As a % of total
100
100
100
Shares held (b)
Number of Shares pledged or otherwise encumbered (XIII)
No. (a)
As a % of total
Shares held (b)
