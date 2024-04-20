General information about company

Scrip code

543914

NSE Symbol

NOTLISTED

MSEI Symbol

SWATI

ISIN

INE210F01016

Name of the company

SWATI PROJECTS LIMITED

Whether company is SME

No

Class of Security

Equity Shares

Type of report

Quarterly

Quarter Ended / Half year ended/Date of Report (For Prelisting / Allotment)

31-03-2024

Date of allotment / extinguishment (in case Capital Restructuring selected) / Listing Date

Shareholding pattern filed under

Regulation 31 (1) (b)

Whether the listed entity is Public Sector Undertaking (PSU)?

No

Declaration

Sr.

Particular

Yes/

Promoter and Promoter

Public

Non Promoter- Non

No.

No

Group

shareholder

Public

1

Whether the Listed Entity has issued any partly paid up shares?

No

No

No

No

2

Whether the Listed Entity has issued any Convertible Securities ?

No

No

No

No

3

Whether the Listed Entity has issued any Warrants ?

No

No

No

No

4

Whether the Listed Entity has any shares against which depository

No

No

No

No

receipts are issued?

5

Whether the Listed Entity has any shares in locked-in?

Yes

Yes

Yes

No

6

Whether any shares held by promoters are pledge or otherwise

No

No

encumbered?

7

Whether company has equity shares with differential voting rights?

No

No

No

No

8

Whether the listed entity has any significant beneficial owner?

No

Table VI - Statement showing foreign ownership limits

Particular

Approved limits (%)

Limits utilized (%)

As on shareholding date

0

0

As on the end of previous 1st quarter

0

0

As on the end of previous 2nd quarter

0

0

As on the end of previous 3rd quarter

0

0

As on the end of previous 4th quarter

0

0

Table I - Summary Statement holding of specified securities

No. Of

Shareholding as a % of

Number of Voting Rights held in each

No. of fully

Partly

No. Of shares

Total nos.

class of securities (IX)

Category of

Nos. Of

total no. of shares

Category

paid up

paid-up

underlying

shares held

shareholder

shareholders

(calculated as per

No of Voting (XIV) Rights

Total as a

(I)

(II)

(III)

equity shares

equity

Depository

(VII) = (IV)+

SCRR, 1957) (VIII) As

held (IV)

shares

Receipts (VI)

(V)+ (VI)

Class eg:

Class

% of

a % of (A+B+C2)

Total

held (V)

X

eg:y

(A+B+C)

Promoter &

(A)

Promoter

7

2409320

2409320

23.85

2409320

2409320

23.85

Group

(B)

Public

1136

7690680

7690680

76.15

7693326

7693326

76.15

Non

(C)

Promoter-

Non Public

Shares

(C1)

underlying

DRs

Shares held

(C2)

by Employee

Trusts

Total

1143

10100000

10100000

100

10102646

10102646

100

Table I - Summary Statement holding of specified securities

Shareholding ,

Number of

Shares

No. Of

as a %

Number of

pledged or

assuming full

Locked in shares

Sub-categorization of shares

No. Of

Shares

otherwise

No. of

conversion of

Shares

Underlying

(XII)

encumbered

Number of

Category

Shares

convertible

Underlying

Outstanding

(XIII)

equity shares

Category

of

Outstanding

Underlying

convertible

securities ( as

held in

(I)

shareholder

convertible

Outstanding

securities

a percentage

As a

As a

dematerialized

(II)

securities

Warrants

and No. Of

of diluted

% of

% of

form (XIV)

Sub-

Sub-

Sub-

(Xi)

share capital)

(X)

Warrants

total

No.

total

(XI)= (VII)+

No. (a)

category

category

category

(Xi) (a)

Shares

(a)

Shares

(X) As a % of

(i)

(ii)

(iii)

held

held

(A+B+C2)

(b)

(b)

Promoter

(A)

&

23.85

2409320

100

2409320

Promoter

Group

(B)

Public

76.15

3703200

48.15

7201080

0

0

0

Non

(C)

Promoter-

Non Public

Shares

(C1)

underlying

DRs

Shares held

(C2)

by

Employee

Trusts

Total

100

6112520

60.52

9610400

0

0

0

Table II - Statement showing shareholding pattern of the Promoter and Promoter Group

No. Of

Shareholding as a %

Number of Voting Rights held in each

No. of fully

class of securities (IX)

Nos. Of

Partly

No. Of shares

Total nos.

of total no. of shares

Category &

paid up

paid-up

underlying

shares held

(calculated as per

No of Voting (XIV) Rights

Total as

Sr.

Name of the

shareholders

equity

equity

Depository

(VII) = (IV)

SCRR, 1957) (VIII)

a % of

Shareholders (I)

(III)

shares held

shares

Receipts (VI)

+(V)+ (VI)

As a % of

Class eg:

Class

Total

(IV)

held (V)

(A+B+C2)

Total

Voting

X

eg:y

rights

A

Table II - Statement showing shareholding pattern of the Promoter and Promoter Group

(1)

Indian

(a)

Individuals/Hindu

5

1672200

1672200

16.56

1672200

1672200

16.55

undivided Family

(d)

Any Other

2

737120

737120

7.3

737120

737120

7.3

(specify)

Sub-Total (A)(1)

7

2409320

2409320

23.85

2409320

2409320

23.85

(2)

Foreign

Total

Shareholding of

Promoter and

7

2409320

2409320

23.85

2409320

2409320

23.85

Promoter Group

(A)=(A)(1)+(A)

(2)

B

Table III - Statement showing shareholding pattern of the Public shareholder

(1)

Institutions (Domestic)

(2)

Institutions (Foreign)

(3)

Central Government / State Government(s)

(4)

Non-institutions

Resident

Individuals

1119

493356

493356

4.88

(g)

holding nominal

493356

4.88

493356

share capital up

to Rs. 2 lakhs

Resident

Individuals

(h)

holding nominal

10

3597164

3597164

35.62

3599810

3599810

35.63

share capital in

excess of Rs. 2

lakhs

(l)

Bodies Corporate

7

3600160

3600160

35.65

3600160

3600160

35.64

Sub-Total (B)(4)

1136

7690680

7690680

76.15

7693326

7693326

76.15

Total Public

Shareholding

1136

7690680

7690680

76.15

7693326

7693326

76.15

(B)=(B)(1)+(B)

(2)+(B)(3)+(B)(4)

C

Table IV - Statement showing shareholding pattern of the Non Promoter- Non Public shareholder

Total ( A+B+C2 )

1143

10100000

10100000

100

10102646

10102646

100

Total (A+B+C )

1143

10100000

10100000

100

10102646

10102646

100

Table II - Statement showing shareholding pattern of the Promoter and Promoter Group

Shareholding ,

Number of

Number of

Shares

No. Of Shares

as a % assuming

pledged or

No. Of

No. of

Underlying

full conversion

Locked in shares

otherwise

Number of

Sub-categorization of shares

Shares

Shares

Outstanding

of convertible

(XII)

encumbered

equity shares

Underlying

Underlying

convertible

securities ( as a

(XIII)

Sr.

held in

Outstanding

Outstanding

securities and

percentage of

As a %

As a %

dematerialized

convertible

Warrants

No. Of

diluted share

securities (X)

(Xi)

Warrants (Xi)

capital) (XI)=

of total

No.

of total

form (XIV)

Sub-

Sub-

Sub-

(a)

(VII)+(X) As a

No. (a)

Shares

Shares

category

category

category

% of (A+B+C2)

held

(a)

held

(i)

(ii)

(iii)

(b)

(b)

A

Table II - Statement showing shareholding pattern of the Promoter and Promoter Group

(1)

Indian

(a)

16.56

1672200

100

1672200

(d)

7.3

737120

100

737120

Sub-Total (A)

23.85

2409320

100

2409320

(1)

(2)

Foreign

Total

Shareholding

of Promoter

and Promoter

23.85

2409320

100

2409320

Group

(A)=(A)(1)+

(A)(2)

B

Table III - Statement showing shareholding pattern of the Public shareholder

(1)

Institutions (Domestic)

(2)

Institutions (Foreign)

(3)

Central Government / State Government(s)

(4)

Non-institutions

(g)

4.88

0

0

3756

0

0

0

(h)

35.62

403200

11.21

3597164

0

0

0

(l)

35.65

3300000

91.66

3600160

0

0

0

Sub-Total (B)

76.15

3703200

48.15

7201080

0

0

0

(4)

Total Public

Shareholding

0

(B)=(B)(1)+

76.15

3703200

48.15

7201080

0

0

(B)(2)+(B)

(3)+(B)(4)

C

Table IV - Statement showing shareholding pattern of the Non Promoter- Non Public shareholder

Total (

100

6112520

60.52

9610400

A+B+C2 )

Total (A+B+C

100

6112520

60.52

9610400

)

Individuals/Hindu undivided Family

Searial No.

1

2

3

4

5

Name of the

ANURAG DAGA

SHREEGOPAL DAGA

SHREEGOPAL DAGA

SUDHA DAGA

VATSALA DAGA

Click here to go back

Shareholders (I)

PAN (II)

ADWPD3057D

AALHS2654D

ADWPD3061H

ADWPD3060G

ADPPM4670G

Total

No. of fully paid

3600

81480

64200

940200

582720

1672200

up equity shares

held (IV)

No. Of Partly paid-

up equity shares

held (V)

No. Of shares

underlying

Depository

Receipts (VI)

Total nos. shares

3600

81480

64200

940200

582720

1672200

held (VII) = (IV)+

(V)+ (VI)

Shareholding as a

% of total no. of

shares (calculated

0.04

0.81

0.64

9.31

5.77

16.56

as per SCRR,

1957) (VIII) As a

% of (A+B+C2)

Number of Voting Rights held in each class of securities (IX)

Class eg:X

3600

81480

64200

940200

582720

1672200

Class eg:y

Total

3600

81480

64200

940200

582720

1672200

Total as a % of

0.04

0.81

0.64

9.31

5.77

16.55

Total Voting rights

No. Of Shares

Underlying

Outstanding

convertible

securities (X)

No. of Shares

Underlying

Outstanding

Warrants (Xi)

No. Of Shares

Underlying

Outstanding

convertible

securities and No.

Of Warrants (Xi)

(a)

Shareholding , as a

% assuming full

conversion of

convertible

securities (as a

0.04

0.81

0.64

9.31

5.77

16.56

percentage of

diluted share

capital) (XI)= (VII)

+(Xi)(a) As a % of

(A+B+C2)

Number of Locked in shares (XII)

No. (a)

3600

81480

64200

940200

582720

1672200

As a % of total

100

100

100

100

100

100

Shares held (b)

Number of Shares pledged or otherwise encumbered (XIII)

No. (a)

As a % of total

Shares held (b)

Number of equity

shares held in

3600

81480

64200

940200

582720

1672200

dematerialized

form (XIV)

Reason for not providing PAN

Reason for not

providing PAN

Shareholder type

Promoter

Promoter

Promoter

Promoter

Promoter

Any Other (specify)

Searial No.

1

2

Category

Bodies Corporate

Bodies Corporate

Click here to go back

Name of the

GANPATI STOCKS PRIVATE LIMITED

VINAL INVESTMENTS LTD

Shareholders (I)

PAN (II)

AABCG1598F

AABCV1555F

Total

No. of the

1

1

2

Shareholders (I)

No. of fully paid

500000

237120

737120

up equity shares

held (IV)

No. Of Partly paid-

up equity shares

held (V)

No. Of shares

underlying

Depository

Receipts (VI)

Total nos. shares

500000

237120

737120

held (VII) = (IV)+

(V)+ (VI)

Shareholding as a

% of total no. of

shares (calculated

4.95

2.35

7.3

as per SCRR,

1957) (VIII) As a

% of (A+B+C2)

Number of Voting Rights held in each class of securities (IX)

Class eg: X

500000

237120

737120

Class eg:y

Total

500000

237120

737120

Total as a % of

4.95

2.35

7.3

Total Voting rights

No. Of Shares

Underlying

Outstanding

convertible

securities (X)

No. of Shares

Underlying

Outstanding

Warrants (Xi)

No. Of Shares

Underlying

Outstanding

convertible

securities and No.

Of Warrants (Xi)

(a)

Shareholding , as a

% assuming full

conversion of

convertible

securities (as a

4.95

2.35

7.3

percentage of

diluted share

capital) (XI)= (VII)

+(X) As a % of

(A+B+C2)

Number of Locked in shares (XII)

No. (a)

500000

237120

737120

As a % of total

100

100

100

Shares held (b)

Number of Shares pledged or otherwise encumbered (XIII)

No. (a)

As a % of total

Shares held (b)

