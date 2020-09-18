Sweco : Notice of Extraordinary General Meeting in Sweco AB (publ)

Sweco AB will on September 22, 2020, publish the content of the notice of the Extraordinary General Meeting in the Official Gazette (Post- och Inrikes Tidningar) and on the company's website. A note that the notice has been issued will at the same time be published in Svenska Dagbladet.

Due to the risk of spreading Covid-19 and the authorities' regulations/guidance on avoiding gatherings of people, the Board of Directors has decided that the general meeting should be held without physical presence by inviting the shareholders to exercise their voting rights only by postal voting. Information on the resolutions adopted by the general meeting will be published on 22 October 2020 as soon as the results of the postal vote has been finalised. For further information, see the notice for the Extraordinary General Meeting in full length attached.

Right to participate; Notification

To be entitled to participate in the meeting, shareholders must (i) be registered in their own name in the share register maintained by Euroclear Sweden AB no later than the record date, Wednesday 14 October 2020, and (ii) have notified the company no later than Wednesday 21 October 2020 by casting their postal vote in accordance with the attached notice so that the postal vote is received by the company no later than 21 October 2020.

Nominee-registered shares

Shareholders whose shares are registered in the name of a nominee must, to be able to exercise their voting rights at the general meeting, have their shares temporarily registered in their own name with Euroclear Sweden AB (so called 'voting rights registration') so that the shareholder is registered in the share register maintained by Euroclear Sweden AB by the record date, 14 October 2020. This means that shareholders should notify their request for voting rights registration to the bank or fund manager that manages their shares well in advance of this date.

Agenda proposal

The Board of Director's proposed agenda is

1. Election of chairman for the general meeting

2. Preparation and approval of the voting list

3. Approval of the agenda

4. Election of two scrutinisers of the minutes of the meeting

5. Determination of whether the meeting has been duly convened

6. Resolution on extraordinary dividend

7. Resolution on amendment of the Articles of Association

8. Resolution on a split of the company's shares (3:1 share split)

9. Conclusion of the meeting

The notice in its full length is attached to this press release.