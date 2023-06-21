Advanced search
    SWED A   SE0000242455

SWEDBANK AB

(SWED A)
2023-06-20
184.75 SEK   +0.74%
12:17aEMEA Morning Briefing: Caution Likely Ahead of Fed Powell's Remarks
DJ
12:16aNews Highlights : Top Financial Services News of the Day
DJ
06/20News Highlights: Top Company News of the Day
DJ
News Highlights : Top Financial Services News of the Day

06/21/2023
SEC Says Insight Partners Overcharged Management Fees

U.S. regulators said technology investment firm Insight Partners charged excessive fees and failed to disclose a conflict of interest related to fee calculations to investors over a number of years ending in 2021. 

 
AIG Names Sabra Purtill as Permanent CFO

She succeeds Shane Fitzsimons, who is stepping down after a medical leave. 

 
Swedbank to Pay $3.4 Million to Settle U.S. Sanctions Violations

The settlement is one of the first resolutions the Swedish bank has reached with U.S. regulators related to its alleged anti-money-laundering shortcomings in the Baltic region. 

 
Inside the Feud at One of Wall Street's Biggest Hedge Funds

Two Sigma disclosed the growing friction between its co-founders in a securities filing. "I've never seen anything like this." 

 
Crypto Exchange EDX Markets Starts Operations

The exchange backed by Citadel Securities, Fidelity and Schwab seeks business from those interested in digital assets but wary of troubles at FTX and Binance. 

 
Wellington Banks $2.6 Billion for Growth Investment Strategy

The firm collected its latest Hadley Harbor pool including $200 million for co-investments to take advantage of depressed late-stage startup values. 

 
Three Months After Losing $17 Billion on Credit Suisse, The Bond Market Is Carefree

Holders of complex AT1 "bail in" bonds have already moved on from their ill treatment at the hands of Swiss regulators. There may be a lesson they are missing. 

 
China Cuts Borrowing Rates Again in Bid to Juice Recovery

Economists say that more drastic measures may be needed, with debt and uncertainty continuing to weigh on consumers' willingness to spend. 

 
Stock-Market Rally Costs Bears $120 Billion

Investors have been ramping up bets against stocks-and they are getting burned. 

 
UBS faces hundreds of millions in fines over Credit Suisse's Archegos: report

Credit Suisse's relationship with family office Archegos Capital is set to hit UBS following investigations by UK, Swiss and US regulators.


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

06-21-23 0015ET

All news about SWEDBANK AB
12:17aEMEA Morning Briefing: Caution Likely Ahead of Fed Powell's Remarks
DJ
12:16aNews Highlights : Top Financial Services News of the Day
DJ
06/20News Highlights: Top Company News of the Day
DJ
06/20European, UK Banks With Strong Valuation Support Provide Opportunity
DJ
06/20Swedbank Secures SEK37 Million Settlement for US Investigation on Historical Deals
MT
06/19Swedbank Reaches Settlement With US Treasury
DJ
06/19Swedbank reaches agreement with OFAC
AQ
06/16Nordic Stocks Rose Friday; Autostore Holdings Climbed Highest
DJ
06/16Sweden braces for fallout from property slump
RE
06/15Peab Secures Credit Facilities Totaling SEK7.4 Billion
MT
Analyst Recommendations on SWEDBANK AB
Financials
Sales 2023 67 648 M 6 248 M 6 248 M
Net income 2023 30 192 M 2 788 M 2 788 M
Net Debt 2023 - - -
P/E ratio 2023 6,87x
Yield 2023 7,91%
Capitalization 208 B 19 188 M 19 188 M
Capi. / Sales 2023 3,07x
Capi. / Sales 2024 3,16x
Nbr of Employees 16 788
Free-Float 80,4%
Managers and Directors
Jens Olof Henriksson President & Chief Executive Officer
Anders Karlsson Chief Financial Officer
Hans Göran Persson Chairman
Charlotte Christina Lovn Chief Information Officer & Head-Technologies
Britta Hjorth-Larsen Chief Compliance Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SWEDBANK AB4.20%19 214
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.6.83%418 647
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION-12.83%232 620
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED3.98%228 264
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION3.48%163 995
WELLS FARGO & COMPANY1.45%158 269
