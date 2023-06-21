News Highlights : Top Financial Services News of the Day

SEC Says Insight Partners Overcharged Management Fees

U.S. regulators said technology investment firm Insight Partners charged excessive fees and failed to disclose a conflict of interest related to fee calculations to investors over a number of years ending in 2021.

AIG Names Sabra Purtill as Permanent CFO

She succeeds Shane Fitzsimons, who is stepping down after a medical leave.

Swedbank to Pay $3.4 Million to Settle U.S. Sanctions Violations

The settlement is one of the first resolutions the Swedish bank has reached with U.S. regulators related to its alleged anti-money-laundering shortcomings in the Baltic region.

Inside the Feud at One of Wall Street's Biggest Hedge Funds

Two Sigma disclosed the growing friction between its co-founders in a securities filing. "I've never seen anything like this."

Crypto Exchange EDX Markets Starts Operations

The exchange backed by Citadel Securities, Fidelity and Schwab seeks business from those interested in digital assets but wary of troubles at FTX and Binance.

Wellington Banks $2.6 Billion for Growth Investment Strategy

The firm collected its latest Hadley Harbor pool including $200 million for co-investments to take advantage of depressed late-stage startup values.

Three Months After Losing $17 Billion on Credit Suisse, The Bond Market Is Carefree

Holders of complex AT1 "bail in" bonds have already moved on from their ill treatment at the hands of Swiss regulators. There may be a lesson they are missing.

China Cuts Borrowing Rates Again in Bid to Juice Recovery

Economists say that more drastic measures may be needed, with debt and uncertainty continuing to weigh on consumers' willingness to spend.

Stock-Market Rally Costs Bears $120 Billion

Investors have been ramping up bets against stocks-and they are getting burned.

UBS faces hundreds of millions in fines over Credit Suisse's Archegos: report

Credit Suisse's relationship with family office Archegos Capital is set to hit UBS following investigations by UK, Swiss and US regulators.

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

06-21-23 0015ET