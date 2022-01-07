Norway and Sweden currencies to strengthen vs euro in 2022

* reuters://realtime/verb=Open/url=cpurl://apps.cp./Apps/fx-polls?RIC=EURSEK=
EURSEK poll data
* reuters://realtime/verb=Open/url=cpurl://apps.cp./Apps/fx-polls?RIC=EURNOK=
EURNOK poll data
OSLO, Jan 7 (Reuters) - The Norwegian and Swedish currencies
will appreciate versus the euro in 2022, overcoming economic
strains posed by a recent resurgence of the coronavirus
pandemic, a Reuters poll of analysts predicted on Friday.
Both Norway and Sweden have reintroduced social restrictions
https://www.reuters.com/world/europe/sweden-tightens-covid-restrictions-cases-mount-2021-12-21
to help combat the outbreak https://www.reuters.com/world/europe/norway-tighten-covid-restrictions-pm-says-2021-12-13
of the Omicron variant of COVID-19, first discovered in late
November, but their currencies are still expected to rise,
forecasts show.
In Norway the economy is aided by a boom in the price of
natural gas https://www.reuters.com/business/energy/norway-russia-reap-rewards-europes-flexible-gas-market-2021-09-24,
the country's biggest export alongside crude oil, and the
currency has received a boost from hawkish monetary policy https://www.reuters.com/markets/europe/norway-hikes-interest-rates-with-more-come-2021-12-16.
Norges Bank raised its key policy rate in September and
again in December last year and says it aims for three more
hikes in 2022, cementing its position as the most aggressive
rate setter in the developed world.
Adding fuel to the currency is the fact that Norges Bank, on
behalf of the government, continues a long-standing policy of
buying crowns on a daily basis to help pay for public spending,
despite a record petroleum-driven trade surplus.
Calculating future tax payments by oil companies is complex,
and Norges Bank may therefore await actual payments in coming
months before it embarks on a new direction, Nordea Markets said
in a Jan. 4 note to clients.
"Until the central bank changes gears, we will see higher
Nibor and a stronger NOK," Nordea wrote.
The Reuters poll predicted the Norwegian currency by the end
of the year would trade at 9.80 against the euro, the median
forecast showed, up from around 10.07 currently.
SWEDEN LAGGING
But while the value of the Norwegian currency rose against
the euro in 2021, beating expectations found in a poll last
January, developments were notably weaker in Sweden.
The Swedish crown went from being one of the best performing
major currencies in 2020 to being one of the worst last year -
despite a rapid economic recovery - amid global supply chain
problems, bottlenecks and a dovish Riksbank.
In 2022, much will again depend on the central bank. Markets
are expecting above target inflation and continued robust growth
to accelerate plans for policy normalization, potentially
boosting the currency against the euro.
"Inflation expectations may rise a bit and that could
trigger the Riksbank into being a little less soft," said Anders
Eklof, Swedbank's chief currency strategist.
The pace of the Riksbank tapering will be scrutinised, and
many analysts believe rate hikes will come faster than indicated
in the central bank's current rate path, which calls for a first
hike only in late 2024.
Swedbank sees the crown at 9.90 against the euro in 12
months, a rise from around 10.33 currently, while the median
forecast among economists in the poll stood at 9.95.
But with Omicron infections picking up pace and the dispute
about whether the current high pace of inflation is temporary or
a more persistent factor, the outlook remains uncertain.
The Riksbank expects inflation to ease in the second half of
the year. And the longer rate-setters stick to plans for a hike
only in late 2024, the weaker the prospects for the Swedish
currency.
(For other stories from the January Reuters foreign exchange
poll:)
(Reporting by Terje Solsvik in Oslo and Simon Johnson in
Stockholm; Polling by Sarupya Ganguly, Anant Chandak and
Indradip Ghosh in Bengaluru, Editing by William Maclean)