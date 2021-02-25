Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  NASDAQ OMX STOCKHOLM  >  Swedbank AB    SWED A   SE0000242455

SWEDBANK AB

(SWED A)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Swedbank : Board of Directors has decided not to file claims for damages against former CEOs and Board members

02/25/2021 | 01:32am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

We use cookies to make swedbank.com work optimally. Cookies are used to save your settings, analyse how you browse, and customise content to suit you. They are also used to promote our services, and some cookies come from companies we work with. When you accept cookies, you agree that cookies can be stored on your computer, mobile or tablet. If you opt out of cookies, you will not be able to see all our content.

More about cookies

Disclaimer

Swedbank AB published this content on 25 February 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 25 February 2021 06:31:00 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about SWEDBANK AB
01:32aSWEDBANK : Board of Directors has decided not to file claims for damages against..
PU
01:31aSWEDBANK : Board of Directors has decided not to file claims for damages against..
AQ
02/23SWEDBANK : Riga Airport Expands Its Covid-19 Testing Options
AQ
02/22GENOVA PROPERTY : considers issuance of green capital securities and redemption ..
AQ
02/18Media and Games Invest överträffar avsevärt intäkts- och EBITDA-mål för fjärd..
DJ
02/18Media and Games Invest exceeds revenue and EBITDA targets significantly; anno..
DJ
02/18NCR COMMENTS : Sörmlands Sparbank H2 2020 report
AQ
02/17SWEDBANK : Annual General Meeting on 25 March 2021
AQ
02/17SWEDBANK : holds Annual General Meeting on 25 March 2021
AQ
02/16SWEDBANK AB (PUBL) : Ex-dividend day for final dividend
FA
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 45 166 M 5 462 M 5 462 M
Net income 2020 12 435 M 1 504 M 1 504 M
Net Debt 2020 - - -
P/E ratio 2020 13,4x
Yield 2020 4,32%
Capitalization 167 B 20 102 M 20 191 M
Capi. / Sales 2020 3,70x
Capi. / Sales 2021 3,65x
Nbr of Employees 16 213
Free-Float 80,2%
Chart SWEDBANK AB
Duration : Period :
Swedbank AB Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SWEDBANK AB
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 21
Average target price 177,45 SEK
Last Close Price 149,08 SEK
Spread / Highest target 62,3%
Spread / Average Target 19,0%
Spread / Lowest Target 0,62%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Jens Olof Henriksson President & Chief Executive Officer
Anders Karlsson Chief Financial Officer
Hans Göran Persson Chairman
Anders Ekedahl Head-Group Information Technology
Cecilia Hernqvist Head-Compliance
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SWEDBANK AB3.44%20 102
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.18.53%459 270
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION17.19%307 277
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED2.78%283 329
CHINA MERCHANTS BANK CO., LTD.21.96%216 516
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION5.94%208 466
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ