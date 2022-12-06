Advanced search
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Sweden
  4. Nasdaq Stockholm
  5. Swedbank AB
  6. News
  7. Summary
    SWED A   SE0000242455

SWEDBANK AB

(SWED A)
Real-time Estimate Cboe Europe  -  05:31 2022-12-06 am EST
168.63 SEK   -0.90%
05:20aSwedbank Expects to Generate Excess Returns as Income Grows Faster Than Costs
DJ
03:30aSwedbank Unveils Plans to Achieve 15% Equity Return in 2025
MT
03:16aHeimstaden announces tender offer for its outstanding bonds 2019/2023
AQ
Swedbank Expects to Generate Excess Returns as Income Grows Faster Than Costs

12/06/2022 | 05:20am EST
By Dominic Chopping


STOCKHOLM--Swedbank AB said Tuesday that it expects to generate excess returns for shareholders going forward as it sees income growth outpacing costs amid normalizing interest rates and growing lending volumes.

As part of an investor day, the Sweden-based bank said it assumes average annual income growth of 3 percentage points higher than annual average cost growth, driven by its pricing strategy and gearing toward a normalized rate environment, growing lending volumes, commissions and other income.

The bank's annual dividend policy of 50% payout ratio is maintained, and in addition to ordinary dividends, by 2025 Swedbank expects to have generated around 300 basis points of capital in excess of its target management buffer of 200 basis points.

Any excess capital will be distributed to shareholders, it said.

Swedbank is aiming for a 15% return on equity in 2025 and a cost/income ratio of 0.40 which it said will be supported by efficiency gains from automating internal processes and structural cost reductions.

"We will reach that [return on equity] target by growing income faster than costs, maintaining a low-risk profile and reaching a CET1 capital buffer of 200 basis points in 2025 and onwards," Chief Executive Jens Henriksson said.

The bank said its business priorities going forward include leveraging its business model and pricing strategy, prioritizing midsized corporates while growing corporate lending in Latvia and Lithuania, and introducing a new communication and advisory platform as well as further automating onboarding and lending processes.


Write to Dominic Chopping at dominic.chopping@wsj.com


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

12-06-22 0519ET

Financials
Sales 2022 51 287 M 4 939 M 4 939 M
Net income 2022 21 058 M 2 028 M 2 028 M
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 9,15x
Yield 2022 6,09%
Capitalization 191 B 18 404 M 18 404 M
Capi. / Sales 2022 3,73x
Capi. / Sales 2023 3,28x
Nbr of Employees 16 811
Free-Float 80,4%
Consensus
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 20
Last Close Price 170,15 SEK
Average target price 205,10 SEK
Spread / Average Target 20,5%
