Swedbank, Folksam Explore Extending Collaboration

By Dominic Chopping

STOCKHOLM--Swedbank AB said Wednesday that it has signed a declaration of intent with Swedish insurance and savings provider Folksam to jointly explore opportunities to extend their existing collaboration.

The two companies already have a long-established commercial collaboration in areas such as asset management and non-life insurance and will now look to create further products in areas such as lending and insurance, the bank said.

