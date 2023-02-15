Advanced search
    SWED A   SE0000242455

SWEDBANK AB

(SWED A)
02-15-23 0413ET
202.75 SEK   -0.42%
04:14aSwedbank, Folksam Explore Extending Collaboration
DJ
02:31aSwedbank and Folksam sign declaration of intent for deepened commercial collaboration
AQ
02/13Analysis-Loans to Russian soldiers fuel calls for European banks to quit
RE
Swedbank, Folksam Explore Extending Collaboration

02/15/2023 | 04:14am EST
By Dominic Chopping


STOCKHOLM--Swedbank AB said Wednesday that it has signed a declaration of intent with Swedish insurance and savings provider Folksam to jointly explore opportunities to extend their existing collaboration.

The two companies already have a long-established commercial collaboration in areas such as asset management and non-life insurance and will now look to create further products in areas such as lending and insurance, the bank said.


Write to Dominic Chopping at dominic.chopping@wsj.com


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

02-15-23 0413ET

Financials
Sales 2022 51 360 M 4 948 M 4 948 M
Net income 2022 21 051 M 2 028 M 2 028 M
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 10,9x
Yield 2022 5,11%
Capitalization 229 B 22 030 M 22 030 M
Capi. / Sales 2022 4,45x
Capi. / Sales 2023 3,63x
Nbr of Employees 16 803
Free-Float 80,4%
Technical analysis trends SWEDBANK AB
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 20
Last Close Price 203,60 SEK
Average target price 225,40 SEK
Spread / Average Target 10,7%
Managers and Directors
Jens Olof Henriksson President & Chief Executive Officer
Anders Karlsson Chief Financial Officer
Hans Göran Persson Chairman
Charlotte Christina Lovn Chief Information Officer & Head-Technologies
Britta Hjorth-Larsen Chief Compliance Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SWEDBANK AB14.83%22 030
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.6.32%420 035
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION7.55%284 845
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED0.25%214 411
WELLS FARGO & COMPANY17.46%185 940
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION1.64%160 085