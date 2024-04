Swedbank's Interim report for the first quarter 2024 will be published on Thursday, 25 April at 7.00 a.m. CET

Conference call for investors and analysts on 25 April at 9.00 am CET:

Jens Henriksson (President and CEO), Anders Karlsson (CFO), Rolf Marquardt (CRO) and Annie Ho (Head of Investor Relations) will present the report.

The conference call will be held in English and broadcasted live on www.swedbank.com/ir, where a recording will be available after the call.

To participate in the conference call, dial:

Sweden: +46 (0)8 5051 0031

United Kingdom: +44 (0) 207 107 06 13

United States: +1 (1) 631 570 56 13

Germany: +49 (0)69 505 0 0082

Press meeting for media on 25 April at 10.30 a.m. CET

Media representatives are welcome to a press meeting with Jens Henriksson (President and CEO), at Swedbank's HQ at Landsvägen 40 in Sundbyberg or digitally via Teams.

The press meeting will be held in Swedish. Registration of attendance is mandatory, and a press card or equivalent is required. Please register by contacting Charlotte Nilsson (Press Communicator) on +46 76 534 66 12 or charlotte.nilsson@swedbank.se, no later than 18 April.

It is also possible to watch a live transmission of the press meeting here.

Contact:

Annie Ho, Head of Investor Relations, +46 70 343 78 15

Charlotte Nilsson, Press Communicator, +46 76 534 66 12