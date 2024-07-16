Stock SWED A SWEDBANK AB
Add to a list
To use this feature you must be a member
Log inSign up

Swedbank AB

Equities

SWED A

SE0000242455

Banks

Market Closed - Nasdaq Stockholm
Other stock markets
 12:00:00 2024-07-16 pm EDT 		5-day change 1st Jan Change
213.8 SEK -1.29% Intraday chart for Swedbank AB +1.14% +5.16%
08:40pm SWEDBANK : Q2: low-quality beat on fee, trading, CoR; shadowed by NII miss Alphavalue
05:23pm Global markets live: Verizon, KKR, GM, Disney, UnitedHealth... Our Logo
LockThis Alphavalue article, the European leader in independent research, is only available to subscribers .
Alphavalue is exclusively on MarketScreener.
To unlock the article, SUBSCRIBE!
Already a customer? Log In

Latest news about Swedbank AB

SWEDBANK : Q2: low-quality beat on fee, trading, CoR; shadowed by NII miss Alphavalue
Global markets live: Verizon, KKR, GM, Disney, UnitedHealth... Our Logo
Transcript : Swedbank AB, Q2 2024 Earnings Call, Jul 16, 2024
Swedbank beats quarterly profit expectations on trading, low loan losses RE
Swedbank AB Reports Earnings Results for the Second Quarter and Six Months Ended June 30, 2024 CI
Swedbank Net Profit Beats Forecasts Despite On-Year Fall DJ
Swedbank's Q2 net profit falls less than expected RE
KlaraBo Inks Sustainability-linked Financing Deal With Swedbank MT
Embracer Group Lands EUR600 Million Credit Revolver MT
French elections: EU banks can sleep soundly Alphavalue
Svenska Handelsbanken Upgrades Swedbank to Outperform from Market Perform MT
Ou E-Agronom announced that it has received ?10 million in funding from AS SmartCap, Icos Capital Management B.V., Soulmates Ventures a.s., Swedbank AB CI
Enefit Green Signs Loan Agreement Amendment with Swedbank CI
Some Nordic retail brokers allow clients to vote at Tesla AGM RE
Sweden's MTG Signs SEK1 Billion Revolving Credit Facility MT
Fitch Maintains Swedbank's Rating, Stable Outlook Amid Robust Risk Profile MT
Swedbank Aims to Align Shipping Portfolio with International Maritime Organization's Decarbonisation Target by 2030 MT
Highlighting Exxon suit, investors urge firms to keep shareholder spats out of court RE
Highlighting Exxon suit, investors urge firms to keep shareholder spats out of court RE
Aktia Bank, Swedbank to Collaborate on Corporate Banking in Finland MT
Swedbank Enters Finnish Financial Services Collaboration With Aktia DJ
Aktia and Swedbank Enter into Strategic Partnership CI
Stendörren Fastigheter Concludes Tender Offer for Capital Securities MT
SWEDISH BANKS : the Riksbank again acts as a kingmaker Alphavalue
Swedish Krona Complicates Riksbank's Rate Cut Plan Says Swedbank MT

Chart Swedbank AB

Chart Swedbank AB
More charts

Company Profile

Swedbank AB is a banking group organized around 3 areas: - retail banking (81.4% of income): operating in particular in Sweden (71.5% of income) and the Baltic States (28.5%; Estonia, Lettonia and Lithuania); - investment, financial, and market banking (15.8%): transactions on the stock, interest rate, and exchange markets, financing for large and specialized companies (for projects, acquisitions, etc.), stock brokerage, etc. The group also develops asset management and insurance activities; - other (2.8%). At the end of 2022, the group managed SEK 1,305.9 billion in current deposits and SEK 1,842.8 billion in current loans. Banking products and services are marketed through a network of 400 branches located primarily in Sweden (145) and the Baltic States (86). Income (including intragroup) is distributed geographically as follows: Sweden (73.5%), Estonia (8.9%), Lithuania (7.9%), Latvia (5.1%), Norway (2.9%), the United States (0.3%) and other (1.4%).
Sector
Banks
Calendar
01:00am - Q2 2024 Earnings Release
Related indices
STOXX EUROPE 600 (EUR)
More about the company

Income Statement Evolution

More financial data

Ratings for Swedbank AB

Trading Rating
Investor Rating
ESG Refinitiv
B-
More Ratings

Analysts' Consensus

Sell
Consensus
Buy
Mean consensus
OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts
16
Last Close Price
216.6 SEK
Average target price
235.2 SEK
Spread / Average Target
+8.59%
Consensus

EPS Revisions

Estimates Revisions

Quarterly earnings - Rate of surprise

Company calendar

Sector Other Banks

1st Jan change Capi.
SWEDBANK AB Stock Swedbank AB
+5.16% 23.03B
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO. Stock JPMorgan Chase & Co.
+25.10% 598B
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION Stock Bank of America Corporation
+31.84% 328B
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED Stock Industrial and Commercial Bank of China Limited
+14.40% 280B
WELLS FARGO & COMPANY Stock Wells Fargo & Company
+22.32% 196B
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION Stock China Construction Bank Corporation
+17.63% 183B
BANK OF CHINA LIMITED Stock Bank of China Limited
+16.78% 179B
HSBC HOLDINGS PLC Stock HSBC Holdings plc
+4.48% 157B
ROYAL BANK OF CANADA Stock Royal Bank of Canada
+13.05% 157B
COMMONWEALTH BANK OF AUSTRALIA Stock Commonwealth Bank of Australia
+18.46% 150B
Other Banks
  1. Stock Market
  2. Equities
  3. SWED A Stock
  4. News Swedbank AB
  5. Swedbank: Q2