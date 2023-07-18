STOCKHOLM (Reuters) - Swedish banking group Swedbank reported a bigger-than-expected rise in second-quarter net profit on Tuesday on the back of higher interest income, and said its credit quality was solid.

Sweden's biggest mortgage lender said net profit more than doubled to 9.12 billion Swedish crowns ($892 million) from a year-ago 4.51 billion to come in ahead of a mean forecast 8.06 billion in a Refinitiv poll of analyst estimates.

Nordic banks such as Swedbank have seen a dramatic run of central bank rate hikes aimed at tackling soaring inflation lift interest income and profits over the past year.

Meanwhile, loan losses from sectors hit by ballooning costs of servicing vast piles of debt amassed during the years of zero rates - above all by commercial real estate firms in Sweden - have so far been very modest.

That may change in the quarters to come if Sweden's commercial property bust worsens at a time when households are feeling an increasingly painful pinch from rising mortgage costs, although many have savings to dip into if needed.

"Our credit quality is solid and we feel secure with our conservative and thorough lending process. We see that our customers are continuing to adapt to the prevailing economic conditions," Swedbank CEO Jens Henriksson said in a statement.

Swedbank, a rival to lenders such as Handelsbanken and Nordea, said interest income, which includes revenues from mortgages, rose to 12.77 billion crowns from 7.11 billion a year ago, ahead of the 12.32 billion seen by analysts.

($1 = 10.2187 Swedish crowns)

(Reporting by Niklas Pollard; Editing by Kim Coghill and Jamie Freed)