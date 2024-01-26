Stock SWED A SWEDBANK AB
Swedbank AB

Equities

SWED A

SE0000242455

Banks

Real-time Estimate Cboe Europe
 03:49:17 2024-01-26 am EST 		5-day change 1st Jan Change
213.7 SEK +0.52% Intraday chart for Swedbank AB +7.95% +4.57%
SWEDBANK : Q4 beat; pressure could mount on NII and asset quality in 2024
Swedish bank SEB lines up bumper shareholder payout
SWEDBANK : Q4 beat; pressure could mount on NII and asset quality in 2024
Swedish bank SEB lines up bumper shareholder payout
News Highlights : Top Financial Services News of the Day - Wednesday at 4 PM ET
News Highlights : Top Financial Services News of the Day - Wednesday at 7 AM ET
European Midday Briefing : U.S. Tech, China Loosening Lifts Stocks
Transcript : Swedbank AB - Special Call
Transcript : Swedbank AB, 2023 Earnings Call, Jan 24, 2024
Swedbank Lifts Dividend After Net Profit Beat Forecasts
Swedbank net profit beats forecast, raises dividend
Swedbank AB Reports Impairment of Intangible and Tangible Assets for the Fourth Quarter Ended December 31, 2023
Swedbank AB Reports Earnings Results for the Fourth Quarter Ended December 31, 2023
Swedbank AB Reports Earnings Results for the Full Year Ended December 31, 2023
Swedbank AB Proposes Dividend for 2023
EMEA Morning Briefing : Shares Could Tick Higher Ahead of Earnings, Econ Data
Xilam: Swedbank Robur Fonder holds less than 5% of the company
Nordic Shares Dropped Tuesday; Autostore Holdings Took Biggest Hit
European Midday Briefing : Hawkish ECB Comments Dent Mood
Sweden's Northvolt raises $5 bln green loan to expand battery factories
Swedbank AB is a banking group organized around 3 areas: - retail banking (81.4% of income): operating in particular in Sweden (71.5% of income) and the Baltic States (28.5%; Estonia, Lettonia and Lithuania); - investment, financial, and market banking (15.8%): transactions on the stock, interest rate, and exchange markets, financing for large and specialized companies (for projects, acquisitions, etc.), stock brokerage, etc. The group also develops asset management and insurance activities; - other (2.8%). At the end of 2022, the group managed SEK 1,305.9 billion in current deposits and SEK 1,842.8 billion in current loans. Banking products and services are marketed through a network of 400 branches located primarily in Sweden (145) and the Baltic States (86). Income (including intragroup) is distributed geographically as follows: Sweden (73.5%), Estonia (8.9%), Lithuania (7.9%), Latvia (5.1%), Norway (2.9%), the United States (0.3%) and other (1.4%).
Banks
2024-03-25 - Annual General Meeting
STOXX EUROPE 600 (EUR)
B-
Sell
Consensus
Buy
Mean consensus
OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts
19
Last Close Price
212.6 SEK
Average target price
233.3 SEK
Spread / Average Target
+9.75%
1st Jan change Capi.
SWEDBANK AB Stock Swedbank AB
+4.28% 22 895 M $
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO. Stock JPMorgan Chase & Co.
+1.67% 497 B $
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION Stock Bank of America Corporation
-0.83% 264 B $
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED Stock Industrial and Commercial Bank of China Limited
0.00% 232 B $
WELLS FARGO & COMPANY Stock Wells Fargo & Company
+1.34% 180 B $
BANK OF CHINA LIMITED Stock Bank of China Limited
-0.34% 154 B $
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION Stock China Construction Bank Corporation
+0.22% 152 B $
HSBC HOLDINGS PLC Stock HSBC Holdings plc
-3.29% 145 B $
ROYAL BANK OF CANADA Stock Royal Bank of Canada
-1.24% 138 B $
HDFC BANK LIMITED Stock HDFC Bank Limited
-16.05% 131 B $
