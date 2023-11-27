Stock SWED A SWEDBANK AB
PDF Report : Swedbank AB

Swedbank AB

Equities

SWED A

SE0000242455

Banks

Real-time Estimate Cboe Europe
 11:30:00 2023-11-27 am EST 		Intraday chart for Swedbank AB 5-day change 1st Jan Change
193.30 SEK -0.36% +4.85% +9.11%
04:32pm SWEDBANK : Target upgrade by 19.2% Alphavalue
Nov. 24 Managers of Sparebanken Sør's Equity Certificates Offer Narrow Price Range MT
Latest news about Swedbank AB

Swedbank Unit Rolls Out Two New Climate-focused Funds MT
Swedish Riksbank holds rates steady, threatened hike in 2024 seen unlikely RE
Swedbank's PayEx Subsidiary Names Raymond Klavestad CEO DJ
Swedish Economy Will Continue to Shrink This Year and Next, Swedbank Says DJ
Swedbank Revises Economic Forecast for Sweden Amid Inflation, Rate Hikes MT
Swedbank to Relocate Branch to Shopping, Business Center in Estonia MT
Swedbank Names Sandra Almstrom Acting Head of Anti-Financial Crime DJ
Swedbank AB Appoints Sandra Almström as Acting Head of Anti-Financial Crime CI
Investors deliver harshest punishment for earnings warnings in 16 years RE
SWEDBANK : Q3: Earnings momentum continues but risk rises of an NII peak Alphavalue
GLOBAL-MARKETS-Stocks hurt by U.S. 10-year yield's climb back near 5%, earnings misses RE
Investors punish Europe's big banks for underwhelming results RE
Transcript : Swedbank AB, Q3 2023 Earnings Call, Oct 26, 2023 CI
Swedbank AB Reports Earnings Results for the Third Quarter and Nine Months Ended September 30, 2023 CI
Swedbank Net Profit Rises Ahead of Forecasts on Higher Net Interest Income DJ
Swedbank's Q3 net profit rises more than expected RE
EMEA Morning Briefing : Stocks Seen Lower Ahead of ECB Rate Decision, U.S. GDP Data DJ
Bank SEB's Q3 operating profit jumps 42%, beats expectations RE
Ignitis Grupė’s Board Secures EUR70 Million Credit Line Agreement MT
Handelsbanken record Q3 profit beats forecast RE
Handelsbanken Q3 net profit tops forecast RE
POLISH GENERAL ELECTIONS : Civic Platform victory brings sunnier skies for banks Alphavalue
EUROPEAN BANK TAXATION : where will the lightning strike next? Alphavalue

Chart Swedbank AB

Chart Swedbank AB
Company Profile

Swedbank AB is a banking group organized around 3 areas: - retail banking (81.4% of income): operating in particular in Sweden (71.5% of income) and the Baltic States (28.5%; Estonia, Lettonia and Lithuania); - investment, financial, and market banking (15.8%): transactions on the stock, interest rate, and exchange markets, financing for large and specialized companies (for projects, acquisitions, etc.), stock brokerage, etc. The group also develops asset management and insurance activities; - other (2.8%). At the end of 2022, the group managed SEK 1,305.9 billion in current deposits and SEK 1,842.8 billion in current loans. Banking products and services are marketed through a network of 400 branches located primarily in Sweden (145) and the Baltic States (86). Income (including intragroup) is distributed geographically as follows: Sweden (73.5%), Estonia (8.9%), Lithuania (7.9%), Latvia (5.1%), Norway (2.9%), the United States (0.3%) and other (1.4%).
Sector
Banks
Calendar
2024-02-24 - Q4 2023 Earnings Release
Income Statement Evolution

Ratings for Swedbank AB

Trading Rating :
Investor Rating :
ESG Refinitiv :
B-
Analysts' Consensus

Sell
Consensus
Buy
Mean consensus
OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts
19
Last Close Price
194.00SEK
Average target price
233.84SEK
Spread / Average Target
+20.54%
EPS Revisions

Quarterly earnings - Rate of surprise

Company calendar

Sector Other Banks

1st Jan change Capi. (M$)
SWEDBANK AB Stock Swedbank AB
+9.11% 20 885 M $
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO. Stock JPMorgan Chase & Co.
+14.07% 444 B $
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION Stock Bank of America Corporation
-10.57% 235 B $
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED Stock Industrial and Commercial Bank of China Limited
-5.97% 223 B $
WELLS FARGO & COMPANY Stock Wells Fargo & Company
+3.60% 156 B $
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION Stock China Construction Bank Corporation
-6.75% 149 B $
BANK OF CHINA LIMITED Stock Bank of China Limited
+1.41% 148 B $
HSBC HOLDINGS PLC Stock HSBC Holdings plc
+17.76% 147 B $
HDFC BANK LIMITED Stock HDFC Bank Limited
-5.90% 139 B $
ROYAL BANK OF CANADA Stock Royal Bank of Canada
-7.17% 123 B $
