|SWEDBANK : Target upgrade by 19.2%
|Nov. 24
|Managers of Sparebanken Sør's Equity Certificates Offer Narrow Price Range
Swedbank AB is a banking group organized around 3 areas: - retail banking (81.4% of income): operating in particular in Sweden (71.5% of income) and the Baltic States (28.5%; Estonia, Lettonia and Lithuania); - investment, financial, and market banking (15.8%): transactions on the stock, interest rate, and exchange markets, financing for large and specialized companies (for projects, acquisitions, etc.), stock brokerage, etc. The group also develops asset management and insurance activities; - other (2.8%). At the end of 2022, the group managed SEK 1,305.9 billion in current deposits and SEK 1,842.8 billion in current loans. Banking products and services are marketed through a network of 400 branches located primarily in Sweden (145) and the Baltic States (86). Income (including intragroup) is distributed geographically as follows: Sweden (73.5%), Estonia (8.9%), Lithuania (7.9%), Latvia (5.1%), Norway (2.9%), the United States (0.3%) and other (1.4%).
2024-02-24 - Q4 2023 Earnings Release
