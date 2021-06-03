Log in
    SWED A   SE0000242455

SWEDBANK AB

(SWED A)
Swedbank : is first Nordic bank to publish sustainability score from Standard & Poor's ESG evaluation

06/03/2021 | 09:33am EDT
Swedbank AB published this content on 03 June 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 03 June 2021 13:32:00 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
