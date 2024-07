STOCKHOLM, July 16 (Reuters) - Swedish banking group Swedbank reported a second-quarter net profit above expectations on Tuesday and said economic conditions had continued to stabilize across its home markets.

The Nordic country's biggest mortgage lender said net profit fell to 8.60 billion crowns ($810 million) from a year-ago 9.12 billion against a mean forecast of 7.96 billion in an LSEG poll of analysts. ($1 = 10.6151 Swedish crowns) (Reporting by Johan Ahlander, editing by Anna Ringstrom)