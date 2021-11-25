Log in
    SWED A   SE0000242455

SWEDBANK AB

(SWED A)
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Swedbank : to adapt processes and routines in Denmark in accordance with the Danish FSA's decision

11/25/2021 | 02:50am EST
Swedbank AB published this content on 25 November 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 25 November 2021 07:49:00 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials
Sales 2021 46 911 M 5 151 M 5 151 M
Net income 2021 20 246 M 2 223 M 2 223 M
Net Debt 2021 - - -
P/E ratio 2021 10,7x
Yield 2021 6,48%
Capitalization 217 B 23 792 M 23 817 M
Capi. / Sales 2021 4,62x
Capi. / Sales 2022 4,55x
Nbr of Employees 16 438
Free-Float 80,7%
Managers and Directors
Jens Olof Henriksson President & Chief Executive Officer
Anders Karlsson Chief Financial Officer
Hans Göran Persson Chairman
Charlotte Christina Lovn Chief Information Officer & Head-Digital Banking
Ingrid Harbo Chief Compliance Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SWEDBANK AB34.21%23 792
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.32.43%493 411
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION57.14%389 808
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED-15.31%243 153
WELLS FARGO & COMPANY70.31%204 585
CHINA MERCHANTS BANK CO., LTD.17.72%204 327