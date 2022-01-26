Log in
    SECARE   SE0015988167

SWEDENCARE AB (PUBL)

(SECARE)
Swedencare : Acquisitions of NaturVet and Innovet

01/26/2022 | 11:47am EST
Acquisitions of NaturVet and Innovet

January 2022

1

Disclaimer

This presentation (the "Presentation") has been prepared by Swedencare AB (publ) (the "Company") exclusively for information purposes and does not in itself constitute an offer, or a solicitation of an offer, to buy, subscribe for or otherwise acquire shares or other securities in the Company in any jurisdiction. Any potential transaction that may be related to the subject matter of this Presentation will be made pursuant to separate and distinct documentation and in such case the information contained herein will be superseded in its entirety by such documentation in final form.

This Presentation is not a prospectus within the meaning of Regulation (EU) 2017/1129 of the European Parliament and of the Council of 14 June 2017 and has not been approved, reviewed or registered with any public authority or stock exchange.

This Presentation has been furnished to you solely for your information and may not be published, reproduced or redistributed, in whole or in part, without the Company's approval.

To the best of the knowledge of the Company and its Board of Directors, the information contained herein is in all material respects in accordance with the facts as of the date of this Presentation and contains no material omissions likely to affect its significance. However, neither the Company nor anyone else takes responsibility for the correctness or completeness of the information in this Presentation and no liability whatsoever is accepted as to any errors, omissions or misstatements contained herein, and, accordingly, neither the Company nor anyone else accepts any liability whatsoever arising directly or indirectly from the use of this Presentation.

This Presentation contains forward-looking statements relating to the business, financial performance and results of the Company or the industry in which it operates or intends to operate. Forward-looking statements are not historical facts, sometimes identified by the words "believes", expects", "predicts", "intends", "projects", "plans", "estimates", "aims", "foresees", "anticipates", "targets", and similar expressions. The forward-looking statements contained in this Presentation, including assumptions, opinions and views of the Company or cited from third party sources are solely opinions and forecasts which are subject to risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual events to differ materially from any anticipated development. Although the Company believes that the expectations reflected in these forward-looking statements are reasonable, it can give no assurances that they will materialize or prove to be correct.

Any investment in shares or other securities issued by the Company involves risk and several factors could cause the actual results, performance or achievements of the Company to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements that may be expressed or implied by statements and information in this Presentation. A non- exhaustive overview of relevant risk factors that should be taken into account when considering an investment in the Company is included in this Presentation. Should one or more of these risks or uncertainties materialize, or should underlying assumptions prove incorrect, actual results may vary materially from those described in this Presentation. Neither the Company nor anyone else intends, and does not assume any obligation, to update or correct the information included in this Presentation.

2

Key terms and conditions

Acquisitions

Financing

Targets

Terms

Directed New

Share Issue

New Issue Of Consideration Shares

New Bank Credit

The Garmon Corporation doing business under the brand NaturVet ("NaturVet") and Innovet Italia Srl ("Innovet" or jointly the "Targets" or the

"Acquisitions")

Swedencare AB (publ) ("Swedencare") to acquire all shares outstanding of NaturVet and Innovet. The acquisition price for NaturVet equals USD 447.5m (~SEK 4,050m) on a cash and debt free basis (excl. earn-out), whereof USD 400m (~SEK 3,620m) will be paid in cash at closing and USD 47.5m (~SEK 430m) will be paid with new Swedencare shares at closing. In addition, a potential earn-out of up to USD 27.5m (~SEK 249m) will be paid during H2 2022 and is subject to the performance of NaturVet's growth during H1 2022. The acquisition price for Innovet equals EUR 50m (~SEK 515m) on a cash and debt free basis, whereof EUR 42.5m (~SEK 438m) will be paid in cash at closing and EUR 7.5m (~SEK 77m) will be paid with new Swedencare shares at closing

Swedencare intends to partly finance the Acquisitions through a proposed directed new share issue of up to approximately 35.5m new shares (the "Directed New Share Issue") to new and existing shareholders

Swedencare intends to partly finance the Acquisitions through new issues of 3,854,978 consideration shares to the sellers of NaturVet and 606,799 consideration shares to the sellers of Innovet (the "New Issues Of Consideration Shares")

Swedencare intends to finance the remaining parts of the Acquisitions through a new bank credit (the "New Bank Credit")

Source: Company information

3

Note: Using exchange rates of USD 1 = SEK 9.05 and EUR 1 = 10.30

Swedencare acquires US based NaturVet and Italian based Innovet

Scale and muscle

NaturVet LTM Sept'21 Sales of SEK 548m with an adj. EBITDA of SEK 171m (31% adj. EBITDA margin)

Innovet LTM Sept'21 Sales of SEK 129m with an adj. EBITDA of SEK 46m (35% adj. EBITDA margin)

NaturVet

Leading US based pet supplement company with a broad portfolio of +20 categories contributing to #1 pet supplement brand in four of the top five pet chains in the US

NaturVet

2019

2020

2021E

SEK thousands

Net Sales

326,479

437,658

578,657

Adj. EBITDA

68,364

138,854

189,154

Adj. EBITDA margin

21%

32%

33%

acquires

SEK 4,050 million1,2

SEK 515 million2

7.4x and 23.7x LTM

4.0x and 11.2x LTM

Sept'21 Sales2 and

Sept'21 Sales2 and

adj. EBITDA2

adj. EBITDA2

Consolidating a niche market

Transformative deals to speed up the process of becoming the market leader within pet healthcare, with a strong international distribution network

Innovet

Italian based company with a strong patent protected product portfolio with products in several categories such as joint health, dermatology, pain & gastroenterology

"The creation of a global market leader in pet healthcare"

Source: Company information

4

Note: 1) Based on Sales and EBITDA multiples excluding the earn-out of up to SEK 27.5m to be paid during H2 2022, 2) Based on an exchange rate of USD 1 = 9.05 and EUR 1 = 10.30

NaturVet at a glance

A leading U.S. pet supplement manufacturer

  • Well diversified & high-end product portfolio
  1. #1 pet supplement brand in four of the top five pet chains in U.S.
  1. 20 product categories include joint health, digestion, allergies and more o Quick innovation cycle, time to market 5-7 months
    1. Strong presence in high demand categories - superfoods and hemp products for 2022
  • In-houseleading manufacturing
    1. Production includes soft chews, tablets, powder and liquids
  1. Zero product recalls
    1. Exploring new production facility, doubled capacity by 2024
  • Omni-channelstrategy
    1. 15,000 pet-shops, online retailers, initiated direct-to-consumer
  1. Rapid growth online, high customer retention through subscription programs on Amazon and Chewy

1994

180

20

Founded

Employees

Product categories

31%

62%

6 months

Organic growth 2021e

Gross margins 2021e

Time to market

Source: Company information

Scott Garmon

Management Team

Established presence

Founder, CEO and seller

+120 years combined

Products and sales

• Will continue as CEO and

industry experience

• Dog, Cat, and Equine

becomes a large

• To be maintained

Extensive store-access

shareholder in Swedencare

Successful transition to e-

commerce

Vertically Integrated

Manufacturing

Leading Retail

Presence

Omnichannel

Distribution

Proprietary

Formulas

Broad Product Mix

Multi Delivery

Options

Long Tenured Team

NASC Audited

5

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Swedencare AB published this content on 26 January 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 26 January 2022 16:46:09 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
