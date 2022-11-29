Swedencare : Communiqué from the Extra General Meeting

Communiqué from the extraordinary general meeting of Swedencare AB (publ)

The extraordinary general meeting (EGM) of Swedencare AB (publ) took place on Wednesday, 19 October 2022. The extraordinary general meeting was conducted by postal voting, without physical attendance. Complete information and documentation regarding the EGM's decision can be found on the company's website, www.swedencare.com. The EGM resolved in line with all of the motions presented in the notification of the EGM.

Resolution regarding incentive program, comprising a private placement and assignment of warrants

The EGM resolved, in accordance with the Board's proposal, on an incentive program for employees in the Swedencare Group, comprising a private placement of not more than 415,000 warrants to the company and assignment of warrants to the participants in the incentive program. The transfer of the warrants to the participants in the incentive program shall take place at market value.

Each warrant entitles the holder, during the period from 1 December 2025 to 28 February 2026, to subscribe for one (1) new share in Swedencare at a subscription price amounting to 135 percent of the volume-weighted average price paid for the company's share on Nasdaq First North Growth Market during the period from 12 October 2022 to 18 October 2022. The company's share capital can increase by a maximum of SEK 4,150 which corresponds to a dilution effect of at most about 0.26 percent.

For further questions, please contact:

Håkan Lagerberg, CEO Swedencare

Mobile: +46 (0)73 517 01 70

Email: hakan.lagerberg@swedencare.se

Jenny Graflind, CFO Swedencare

Mobile: +46 (0)73 944 85 54

Email: jenny.graflind@swedencare.se