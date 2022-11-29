Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Sweden
  4. Nasdaq Stockholm
  5. Swedencare AB (publ)
  6. News
  7. Summary
    SECARE   SE0015988167

SWEDENCARE AB (PUBL)

(SECARE)
  Report
Delayed Nasdaq Stockholm  -  09:03 2022-11-29 am EST
37.04 SEK   -2.68%
09:09aSwedencare : Communiqué from the Extra General Meeting
PU
11/16Swedencare : Q&a chat q3 2022
PU
11/09Swedencare AB Reports Earnings Results for the Third Quarter and Nine Months Ended September 30, 2022
CI
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news
Days
:
Hours
:
Minutes
:
Seconds

Swedencare : Communiqué from the Extra General Meeting

11/29/2022 | 09:09am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Communiqué from the extraordinary general meeting of Swedencare AB (publ)

The extraordinary general meeting (EGM) of Swedencare AB (publ) took place on Wednesday, 19 October 2022. The extraordinary general meeting was conducted by postal voting, without physical attendance. Complete information and documentation regarding the EGM's decision can be found on the company's website, www.swedencare.com. The EGM resolved in line with all of the motions presented in the notification of the EGM.

Resolution regarding incentive program, comprising a private placement and assignment of warrants

The EGM resolved, in accordance with the Board's proposal, on an incentive program for employees in the Swedencare Group, comprising a private placement of not more than 415,000 warrants to the company and assignment of warrants to the participants in the incentive program. The transfer of the warrants to the participants in the incentive program shall take place at market value.

Each warrant entitles the holder, during the period from 1 December 2025 to 28 February 2026, to subscribe for one (1) new share in Swedencare at a subscription price amounting to 135 percent of the volume-weighted average price paid for the company's share on Nasdaq First North Growth Market during the period from 12 October 2022 to 18 October 2022. The company's share capital can increase by a maximum of SEK 4,150 which corresponds to a dilution effect of at most about 0.26 percent.

For further questions, please contact:

Håkan Lagerberg, CEO Swedencare

Mobile: +46 (0)73 517 01 70

Email: hakan.lagerberg@swedencare.se

Jenny Graflind, CFO Swedencare

Mobile: +46 (0)73 944 85 54

Email: jenny.graflind@swedencare.se

Disclaimer

Swedencare AB published this content on 29 November 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 November 2022 14:08:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about SWEDENCARE AB (PUBL)
09:09aSwedencare : Communiqué from the Extra General Meeting
PU
11/16Swedencare : Q&a chat q3 2022
PU
11/09Swedencare AB Reports Earnings Results for the Third Quarter and Nine Months Ended Sept..
CI
11/01Swedencare Shares Up 7% on $12 Million Purchase of UK's Custom Vet Products
MT
11/01Swedencare AB (publ) acquires UK based Custom Vet Products Ltd
AQ
11/01Swedencare AB (OM:SECARE) acquired Custom Vet Products Limited for £10..
CI
10/27Transcript : Swedencare AB, Q3 2022 Earnings Call, Oct 27, 2022
CI
10/27Strong market despite unstable environment
AQ
10/20Invitation to Swedencare AB (publ) Q3 report presentation
AQ
10/19Communiqué from the extraordinary general meeting of Swedencare AB (publ)
AQ
More news
Financials
Sales 2022 1 904 M 181 M 181 M
Net income 2022 171 M 16,3 M 16,3 M
Net Debt 2022 1 562 M 149 M 149 M
P/E ratio 2022 35,2x
Yield 2022 1,18%
Capitalization 6 018 M 573 M 573 M
EV / Sales 2022 3,98x
EV / Sales 2023 3,21x
Nbr of Employees 506
Free-Float 36,3%
Chart SWEDENCARE AB (PUBL)
Duration : Period :
Swedencare AB (publ) Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SWEDENCARE AB (PUBL)
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 1
Last Close Price 38,06 SEK
Average target price 75,00 SEK
Spread / Average Target 97,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Lars Håkan Lagerberg Chief Executive Officer & Director
Jenny Graflind Chief Financial Officer
Per Elof Mikael Malmström Chairman
Carl Håkan Fredrik Svanberg Independent Director
Thomas Lennart Eklund Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SWEDENCARE AB (PUBL)-75.27%573
ZOETIS-39.30%69 039
ELANCO ANIMAL HEALTH INCORPORATED-57.19%5 762
DECHRA PHARMACEUTICALS PLC-48.58%3 748
BLUESTAR ADISSEO COMPANY-26.95%3 349
VIRBAC-41.11%2 194