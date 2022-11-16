Advanced search
    SECARE   SE0015988167

SWEDENCARE AB (PUBL)

(SECARE)
2022-11-16
42.69 SEK   -4.79%
Swedencare : Q&A CHAT Q3 2022

11/16/2022
First name

Chat message

Rickard

1) What is the net debt / ebitda on a pro-forma basis?

Swedencare

@Rickard - Net debt/Proforma EBITDA is 3,4

2) During the pandemic you have mentioned that supply problems and limited trade fares etc. hampered the organic

growth, but in the report you mention that a number of major distributors are still reducing inventory from the

Rickard

pandemic, can you help explain this dynamic please?

@Rickard - As mentioned during the call the supply chain processes from the market has improved significantly which

results in placing smaller but more frequent orders. Due to the disturbance during the pandemic some customers have

a need to reduce their levels, hence their sales out the door are higher than our deliveries to them - However eventually

Swedencare

this will level out and orders will catch up.

Rickard

3) How should we think about the M&A pipeline and execution?

@Rickard - Re M&A We are always looking for companies/products which would add something special/new to the

group. With that said with the two large completed acquisition and the week financial market we are more open to

Swedencare

smaller niche acquisitions than large ones.

Rickard

4) What are the most important "swing factors" supporting your expectations for a strong Q4 and 2023?

Rickard

Could you please quantify the delayed sales for Vetio South in the quarter?

Swedencare

@Rikard - The delayed orders for Vetio South is approx. 1 MUSD.

Rickard

Could you please quantify the upcoming price increases in January 2023? Thank you

Swedencare

@Rickard - The price increase are mainly for production and around 5-10%.

Could you elaborate on the retail inventory situation? Is their inventory filled with other brands in less demand tying up

Johan Fred

capital and in turn impeding restocking of your products?

@Johan - This information we do not have. We receive their sales out the door of our brand which is significantly

Swedencare

higher than our sales (hence reducing their inventory)

Could you please give some insights to the revenue split between channels (E-com/retailers/vets) in the quarter and

Johan Fred

going forward?

Swedencare

@Johan - It's quite even between online/vet/pet with Online being a bit stronger than the others.

Investor3

Vetio North grew 70%. Which subsidiaries have the greatest impact on an organic growth of 8%?

Swedencare

@Investor3 - In addition to Vetio North, Pet MD Brand had the greatest impact on organic growth.

Investor3

Also do you have any calculation on R12 op.EBITDA pro forma for the entire group?

@Investor3 - We communicate out Proforma figures for the group when we add a new acquisitions, not on a quarterly

Swedencare

basis.

Investor3

Thank you

Hi team, apologies if this has already been asked but what was the absolute contribution (SEK, mn) from contract

Luke

manufacturing in the 3Q?

Swedencare

@Luke - contract manufacturing approx. 100M SEK

Swedencare

Thanks everybody for your participation! Have a great day!

Swedencare AB published this content on 16 November 2022


© Publicnow 2022
