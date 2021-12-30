Log in
Swedencare : Vetio completes Jupiter, FL Expansion ahead of schedule

12/30/2021 | 05:47am EST
Vetio completes Jupiter, FL Expansion ahead of schedule
Published on December 30, 2021

St. Louis, MO (December 14, 2021) Vetio has completed the 35,000 square foot expansion of its Jupiter, FL site with the addition of a new solid dosage manufacturing plant, a customized R&D lab, and additional warehousing and office space. The expansion supports the company's growing liquid dermatology business and marks the introduction of Vetio into solid dosage supplement contract development and manufacturing for animal health. Vetio will commercialize supplement soft chews and tablets for customers in early 2022.

David LeResche, COO of Vetio, commented "We set an aggressive project timeline and executed ahead of schedule, completing the facility build out in less than 12 months in a very challenging construction and supply chain environment." LeResche continued, "Hats off to the Vetio team, and our thanks to LJ Sheehan Inc. General Contractors and the Business Development Board of Palm Beach County for their project support."

Vetio held a facility ribbon-cutting ceremony earlier this month and is already in process with multiple supplement tablet and soft chew scale-up projects for customers. Vetio's soft chew supplements incorporate technology from its Montreal, QC site, where it develops and commercializes veterinary drug products for companion animals. These technologies include its full line of palatants and its soft chew formulation and process. Vetio's Jupiter and Montreal technical teams are working in unison to develop and scale up powders, tablets, and soft chews.

Mike Smith, VP Business Development at Vetio, stated "With the completion of our facility, we are full steam ahead with supplement technical transfers and new product developments. Leveraging Vetio's technical expertise across sites, we are moving quickly to deliver high quality, highly palatable soft chews for customers."

Smith concluded, "With our supplement facility completion, we bolstered our position as the leading North American CDMO dedicated to Animal Health with our unique end-to-end offering from product development through commercialization."

Disclaimer

Swedencare AB published this content on 30 December 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 December 2021 10:46:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
