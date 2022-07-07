Log in
  5. Swedish Match AB
    SWMA   SE0015812219

SWEDISH MATCH AB

Delayed Nasdaq Stockholm  -  11:29 2022-07-07 am EDT
104.55 SEK   -0.14%
Activist investor Elliott building stake in Swedish Match - Bloomberg News

07/07/2022 | 05:43pm EDT
FILE PHOTO: A Swedish Match concept store for the tobacco group's moist powder tobacco

(Reuters) - Activist investment firm Elliott Investment Management is building a stake in tobacco and nicotine products maker Swedish Match AB, Bloomberg News reported on Thursday, citing people familiar with the matter.

Elliott plans to oppose the nearly $16 billion buyout deal for Swedish Match made by Philip Morris under its current terms, the report said. (https://bit.ly/3P7BLwQ)

Swedish Match, Elliott and Philip Morris did not immediately respond to Reuters requests for comment.

Hedge fund Bronte Capital, a shareholder of Stockholm-based Swedish Match, has also opposed the takeover previously, saying the offer price was "unacceptable". Some 90% of shareholders need to agree to the deal for it to proceed under Swedish law.

Another shareholder abrdn has also said it was not clear whether the long-term value of Swedish Match was reflected in Philip Morris' offer price.

(Reporting by Niket Nishant in Bengaluru; Editing by Shailesh Kuber)


Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
ABRDN PLC 2.84% 161 Delayed Quote.-35.01%
PHILIP MORRIS INTERNATIONAL, INC. -0.01% 94.99 Delayed Quote.3.24%
SWEDISH MATCH AB -0.14% 104.55 Delayed Quote.45.38%
