  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Sweden
  4. Nasdaq Stockholm
  5. Swedish Match AB
  6. News
  7. Summary
    SWMA   SE0015812219

SWEDISH MATCH AB

(SWMA)
  Report
Delayed Nasdaq Stockholm  -  05/09 11:29:34 am EDT
76.06 SEK   -0.58%
12:58pPhilip Morris International Confirms Potential Offer Discussions with Swedish Match AB
DJ
12:55pPhilip Morris International Confirms Talks for Potential Acquisition of Swedish Match
MT
12:21pSwedish Match confirms discussions regarding a possible public takeover offer for Swedish Match
AQ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
Summary

Philip Morris in talks to buy smaller rival Swedish Match

05/09/2022 | 12:13pm EDT
The company's logo is seen near the Philip Morris Izhora factory outside Saint Petersburg

May 9 (Reuters) - Philip Morris International Inc is in talks to buy rival Swedish Match AB, the companies said on Monday, as the Marlboro maker looks to expand its smoke-free options amid rising global scrutiny on the sale of traditional cigarettes.

The talks between the companies were in progress, but it was uncertain whether an offer will be made, Philip Morris said in a separate statement. Shares of the company were up 1.6% at $100.53.

Swedish Match had a market capitalization of 120.92 billion Swedish krona ($12.04 billion), as of last close, according to Refinitiv data. Philip Morris had a market capitalization of $153.37 billion.

Last year, Philip Morris bought asthma inhaler maker Vectura for $1.44 billion as part of its long-term plan to develop smoke-free products and switch to being a "broader healthcare and wellness" company.

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration in April issued a long-awaited proposal to ban flavored cigars and menthol cigarettes, which account for more than a third of the industry's overall market share in the United States.

Swedish Match makes snus, a wet snuff product that is banned in all European Union countries except Sweden. The company has grown in the U.S. cigar market in recent years and hopes for similar success there with snus, which faces competition in its home market.

The talks between the Marlboro maker and Swedish Match could yield a deal as soon as this week, the Wall Street Journal first reported the news earlier on Monday, citing people familiar with the matter.

Swedish Match in March shelved plans to spin off and list its U.S. cigar business. ($1 = 10.0472 Swedish crowns) (Reporting by Praveen Paramasivam in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D'Silva and Shinjini Ganguli)


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
PHILIP MORRIS INTERNATIONAL, INC. 1.95% 100.89 Delayed Quote.4.15%
SWEDISH MATCH AB -0.58% 76.06 Delayed Quote.6.22%
Financials
Sales 2022 20 993 M 2 074 M 2 074 M
Net income 2022 6 509 M 643 M 643 M
Net Debt 2022 14 229 M 1 406 M 1 406 M
P/E ratio 2022 17,7x
Yield 2022 2,77%
Capitalization 117 B 11 801 M 11 528 M
EV / Sales 2022 6,23x
EV / Sales 2023 5,89x
Nbr of Employees 7 523
Free-Float 95,9%
Number of Analysts 14
Last Close Price 76,50 SEK
Average target price 80,61 SEK
Spread / Average Target 5,37%
Managers and Directors
Lars Dahlgren Chief Financial Officer
Anders Larsson Chief Financial Officer
Eric Conny Karlsson Chairman
Lars-Olof Löfman Senior VP- Research & Development, Europe Division
Joakim Westh Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SWEDISH MATCH AB6.22%12 017
PHILIP MORRIS INTERNATIONAL, INC.4.15%154 655
ALTRIA GROUP, INC.19.37%101 301
BRITISH AMERICAN TOBACCO PLC20.72%93 906
ITC LIMITED22.29%42 716
JAPAN TOBACCO, INC.-0.99%31 329