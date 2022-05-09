Philip Morris in talks to buy smaller rival Swedish Match

May 9 (Reuters) - Philip Morris International Inc is
in talks to buy rival Swedish Match AB, the companies
said on Monday, as the Marlboro maker looks to expand its
smoke-free options amid rising global scrutiny on the sale of
traditional cigarettes.
The talks between the companies were in progress, but it was
uncertain whether an offer will be made, Philip Morris said in a
separate statement. Shares of the company were up 1.6% at
$100.53.
Swedish Match had a market capitalization of 120.92 billion
Swedish krona ($12.04 billion), as of last close, according to
Refinitiv data. Philip Morris had a market capitalization of
$153.37 billion.
Last year, Philip Morris bought asthma inhaler maker Vectura
for $1.44 billion as part of its long-term plan to develop
smoke-free products and switch to being a "broader healthcare
and wellness" company.
The U.S. Food and Drug Administration in April issued a
long-awaited proposal to ban flavored cigars and menthol
cigarettes, which account for more than a third of the
industry's overall market share in the United States.
Swedish Match makes snus, a wet snuff product that is banned
in all European Union countries except Sweden. The company has
grown in the U.S. cigar market in recent years and hopes for
similar success there with snus, which faces competition in its
home market.
The talks between the Marlboro maker and Swedish Match could
yield a deal as soon as this week, the Wall Street Journal first
reported the news earlier on Monday, citing people familiar with
the matter.
Swedish Match in March shelved plans to spin off and list
its U.S. cigar business.
($1 = 10.0472 Swedish crowns)
(Reporting by Praveen Paramasivam in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil
D'Silva and Shinjini Ganguli)